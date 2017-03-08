Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It

Ramzan Kadyrov, the long-time head of Russia's Chechen Republic, loves to post snapshots of his life on Instagram, where he has more than 2.5 million followers. This is the platform he uses to show his people how hard he works, whether it’s meeting with constituents and officials, exercising at the gym, or rubbing elbows with celebrities.

But Kadyrov likes to maintain the appearance that he lives modestly, and he doesn’t like sharing photos that betray his apparently lavish wealth.

Sometimes, though, the public gets a sneak peek, which is what happened on Tuesday, when hip hop artist Timur Yunusov (better known as “Timati”) shared a photograph of himself lounging on a bed inside what appeared to be a very fancy private jet. We’re talking upholstered walls, wood paneling, and tiled floors.