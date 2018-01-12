Putin to Spend the $7M Maximum Allowed on his Presidential Election Campaign

Russian president Vladimir Putin will spend the maximum allowed on his presidential campaign bid of 400 million rubles ($7 million).

Russia's Central Election Commission revealed the amount for funds available to registered candidates, with incumbent Putin far ahead of his competitors.

As of Jan. 5, Putin had 400 million rubles in his election fund and has already spent 13.4 million on print materials.

Four hundred million rubles is the maximum amount permitted by law, and it is bigger than the combined election funds of all of Putin's competitors put together.