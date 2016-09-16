Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
12 minutes ago Prosecutors in Russia's Dagestan Begin Investigation Into FGM
1 hour ago Siberian River Has Run Red 'Multiple Times' Says NASA
1 hour ago Opposition Campaign Leaflets Banned for Putin Cartoon
Moscow
Opposition Campaign Leaflets Banned for Putin Cartoon
Moscow
Protesters Detained in Central Moscow
Moscow
Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax
Moscow
Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

Raphael: Poetry in Painting at the Pushkin Museum

Sep. 16 2016 — 14:00
— Update: 13:58
By Maria Michela D'Alessandro
Sep. 16 2016 — 14:00
— Update: 13:58
By Maria Michela D'Alessandro
Most Read
Russia
Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town
Moscow
Protesters Detained in Central Moscow
Russia
Even the Ducks Live Like Kings at Russian PM Medvedev's Summer Getaway
Russia
Pornhub Fails to Win Over Russian Censors With ‘Premium Account’ Offer
Raphael's Self-Portrait Pushkin Museum

Raphael has arrived in Moscow. A landmark exhibition dedicated to the Italian painter and architect of the High Renaissance opened at Moscow’s Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts on Sept. 13. “Raphael. The Poetry of the Image” features 11 artworks, including three drawings and eight paintings — among them the artist’s iconic self-portrait. The exhibition, unprecedented in scale and significance, is a milestone cultural collaboration between the Pushkin Museum and the Uffizi Galleries.

An Italian Autumn

The much anticipated exhibition is the first time the Russian public will have the opportunity to acquaint themselves with so many of the artist’s works under one roof. The inestimable value of the paintings and drawings on display, both culturally and in real terms, means that exhibitions of this nature are exceedingly rare. Some of the paintings on display have never previously left Italian soil.

“For Russians this is the first and perhaps the only time they will see Raphael’s artworks,” says Victoria Markova, curator of Italian painting at the Pushkin Museum, in an interview with The Moscow Times.

The unique event is held under the patronage of the Italian Embassy in Russia and was envisaged in a signed agreement between Eike Schmidt, director of the Florentine Uffizi Galleries and Marina Loshak, director of the Pushkin Museum, in the presence of the Italian Ambassador Cesare Maria Ragaglini.

All of the artworks are on loan from Italian museums: eight from the Uffizi Gallery and the Palatine Gallery, the others from the National Gallery of Bologna, the National Gallery of Marche and the Tosio Martinengo Gallery.

The exhibition, which aims to be one of the biggest and most important Italian art events ever organized in Russia, forms part of a broader Italian cultural program for the autumn. Other notable projects include the arrival of Milan’s Teatro alla Scala, which is making its 10th appearance at the Bolshoi Theater since its debut in 1964, and the upcoming Piranesi exhibition, also at the Pushkin Museum.

The Pushkin Museum has already hosted hugely popular exhibitions of both Titian and Caravaggio in the past five years.

Madonna del Granduca
Madonna del Granduca Pushkin Museum

Great Calm and Beauty

Over the coming months Muscovites will be able to enjoy the rapt expression of Saint Cecilia as she listens to the music of heaven in “The Ecstasy of Saint Cecilia,” the composed poise of a merchant and his wife in the dual portraits “Agnolo Doni” and “Maddalena Strozzi,” and the majestic tenderness of the “Madonna del Granduca.” The exhibition was jointly curated by Victoria Markova and Marzia Faietti, a curator for the Uffizi Galleries.

“We decided that the angle of the exhibition — which does not have a huge number of artworks — should be the underlying theme of the face and its importance, either in a portrait or in a self-portrait,” says Faietti.

Raphael’s portraits are praised for their beauty, serenity and harmony of composition. Born in Urbino in 1483, Raphael demonstrated a precocious talent and painted masterfully from a very young age.

The qualities of balance that characterize his paintings represent the peak of Renaissance art, referred to as “High Renaissance.”

Raphael died aged 37 at the height of his creative power. His life, like his work, holds an almost mythical quality. He synthesized the achievements of his predecessors and, in many ways, helped determine the course of Western art. Yet his paintings remain deeply reflective and, as the title of the exhibition suggests, poetic.

“Raphael is one of the most difficult artists to understand,” says Markova. “You need to see the artworks in their context, but normally it is not easy get up close to these paintings and concentrate on the story behind them. Thanks to this exhibition, half of the work is done for you — the sequence is already well structured.”

Portrait of Agnolo Doni
Portrait of Agnolo Doni Pushkin Museum

Cultural Diplomacy

The decision to mount a prominent exhibition of Raphael in Russia is hardly surprising. The artist had a great influence on Russian culture, particularly that of Russian novelists such as Dostoevsky and Pushkin. In his artwork, physical beauty also expressed spirituality.

Raphael’s paintings were in fact considered so exquisite the artist earned himself the moniker “Il Divino” (The Divine One). Russian audiences will perhaps call to mind the statement by Dostoevsky’s protagonist in “The Idiot” — “beauty will save the world.”

For Faietti, the calm grace of Raphael’s paintings makes them so fascinating to all audiences. “Raphael is universal and every single artwork shown in the Pushkin Museum represents one of the aspects of the artist’s religious reflection,” she says.

Online ticket sales before the exhibition had even opened indicate that the Italian master’s works are set to conquer the Russian public. The exhibition is accompanied by a series of lectures and conferences to celebrate the landmark act of cultural diplomacy which led to the arrival of Raphael’s paintings. The hope is to continue to foster Russia’s love affair with Italian art, and with Raphael.  

“Raphael. The Poetry of the Image” runs through Dec. 11 at the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts. 12 Ulitsa Volkhonka. Metro Kropotkinskaya. artsmuseum.ru

Related
Moscow
Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax
Moscow
Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest
Moscow
Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Russia at the Heart of a Conspiracy Theory Dividing Poland

1 hour ago

Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz held a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss the findings of a commission he formed to reopen the investigation into the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech ...

12 minutes ago

Prosecutors in Russia's Dagestan Begin Investigation Into FGM

1 hour ago

Siberian River Has Run Red 'Multiple Times' Says NASA

1 hour ago

Opposition Campaign Leaflets Banned for Putin Cartoon

1 hour ago

Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town

4 hours ago

Protesters Detained in Central Moscow

15 hours ago

Even the Ducks Live Like Kings at Russian PM Medvedev's Summer Getaway

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Russia’s War Against Greenpeace: When Local Resistance Turns Violent

The attackers came at night. Eight strong men in masks scaled the fence surrounding the camp where a group of Greenpeace activists were staying. They ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Russia’s War Against Greenpeace: When Local Resistance Turns Violent

The attackers came at night. Eight strong men in masks scaled the fence surrounding the camp where a group of Greenpeace activists were staying. They ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Russia’s War Against Greenpeace: When Local Resistance Turns Violent

The attackers came at night. Eight strong men in masks scaled the fence surrounding the camp where a group of Greenpeace activists were staying. They ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

12 minutes ago

Prosecutors in Russia's Dagestan Begin Investigation Into FGM

1 hour ago

Siberian River Has Run Red 'Multiple Times' Says NASA

1 hour ago

Opposition Campaign Leaflets Banned for Putin Cartoon

12 minutes ago

Prosecutors in Russia's Dagestan Begin Investigation Into FGM

1 hour ago

Siberian River Has Run Red 'Multiple Times' Says NASA

1 hour ago

Opposition Campaign Leaflets Banned for Putin Cartoon
2 days ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
2 days ago

Russia's parliamentary elections are rapidly approaching, but this time politicians aren't making any pie-in-the-sky promises. After all, pie costs money and they don’t have any. But they are also careful to avoid making any unpopular decisions, preferring to postpone them for another 18 to 24 ...

Print edition — yesterday

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

19 hours ago

Can Vladimir Putin Bring Peace to the Middle East?

19 hours ago

Part of asserting yourself as a great power is doing the things great powers do. And it is this line of thinking that informs much of Moscow’s foreign policy. In recent years, President Vladimir Putin has taken to throwing his weight around the neighborhood, deploying expeditionary forces to far-off conflicts, ...

19 hours ago

Can Vladimir Putin Bring Peace to the Middle East?

19 hours ago

Part of asserting yourself as a great power is doing the things great powers do. And it is this line of thinking that informs much of Moscow’s foreign policy. In recent years, President Vladimir Putin has taken to throwing his weight around the neighborhood, deploying expeditionary forces to far-off conflicts, and chest-beating before the United Nations — just like the ...

19 hours ago

Can Vladimir Putin Bring Peace to the Middle East?

19 hours ago

Part of asserting yourself as a great power is doing the things great powers do. And it is this line of thinking that informs much of Moscow’s foreign policy. In recent years, President Vladimir Putin has taken to throwing his weight around the neighborhood, deploying expeditionary forces to far-off conflicts, and chest-beating before the United Nations — just like the leader of a great ...

22 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax

Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after all those raucous City Day celebrations? From the best fruit and veg in town to a rejuvenating massage or a delicious, healthy lunch — that’s not an oxymoron — here’s where you can feast, relax, shop and feel good about yourself in the city.

see more

22 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax

Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after all those raucous City Day celebrations? From the best fruit and veg in town ...

1 day ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, ...

22 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax

Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after all those raucous City Day celebrations? From the best fruit and veg in town to a rejuvenating massage or a delicious, healthy lunch — that’s not an oxymoron — here’s where you can feast, relax, shop and feel good about ...

New issue — yesterday

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada
Call of the Wild: Putin and Medvedev Bond in the Great Outdoors
3 days, 23 hours ago
Forget awkward office outings: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister grabbed the chance to enjoy some real bonding time far from the Kremlin's stuffy ...

an hour ago

Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town

4 hours ago

Protesters Detained in Central Moscow

15 hours ago

Even the Ducks Live Like Kings at Russian PM Medvedev's Summer Getaway

1 day ago

1 day ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a Maß (a liter of beer) ...

1 day ago

One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada
On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its “foreign agents” registry after finding the NGO was engaged in “political activity” and receiving funding from abroad. It came on the doorstep of a parliamentary vote and right after Levada published an 8-percent drop in ruling party’s United Russia’s rating.

1 day ago

One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada
On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its “foreign agents” registry after finding the NGO was engaged in “political activity” and receiving funding from abroad. It came on the doorstep of a parliamentary vote and right after Levada published an 8-percent drop in ruling party’s United Russia’s rating.

18 hours ago

Pornhub Fails to Win Over Russian Censors With ‘Premium Account’ Offer
Blocked this week in Russia, Pornhub reached out to state censors with an offer: un-ban the website and ...

19 hours ago

Chess Chief Pledges to Face Electric Chair Over Islamic State Claims
The president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has pledged to face the electric chair in order to ...

18 hours ago

Pornhub Fails to Win Over Russian Censors With ‘Premium Account’ Offer
Blocked this week in Russia, Pornhub reached out to state censors with an offer: un-ban the website and ...

19 hours ago

Chess Chief Pledges to Face Electric Chair Over Islamic State Claims
The president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has pledged to face the electric chair in order to ...

1 hour ago

Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town
Activists in the Siberian town of Surgut have erected a monument to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

4 hours ago

Protesters Detained in Central Moscow
Four protesters have been detained by police after attempting to block one of central Moscow's busiest streets, the ...
3 days ago
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
3 days ago

The Russian government may restructure the commercial debt held by Russia’s poorest regions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is ...

20 hours ago

Traffic Cops Begin Crackdown on Moscow's 'Golden Youth'

20 hours ago

Almost Half of Russians Say Violence Victims Provoked Attacker - Poll

21 hours ago

Russia's Birth Rate Growing Despite Economic Crisis

22 hours ago

Oil Companies Ask Russian Drivers to Share Tax Hike Burden

23 hours ago

Smear Campaigns Skyrocket Ahead of Duma Elections

1 day ago

Russian Sports Minister Mutko Offers to Help in WADA Hacker Investigation
Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash
1 day ago
The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked so high that it took ...
Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash
1 day ago
The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in ...
Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest
1 day ago
It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada

On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its “foreign agents” registry after finding the ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's ...

Most Read

Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town

Protesters Detained in Central Moscow

Even the Ducks Live Like Kings at Russian PM Medvedev's Summer Getaway

Pornhub Fails to Win Over Russian Censors With ‘Premium Account’ Offer
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+