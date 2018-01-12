News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Russian Bill Labeling Individuals ‘Foreign Agents’ Passes First Reading
4 hours ago Students Reportedly Forced To Collect Signatures for Putin
5 hours ago Armed Men in Balaclavas Kidnap, Rob Moscow Businessman
News
Russian Bill Labeling Individuals ‘Foreign Agents’ Passes First Reading
News
Students Reportedly Forced To Collect Signatures for Putin
News
Armed Men in Balaclavas Kidnap, Rob Moscow Businessman
City
The Secret Life of the Moscow Metro
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Putin to Spend the $7M Maximum Allowed on his Presidential Election Campaign

It's more than the funds of all of his competitors combined

Jan 12, 2018 — 11:17
— Update: 11:20

Jan 12, 2018 — 11:17
— Update: 11:20
Most Read
City
The Secret Life of the Moscow Metro
City
Old New Year's Eve in Moscow
Opinion
Scary and Weird Russian Slang
News
Putin to Spend the $7M Maximum Allowed on his Presidential Election Campaign
Vladimir Putin / Kremlin Press Service

Russian president Vladimir Putin will spend the maximum allowed on his presidential campaign bid of 400 million rubles ($7 million).

Russia's Central Election Commission revealed the amount for funds available to registered candidates, with incumbent Putin far ahead of his competitors.

As of Jan. 5, Putin had 400 million rubles in his election fund and has already spent 13.4 million on print materials.

Four hundred million rubles is the maximum amount permitted by law, and it is bigger than the combined election funds of all of Putin's competitors put together.

Read more: Russian Presidential Election Watch 2018, the Candidates

Putin's fund is made up of contributions from the largest political party, United Russia, which provided 28 million rubles, again, the maximum allowed contribution by a party.

Also, one private individual contributed over 20,000 rubles, but neither the election commission nor Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed the name of the contributor.

LDPR head Vladimir Zhirinovsky has the second largest campaign fund of just over 200 million rubles. Business ombudsman Boris Titov was able to secure 20.7 million. TV host Ksenia Sobchak has 19.4 million and Yabloko leader Grigory Yavlinsky 15 million.

The smallest amount, 1,066 rubles, is in the fund of the Communist candidate, multimillionaire businessman Pavel Grudinin.

The formal amounts in the various politicians’ funds do not reflect their ability to campaign. Most of the state-supported candidates have access to state media with the state-owned television remaining the main source of information for most of the population.


Related
News
More Russians Want to Vote for Putin, Poll Shows
Opinion
There’s a Glimmer of Hope in U.S.-Russia Relations (Op-ed)
News
Putin Asks Lawmakers to Expand Russia's Navy Presence in Syria
News
Russian Civil Servant Salaries To Increase for First Time Since 2013
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+