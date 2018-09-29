Putin’s Managed Democracy Falters (Op-ed)

While Putin is credited with swinging the 2016 U.S. vote, electoral troubles are brewing at home.

While President Vladimir Putin is credited with swinging the U.S. election for Trump, a supposedly trouble-proof political machine malfunction is taking place at home. Four regions that held gubernatorial elections in September have just voted the Kremlin’s candidates down. On top of that, on Wednesday Putin changed three more heads of regions, disrupting the pattern of appointing “young technocrats” that political analysts saw emerging after the president embarked on his fourth term. The logic behind his new appointments is, once more, based on security concerns. For years, Russia’s regional elections have been highly orchestrated affairs that were not expected to produce any surprises. The Kremlin managers would train a candidate and parachute him or her to the region in question. Moscow political operatives would arrange for a number of designated understudies to play the roles of opposing candidates. The chosen candidate would then run a swift campaign and win in a landslide. The opponents would readily concede defeat and, having been generously rewarded, go back to minding their own business. Everyone was happy, and the scheme worked hundreds of times—until it suddenly didn’t. In an unexpected act of defiance, the voters of the Far East (Primorsky and Khabarovsky Krais), the regions of Khakassia, and Vladimirskaya oblast refused to play this well-familiar game. Upset by a recent measure to increase the age of retirement and a number of new proposed taxes, voters decided to do the only thing they could conceivably do in a controlled election — obstruct it. They showed up in droves and voted heavily for anyone who stood the chance of tipping the balance against the Kremlin-preferred candidate.

To be sure, the Kremlin did not “lose” those elections in the proper sense of the word. Whoever won, United Russia or not, was approved by the Kremlin in the first place. The only loss was that of Putin’s standing as the indispensable source of political legitimacy. It used to be the iron law of any Russian election throughout most of Putin’s time in office: a candidate supported by him would go on to get the most votes. This time it did not work that way. The Kremlin’s political machine malfunctioned in just four regions out of 26 that held elections this September (a rerun is pending in Primorye, a runoff in Khakassia is expected next week). Still, it has become major political news in Russia precisely because the Kremlin has invested so much in making sure the elections proceed smoothly. The people who are “winning” elections are selected in an opaque but rigorous process operated by top Kremlin officials. Journalists and pundits compete in trying to guess what the current screening rules might be. For a long time, the rule of thumb was that the main principle of elections was the absence of principles: people would buy elected office or be appointed as a result of dealings between powerful clans. The family of Kovalchuks, the group behind the Rotebergs, Gazprom management, and the Russian Railways empire would each have a governorship or two. Then, around 2016, a number of men with military or intelligence backgrounds were appointed and then duly “elected” governors. A streak of punditry immediately ran through Russian and international media, suggesting that Putin was so desperate for loyalty that he took to literally appointing bodyguards as high officials. But soon the pattern changed, and we had a line of relatively young economists and lawyers appointed as governors. Political analysts saw a new class of technocrats emerging in Russia. Apparently, Putin no longer needed loyalty for the sake of loyalty and wanted long-term reliability and expertise instead. “The system needs to be rejigged in a way that makes it capable of running on its own, without him but on the track he has determined,” the political scientist Tatyana Stanovaya said in an interview earlier this year.

