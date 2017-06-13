Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
10 hours ago Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained
3 days ago MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya
5 days ago Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans
Moscow
Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad
Moscow
Summer and the Silver Screen: Moscow’s 7 Best Open-Air Cinemas
Moscow
Housing Demolition Protests in Moscow Are Spiralling
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
10 hours ago Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained
3 days ago MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya
5 days ago Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

Quiet City

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing

June 13, 2017 — 01:40
— Update: 01:43
By Bradley Jardine
June 13, 2017 — 01:40
— Update: 01:43
By Bradley Jardine
Most Read
Moscow
Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection
Russia
Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad
Russia
Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past
Yang worked for the ChinaDaily newspaper in Beijing and Los Angeles before moving to Moscow. TOMMY YANG / PERSONAL ARCHIVE

Solitude, calm, and slow aren’t words normally associated with Moscow, but for Chinese journalist and teacher Tommy Yang, the Russian capital is a peaceful retreat from the bustle of Beijing. Since moving to Russia to be with his family in 2015, Yang says he has tried to encourage Russians to take an interest in their eastern neighbor. 

I was born in a Central Chinese province called Kunan. It was a very small city that had very little going on, so, like most people in China I wanted to study hard to move to the big city. Education is very stressful in China, you have to be good enough to get into the best schools for each level of education or you stand no chance of ever getting into a good college. I met my Russian wife at college and I visited her in Moscow in 2003. It was my first time in Russia. 

Russian cuisine doesn’t have as rich a variety as China. It’s all shchi, potatoes, borscht and cutlets here. I prefer Georgian food, it reminds me a lot of Western China, especially the dumplings. Other food I like here is the Chaikhona No.1 chain for Central Asian cuisine as it’s exactly the same as the food in our Western province Xinjiang and our Uighur minority. It’s funny because the Chaikhona No.1 on Arbat has tried to rebrand itself for Chinese tourists in the area by including a sign reading “the taste of Xinjiang.” 

There are three categories of Chinese food in Moscow. First, there are restaurants run by Chinese staff and are authentic. The biggest of these is China Dream near the Chinese embassy. Most of the Chinese people living in Russia are from our northeast – this means huge, heavy meals with big portions designed to share. Second, there are westernized restaurants like Bruce Lee here which make smaller portions. The food is authentic but it’s the dining culture which differs since you only eat one main dish. If I’m not choosing from at least three main dishes I’m not satisfied. And. finally, there are Asian wannabees. These places are inconsistent and I never get dishes the way I expect. As far as they are concerned, Asian cuisines seem to be all the same and so the dishes don’t vary very much. 

The number of Chinese people in Moscow is quite small. You know there are only around 10,000 Chinese students studying here in Russia. There are about 328,000 in the U.S. alone – so this “turn to the East” seems very exaggerated. 

There is a lot of noise about relations with China but, in all honesty, interest in China here isn’t exactly inspiring. Very few students sign up for language classes at the school I teach at. I teach a modern culture course at the Higher School of Economics that generates interest because it’s different to what people are used to. Russian teaching is overly focused on ancient China and traditional tea-drinking ceremonies, whereas mine focuses on modern life and contemporary issues. 

Russian people really don’t like small talk. I wouldn’t say they’re cold, but they’re definitely closed off and keep themselves to themselves. In China people greet strangers like old friends, though this can be superficial. I’ve had people shaking my hand, introducing themselves and asking all about my family, only for them to repeat the same routine a month later, having forgotten they’d even met me. Russians can be difficult, but at least when you’ve truly connected you have a friend for life. 

For a Westerner this might sound strange but Russia is very peaceful from a Chinese perspective – the rhythm of life here is slower. Take the metro, for example. Yes, it can be busy at rush hour, but this is nothing compared with China. Back home, people are really aggressive. They push, shove, and shout to race into the subway. Here that just doesn’t happen. In general, people respect personal space here.

Restaurant

China Dream

+7 (495) 735 2751
71 Kutuzovsky Prospekt
Kuntsevskaya

Read more


Restaurant

Bruce Lee

+7 (495) 768 5171
3/4 Bolotnaya Naberezhnaya, Bldg. 2
Kropotkinskaya

Read more


Related
Moscow
Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments
Moscow
Hong Kong: Chinese Fusion Up in the Air
Moscow
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Moscow
The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

10 hours ago

An unsanctioned anti-corruption protest in Moscow has resulted in scores of arrests.

3 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

5 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

6 days ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

6 days ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

6 days ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

6 days ago

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'

3 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

5 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

6 days ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

3 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

5 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

6 days ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at ...

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at ...

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at ...

Dance

Mainly Love

Tue. Jun. 13 Fri. Jun. 30
Meyerhold Center
06:00 p.m.

A performance by dancer and choreographer Tomas Danielis. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

5 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

6 days ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

6 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Russian Hacking Allegations Could Get Putin Reelected (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
6 days ago

Vladimir Putin danced circles around U.S. television host Megyn Kelly on June 5, deflecting her questions on Russia’s meddling in U.S. presidential election. But he did not deny it.

Print edition — 5 days ago

June 08

Bitcoin; Hacking; Re-Stalinization

13 hours ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

13 hours ago

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

13 hours ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

13 hours ago

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

13 hours ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

13 hours ago

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

Russia's Most Famous Poet: Alexander Pushkin

6 days, 7 hours ago
Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin was born in Moscow 215 years ago today, on June 6, 1799.

6 days, 8 hours ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

6 days, 9 hours ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

6 days, 12 hours ago

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'

16 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and Leningrad’s underground music scene in the 1980s, as well as the story of Russia's "khrushchyovki" apartment blocks and the census of 1937.

see more

16 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and Leningrad’s underground music scene in the 1980s, as well as the story of Russia's ...

3 days ago

Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past

20 years ago Karelian activist Yuri Dmitriev discovered the mass grave of the victims of Stalin's terror. And now, the executioner's shadow hangs ...

16 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and Leningrad’s underground music scene in the 1980s, as well as the story of Russia's "khrushchyovki" apartment blocks and the census of 1937.

New issue — 5 days ago

June 08

Bitcoin; Hacking; Re-Stalinization
1 week ago
By Michael Kofman
By Michael Kofman

The Wars of the Future: Russian Defense Ministry's New Modernization Plan

By Michael Kofman
By Michael Kofman
1 week ago

The Defense Ministry has a new plan to modernize Russia's armed forces through 2025.

6 days ago

Church of Scientology Raided by Russian Security Forces (Again)

1 week ago

Russian Man Kills 9 in Drunken Party Rampage

1 week ago

Director of Ukrainian Library in Moscow Handed 4-Year Suspended Sentence

1 week ago

Russian Magazine The New Times Closes Print Amid Financial Troubles

1 week ago

Putin Asks U.S. Business to Help Restore Dialogue

1 week ago

Russia and U.S. in Secret Talks Over Syrian 'Safe Zone' — Reports

Tue. Jun. 13

More events
Blue Soup Exhibition
My Life as a Zucchini Cinema
13th Moscow International Competition of Ballet Dancers and Choreographers Dance
The Inspector General. A Version Theater
Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, conductor Dimitris Botinis Concert
Romcom Shorts - 2 Cinema

6 days ago

Church of Scientology Raided by Russian Security Forces (Again)

1 week ago

Russian Man Kills 9 in Drunken Party Rampage

1 week ago

Director of Ukrainian Library in Moscow Handed 4-Year Suspended Sentence

1 week ago

Russian Magazine The New Times Closes Print Amid Financial Troubles

1 week ago

Putin Asks U.S. Business to Help Restore Dialogue

1 week ago

Russia and U.S. in Secret Talks Over Syrian 'Safe Zone' — Reports

6 days ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

6 days ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

6 days ago

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'

Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past

3 days ago
20 years ago Karelian activist Yuri Dmitriev discovered the mass grave of the victims of Stalin's terror. And now, the executioner's shadow hangs ...

Russia's Oil Bargain With Iran Has Political Overtones

3 days ago
When the news broke that Russia, the world’s largest oil ...

Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past

3 days ago
20 years ago Karelian activist Yuri Dmitriev discovered the mass grave of the victims of Stalin's terror. And ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Dance

Rodin

Sun. Jul. 23 Sun. Jul. 23
Bolshoi Theater
01:00 p.m.

Boris Eifman’s ballet dedicated to the great sculptor and his muse Camille Claudel. Boris Eifman Ballet Theater production. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russia's Oil Bargain With Iran Has Political Overtones

When the news broke that Russia, the world’s largest oil producer, had brokered a deal to ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Summer and the Silver Screen: Moscow’s 7 Best Open-Air Cinemas

For those who don’t want to sit in a dark cinema, the summer doesn’t mean taking ...

Most Read

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+