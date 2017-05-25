Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip
4 hours ago Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks
4 hours ago Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia
Moscow
Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks
Moscow
Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director
Moscow
Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow
Moscow
Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip
4 hours ago Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks
4 hours ago Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill this year

May 25, 2017 — 15:05
— Update: 15:04
By Dmitry Vasin
May 25, 2017 — 15:05
— Update: 15:04
By Dmitry Vasin
Most Read
Moscow
Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival
Moscow
Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director
Opinion
Usmanov vs. Navalny: How an Oligarch Reignited Political Debate in Russia
Russia
Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled
BEAT FILM FESTIVAL

Moscow’s annual Beat Film Festival is something of an eclectic beast, encompassing documentaries on a variety of topics from musicians’ biographies and unlikely rave chronicles, to architecture and the urban environment. But music remains at the heart of the program, which Russian critics have rated highly for its focus on telling the stories of contemporary electronic artists.

Nastya Gulenkova, communications manager of the Beat Film Festival, hails the caliber of the films at this year’s event. The festival, which runs from May 25 to June 4, includes a landmark biography of the last years of musical shape-shifter David Bowie, a political “film installation” starring Cate Blanchett and what Gulenkova describes as an “astonishing film” about the Arabian aristocracy in Qatar.

Each year Beat presents new movies about contemporary culture, with organizers generally selecting films that have been released within the past two years and have never been screened in Russia before.

This year the team have made a few exceptions, though — “Bird on a Wire,” a film about Leonard Cohen, was shot in 2010, and “Hype,” a grunge-era documentary, dates back to early 1996. All films, except for the national competition program (in Russian) and “The Challenge,” are screened in English with Russian subtitles, with some to be shown more than once.

The opening movie is one of the sensations of last year’s Sundance film festival — the hedonistic yet melancholic “All These Sleepless Nights,” which earned director Mikael Marczak a World Cinema Directing Award at the U.S. festival in the Documentary category. In a spellbinding manner characteristic of Terrence Malick, the film follows the present-day generation of 20-somethings in their constant movement between dusk and dawn, club and apartment, boredom and agony.

 


Mikael Marczak's award-winning 'All These Sleepless Nights' traces two young Poles as their friendship fractures on Warsaw's party scene.
Mikael Marczak's award-winning 'All These Sleepless Nights' traces two young Poles as their friendship fractures on Warsaw's party scene. BEAT FILM FESTIVAL

Occupying a place somewhere between feature and documentary, the film stars Marczak’s friends, who play themselves as they seek adventure amid the vibrant nightlife of the Polish capital. The plot revolves around two young roommates from Warsaw, for whom life is just a reckless game until one falls in love with the other’s ex-girlfriend, sending one of the protagonists into a spiral of one-night-stands and drug abuse. The film will be introduced by Marczak himself.

On May 26 the director will explore the topic in more depth during a discussion in English at Strelka (registration in advance): Marczak will talk about working with the hybrid genre of documentary and feature film, and why he enlisted his friends for a movie with a script just eight pages long.

From mainstream to underground

Contemporary art is represented at the festival by “The Challenge,” a film about the exotic lifestyles of Qatar’s rich kids, and the art blockbuster “Manifesto,” in which Cate Blanchett recites the major artistic manifestos of the 20th century in the role of 13 different characters.


Cate Blanchett performs the main role in the innovative art film 'Manifesto.'
Cate Blanchett performs the main role in the innovative art film 'Manifesto.' BEAT FILM FESTIVAL

Several movies are dedicated to electronic music and its influence on audiences across the world. “Give Me The Future: Major Lazer in Cuba” is a documentary about an open-air concert on the Caribbean island attended by half a million people last spring that shows there is no vast difference between youth culture in Cuba and the U.S. Meanwhile, “Raving Iran” uncovers the underground electronic scene in Tehran.

Two of the films are dedicated to rock ‘n’ roll greats. In “To Stay Alive: A Method,” Iggy Pop, who has just turned 70, reads Michel Houellebecq’s essay “To Stay Alive,” a lyrical and sincere manifesto about madness, survival and art — and recognizes himself in it. “Leonard Cohen: Bird on a Wire” is dedicated to the late poet and musician’s European tour of 1972.

Meanwhile, “Shot! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock” offers an insight into the mind of an outstanding rock photographer. It tells the story of Mick Rock, the man behind iconic pictures of David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Lou Reed, Blondie and Queen.

One-time Stooges frontman and solo artist Iggy Pop embarks on a voyage of self-discovery in 'To Stay Alive: A Method.'
One-time Stooges frontman and solo artist Iggy Pop embarks on a voyage of self-discovery in 'To Stay Alive: A Method.' BEAT FILM FESTIVAL

The festival will be closed by the Russian premiere of “David Bowie: The Last Five Years,” the new landmark film produced and directed by Francis Whately as a follow-up to his acclaimed “David Bowie: Five Years” (2013). The new piece will feature a wealth of rare and unseen archive footage and early audio interviews never previously released. This includes the original vocal track that Bowie recorded for “Lazarus,” his last album, which has never been heard before.

The film tells the story behind the making of the albums “The Next Day” and “Blackstar,” along with the accompanying videos. It also sheds light on the Broadway production of the Bowie musical “Lazarus” and the blockbuster Bowie exhibition in London’s V&A Museum — Bowie’s final artistic campaign. The film will be only screened once. Entrance is free, however, special registration rules apply as the organizers have partnered with Rocketbank to present the movie.

The full program of the Beat Film Festival can be found on the official website.

Cinema

Beat Film: All These Sleepless Nights

International Festival of documentaries about music and contemporary culture

Sun. Jun. 04

Karo 11 Oktyabr
5 p.m..
Read more


Cinema

Beat Film: To Stay Alive: A Method

International Festival of documentaries about music and contemporary culture

Fri. Jun. 02

Karo 11 Oktyabr
8:30 p.m..
Read more


Cinema

Beat Film: David Bowie: The Last Five Years

International Festival of documentaries about music and contemporary culture

Sat. Jun. 03

Karo 11 Oktyabr
6 p.m..
Read more


Related
Moscow
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov
Moscow
Nofar, so Good
Moscow
Moscow's Annual Hot Water Switch-Off to Begin May 10
Moscow
José Bustamante: Peruvian in Moscow

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

4 hours ago

A journalist who reported on police corruption has been killed in the Russian city of Minusinsk.

1 hour ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

4 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

22 hours ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

22 hours ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

22 hours ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

1 day ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

1 hour ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

4 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

22 hours ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

1 hour ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

4 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

22 hours ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

Theater

Ressurection

Thu. May. 25 Thu. Jun. 08
Dom Muzyki
06:00 p.m.

Sergei Zemlyansky’s movement staging based on Leo Tolstoy’s novel. Mikhalkov Academy production. Premiere at th Dom Muzyki Theater Hall. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

4 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

22 hours ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

21 hours ago
By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

Usmanov vs. Navalny: How an Oligarch Reignited Political Debate in Russia

By Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman
21 hours ago

A powerful Russian mogul confronted Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader, online. It was the first conversation between ruling elite and opposition in years.

Print edition — today

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class

22 hours ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

22 hours ago

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

22 hours ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

22 hours ago

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

22 hours ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

22 hours ago

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

Saint Nicholas Visits Moscow

5 minutes ago
For the first time in 930 years relics of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker have left Italy. Now they are on display in Moscow.

22 hours ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

22 hours ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

1 day, 2 hours ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

1 day ago

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny Pereulok.

see more

1 day ago

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny Pereulok.

2 days ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re out to hobnob with the elite, hang ...

1 day ago

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny Pereulok.

New issue — today

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class
1 day ago
By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti

Why Russia and the West Should Fight Terrorism Together (Op-ed)

By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti
1 day ago

By coordinating with Russia over terrorism, the West can be looking ahead to a Russia after Putin.

1 day ago

Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament

1 day ago

Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

1 day ago

Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

1 day ago

Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

1 day ago

Russia's Meme Courtyard

2 days ago

Russian Academic Facing Jail for 'Extremist' Pig Manure Rant

Thu. May. 25

More events
Andy Warhol: Endangered Species Exhibition
My Life as a Zucchini Cinema
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess. Broadway Gala. Conductor Randall Craig Fleischer Gig
Daddy McSwing and Vegas Project Gig
Human Use of Human Beings Theater
Beat Film: In the Robot Skies Cinema

1 day ago

Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament

1 day ago

Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

1 day ago

Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

1 day ago

Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

1 day ago

Russia's Meme Courtyard

2 days ago

Russian Academic Facing Jail for 'Extremist' Pig Manure Rant

22 hours ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

22 hours ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

1 day ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

2 days ago
Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re out to hobnob with the elite, hang ...

Moscow: News and Openings

2 days ago
A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva ...

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

2 days ago
Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re out to ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Cinema

Brexitannia

International Festival of documentaries about music and contemporary culture

Sat. Jun. 03 Sat. Jun. 03

The first film about Brexit, Timothy George Kelly's new documentary hands the microphone to the people themselves in a search for the why's behind the outcome and to Noam Chomsky who explains the complex reasons for the shocking result. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow: News and Openings

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — ...

Most Read

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

Usmanov vs. Navalny: How an Oligarch Reignited Political Debate in Russia

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+