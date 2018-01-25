Putin Family Split Offers Peek at Secret Dealings of Russia Inc.

(Bloomberg) — During his courtship and marriage, Kirill Shamalov catapulted into the ranks of the super-rich with a little help from some of the closest allies of his father-in-law: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But now Shamalov’s matrimonial alliance with Putin’s youngest daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, is over, four people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. The son of an old Putin pal is back working as a senior executive for the same petrochemical giant, Sibur, where his rise and fall as a multibillion-dollar owner coincided with his stint in Russia’s First Family.

The reversal of fortune offers a rare glimpse into the secretive ways Putin’s inner circle mixes family, friends and finance. How and why riches are divvied up is the subject of intense scrutiny in the U.S., where investigators are looking for more targets to penalize for Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

Shamalov’s brief tenure as a captain of industry started in 2012, around the time he was preparing to wed. Sibur’s main owners, Leonid Mikhelson and Gennady Timchenko, promoted their vice president for business administration to deputy chief executive officer and then awarded him 4.3 percent of the company. In 2014, with a loan from Gazprombank, he acquired another 17 percent from Timchenko for about $2.2 billion. He was 32.

Then Sibur announced last April that Shamalov had sold the shares he bought from Timchenko to Mikhelson. Though the details of the deal and the reasoning behind it were never disclosed, a person familiar with the transaction said Shamalov made “zero” from the sale because he was only allowed to hold those shares in a kind of trust as a Putin family member. That ownership privilege ended when the marriage did, three of the people said.

These are the kinds of relationships that are being increasingly scrutinized by the Treasury Department and other agencies in Washington, where investigators have until Jan. 29 to submit a list of “oligarchs” who may be subject to future penalties. There’s growing concern among Russia’s elite that the U.S. blacklist will be expanded to include progeny, complicating their lives for years.

A person close to Shamalov denied any connection between the Sibur transactions and his marriage. Speaking on condition of anonymity, this person said that the initial 4.3 percent stake Shamalov gained was the result of a management stock-option plan and that the purchase from Timchenko was a joint acquisition with Shamalov’s father. The Shamalovs “barely broke even” when the investment turned out worse than they had hoped, the person said.



Shamalov declined to comment through a representative. Tikhonova’s office didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment, nor did Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, Gazprombank or Mikhelson. Sibur’s press service said Shamalov rose through its ranks and was awarded his first stake by shareholders based on performance. A spokesman for Timchenko said his sale to Shamalov was priced at the market rate. Shamalov’s father couldn’t be reached for comment.

Separating from the Putin family hasn’t been a total loss for Shamalov, who’s worth about $800 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That’s due mainly to the 3.9 percent of Sibur he still owns, a stake that is currently valued at about $504 million.

This estimate doesn’t take into account any interest Shamalov might have paid on the Gazprombank loan or any changes to his marital status. Under Russian law, former spouses are entitled to half of all assets accrued during marriage unless a prenuptial agreement was signed.