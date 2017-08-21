Putin's Would-Be Successors Ranked Ahead of 2018 Elections

Ahead of presidential elections scheduled for March next year, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and opposition firebrand Alexei Navalny are among President Vladimir Putin’s potential successors, according to a new ranking produced by a Russian think-tank.

Published by the independent Peterburgskaya Politika NGO on Monday, the list casts current Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev as the most likely candidate to fill Putin’s shoes, with 21 out of 25 possible points. Medvedev served as president between 2008 and 2012.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin came in second place, followed by the much lesser known Alexei Dyumin, the Tula governor who was once Putin’s personal bodyguard.

Other top officials to make the cut included Sergei Kiriyenko, first deputy head of the Presidential Administration, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Igor Sechin, the head of oil giant Rosneft, also made the top ten.

The list, which consisted of 20 names, also includes Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who placed 13th and opposition leader Alexei Navalny who came in 18th place.