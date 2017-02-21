Remembering Moscow's Man in New York

Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations for more than a decade, died suddenly in New York City on Monday, a day shy of his 65th birthday.

There’s still no official word about how exactly the ambassador passed away, though The New York Post reported that he was taken ill “with heart problems,” citing anonymous sources.

In Russia, where the news media often featured Churkin’s combative declaration at the United Nations, his supporters are already lobbying the Kremlin to declare him a national hero.

We looks back at some of Vitaly Churkin’s most outspoken remarks in his last few years as Moscow’s man in New York, when he earned a reputation for projecting the Kremlin’s tough talk and geopolitical realism to the world.

“She gave her speech as if she was Mother Teresa herself. Please, remember which country you represent. Please, remember the track record of your country.”

This was Churkin’s response to an angry speech by Samantha Power, then the U.S. ambassador to the UN, in December 2016, when Power asked the Russian Federation, “Is there literally nothing that can shame you?” She was referring to war crimes allegedly committed in Syria by the armed forces of Russia, Iran, the Assad regime.

“She was not interested in what I have to say [...], so there is no point in listening to Ambassador Power.”

The December dust-up was hardly the first bad blood between Churkin and Power. Three months earlier, Russia summoned an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss a U.S. air strike that reportedly killed Syrian regime soldiers instead of ISIS extremists. Power called the meeting a “stunt.” Churkin said he was fed up with his American counterpart, complaining that there wasn't even any reason to try to listen to her.



Despite these feuds, however, Power and Churkin apparently maintained a good relationship. In a tweet on Monday, Power said the news of Churkin's death had “devastated” her.