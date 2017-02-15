Putin’s Most Radical Supporters Turn on Kremlin News Agency Over ‘Cult of Trump’

A radical pro-Putin nationalist group called the National Liberation Movement picketed the office of Russia’s largest state-owned news agency on Wednesday, denouncing the “cult of Donald Trump in the Russian media.” Demonstrators even targeted Dmitry Kiselyov, the agency’s director and the star of Russia’s most-watched Sunday punditry show on television, accusing him of “Trumpomania.”

Something is amiss: the Kremlin's vatniki [nationalist chauvinists] are protesting against the Kremlin's news media. This never happened under Obama!

The protest took place outside the building of the Rossiya Segodnya, a national news agency created by Vladimir Putin’s executive order in December 2013.

One of the National Liberation Movement’s tenets, according to Yuri Kuznetsov, who organized the demonstration, is the belief that Russia is in fact a colony of the United States. “We have been their colony since 1991,” Kuznetsov told The Moscow Times.

“Americans drafted our 1993 constitution, specifically Article 13, which states that there can be no declared state ideology,” he explained. Russia’s courts, the Central Bank and other institutions are “in the United States’ clutches,” Kuznetsov said, adding that the obsession with Donald Trump is a logical continuation of that ideological slavery.

The activist was clearly upset about comments by the White House on Tuesday, and Kuznetsov even called Donald Trump a “very dangerous enemy” for Russia, accusing the U.S. president of “challenging Russia’s territorial integrity” by calling for the return of Crimea to Ukraine.