Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Novaya Gazeta Publishes Documents Detailing Chechnya Executions
3 hours ago U.S. Embassy in Moscow Says 'Too Early' to Know How Russian Measures Will Affect Visas
6 hours ago Russian Court Sentences Ukrainian Citizen for Terror Plot
Russia
Novaya Gazeta Publishes Documents Detailing Chechnya Executions
Russia
Russian Court Sentences Ukrainian Citizen for Terror Plot
Russia
News From Russia: What You Missed on the Weekend
Moscow
Safe But Not Welcomed, Afghan Refugees Build New Lives in Russia
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Putin Says Russia Held Back on Counter-Sanctions for a 'Long Time'

July 31, 2017 — 13:49
— Update: 20:07
July 31, 2017 — 13:49
— Update: 20:07
Most Read
Opinion
Is There a Rebirth of Stalinism in Russia? (Op-ed)
World
Putin Says Russia Held Back on Counter-Sanctions for a 'Long Time'
Russia
Russia Celebrates Navy Day
Russia
News From Russia: What You Missed on the Weekend
Screenshot Vesti.ru

Russia held back on introducing sanctions “for quite some time,” but lost hope after Washington’s “unprovoked move,” President Vladimir Putin said in a state television broadcast on Sunday.

The interview with prominent presenter Vladimir Solovyov on state television Rossia-1 came two days after news broke that Russia would take counter-measures in response to new sanctions passed by the U.S. Senate, which the White House has said President Donald Trump intends to sign.

The number of American diplomatic personnel in Russia will be slashed by 755 people by September. Moscow will also close off access to two U.S. diplomatic facilities in Moscow.

Putin told Solovyov that the measures were in response to the U.S. taking “an unprovoked step towards worsening Russian-American relations.”

In late 2016, Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats and toughened economic sanctions already in place over Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, in response to alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“We have offered to work together with the Americans many times,” said Putin during the broadcast. “But instead of constructive work, we only hear unfounded accusations about interference in the domestic affairs of the United States.”

Last week, U.S. Congress voted to codify the sanctions against Russia. That will make it difficult for President Donald Trump to lift them without first gaining broad political support.

“As you might have noticed, we waited quite some time in the hope things would change for the better,” Putin said. “We hoped that the situation would change, but judging by everything, if it is going to change, then it won’t be soon.”

“I consider we have to show that we will not let this go unanswered.”

Putin added there was still cooperation between Russia and the U.S. in many spheres, including on cyber security, nuclear disarmament and the fight against terrorism. Should the situation worsen further, “we could consider other ways of responding,” he said.

“But I hope it won’t come to that,” he added. “As of today, I’m against [further measures.]”

Russia Orders U.S. Embassy Staff Cuts in Sanctions Retaliation
Related
World
Russian Extends Tit-for-tat Food Import Ban Until December 2018
Russia
Russia’s Unstoppable Desire For Change
Russia
Germany’s Siemens Could Have Breached EU's Crimea Sanctions
Russia
Russian General in Charge of Nuclear Weapons Resigns
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+