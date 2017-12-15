Putin's New Style Keeps the Powerful Guessing (Op-d)

(Bloomberg View) — A trial that set the tone for Russian President Vladimir Putin's next term in power ended in Moscow on Friday. Former Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was found guilty of accepting a $2 million bribe from Igor Sechin, the chief executive officer of state-controlled oil major Rosneft. This was, in effect, a dispute between two powerful officials, of the kind Putin used to arbitrate quietly. It's significant that he chose not to this time. Ulyukayev was arrested in November, 2016, by the FSB domestic counterintelligence service in a sting operation arranged by Sechin. The Rosneft chief invited the minister to his office, chatted with him, then handed him a bag. When FSB operatives grabbed him, the bag turned out to be full of cash. Sechin claimed it was a payoff Ulyukayev had demanded for giving the green light to the "privatization" of Bashneft, a state-owned oil company, by Rosneft. Ulyukayev had opposed the deal, saying one state firm swallowing another wasn't real privatization, but later relented. Ulyukayev claimed he had been set up and that bribing Sechin was unthinkable because of his close relationship with Putin and Rosneft's importance as an arm of the state. He told the court that he expected the bag to contain bottles of wine, perhaps some sausage made from game Sechin had killed -- a gift the Rosneft chief enjoyed handing out.

The story itself was extraordinary: It implied that a government minister routinely extorted bribes, or in any case took for granted gifts, for advancing corporate interests. It also paraded before the general public Sechin's ability to bring down a key government member — for Ulyukayev was a respected technocrat at the top of the Russian government's competently run economic bloc. The trial that followed was even more sensational. One could have expected it to be closed to the press and the public, given its focus on relationship dynamics in the top echelons of Russian power. Spectators were allowed, however, and transcripts of conversations between Ulyukayev and Sechin on the day of the sting were read in court. A Russian press starved of samples of such top level communication seized on these unabridged, cynical, jargon-filled discussions, much to Sechin's displeasure. He described the prosecutor's decision to make the transcripts public as "professional cretinism." In an added affront to Sechin, who initially seemed in control, and in partial confirmation of early theories that the whole episode was part of an intrigue meant to bring him down, the court repeatedly summoned Sechin to testify. He kept dodging the summons until the judge gave up. This gave Ulyukayev's supporters among Russian liberals hope that Sechin's victory might not be certain. Meanwhile, the prosecutor demanded that Ulyukayev be sentenced to 10 years in a maximum security facility. In his last word — carried in full by state news agencies — Ulyukayev insisted he had been framed, but also delivered an unexpected mea culpa, a bitter statement of regret about his role as a major functionary in the Putin system: I am guilty of compromising too often, of choosing easy paths, often of preferring career and wellbeing to standing up for principles. I whirled in a pointless bureaucratic dance, received and gave gifts. Tried hypocritically to build relationships. Only when you get in trouble, you begin to understand how hard people's lives actually are, how much injustice they face. At the end, Sechin prevailed. Ulyukayev has been sentenced to eight years in prison, with the possibility of parole in a little less than five years. But Sechin didn't win thanks to Putin's interference — otherwise there would have been no embarrassing openness, no published transcripts of Sechin's conversations, no court summons. At his annual press conference on Thursday, when Putin was asked about Sechin's behavior during the trial he replied indifferently that the Rosneft chief broke no laws by not showing up, but that "Sechin could have come to court, too, so he could repeat everything he told investigators."