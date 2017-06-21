Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago The Kremlin Is Standing By Footage of Russian Troops in Syria the Internet Says Is Fake
6 hours ago Russian Regions Slash Cancer Spending Amid Rising Costs
1 day ago Roscosmos Wins Multi-Million Dollar Payout Over Faulty Rocket
Russia
Russian Regions Slash Cancer Spending Amid Rising Costs
Russia
Former Head of Russian Authors' Society Jailed for Fraud
Russia
In Pictures: Germany's Helmut Kohl and Russia
Russia
Sales of Crimea Vacation Deals Fall by Almost Third
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
4 hours ago The Kremlin Is Standing By Footage of Russian Troops in Syria the Internet Says Is Fake
6 hours ago Russian Regions Slash Cancer Spending Amid Rising Costs
1 day ago Roscosmos Wins Multi-Million Dollar Payout Over Faulty Rocket

Putin, Depersonalized: What Does Oliver Stone’s Film Reveal About Russia’s Leader?

In "Putin Interview", the ordinary and casual moments are the most compelling

June 21, 2017 — 18:07
— Update: 18:05
By Mikhail Fishman
June 21, 2017 — 18:07
— Update: 18:05
By Mikhail Fishman
m.fishman@imedia.ru
Most Read
Moscow
Moscow: News and Openings
Opinion
It’s the Russians Wot Done It (Op-ed)
Meanwhile…
The Internet Is Accusing Putin of Using U.S. Footage to Boast About Russia's Airforce
Moscow
Creatures Great and Small: 7 Places For City Kids to Meet Animals
Showtime

American filmmaker Oliver Stone has faced intense criticism since the release of his 4-hour “Putin Interviews” earlier this month. Critics have assailed Stone for giving a platform to the Russian president and asking softball questions. But the controversial film, currently being broadcast on Russian state television, has its intriguing moments.

The most interesting parts of the Stone’s interviews do not come when Putin shares his views on the United States, the Syrian civil war, gay rights in Russia or even Stalin. With Putin in power for over 16 years, we know all these answers — and often by heart.

Rather, the ordinary and casual outtakes are the most compelling. In a film reportedly cut down from 18 hours of footage, these scenes can be counted on one hand. For example, Putin moving from one room of the Kremlin to another, or just walking down the Kremlin hall. “Don’t you feel lonely roaming here at nights?” Stone asks. Putin fudges.

Or Putin is feeding a stallion in a barn. Or chattering about women’s “bad days” and “natural cycles.” (From that scene, it’s obvious that Putin is not intending to send a message, but just saying the first thing that came to his mind  — which is more insightful.)

In one scene, Putin says he is going to have a family meal with his daughters right after the interview. Of course, we never see this family reunion, not even from a distance. He then admits he is now a grandfather, but says he sees his grandchildren very rarely.   

After the revelation about his grandkids made news, Putin took the point further during his annual phone-in, broadcast live on all major national television channels. “I have grandchildren and they live a normal life,” he said. “One of them is already in kindergarten.” Then Putin added: “My second grandson was born recently.”

Putin explained that he was not going into any detail — age, names — to avoid jeopardizing his grandkids’ normal lives and “their ordinary interactions with other children.” But with so little information available, we wouldn’t know if Putin was stretching the truth. In fact, we probably learned more from Putin about NBC anchor Megyn Kelly’s children during their interaction in St. Petersburg than we did about his own family during the last two decades.

It is hardly news that Putin has been extremely reticent to discuss his private and family affairs. What’s interesting, though, is that his rare and concise revelations about his own family stylistically fall into the same category as his judgments on any other private or non-political “ordinary” matter. The more the Russian leader is specific about, say, the events of February 2014 in Ukraine, the more he is vague about his personal interests. It's as if he actually does not have much to share.  

During the last 16 years, Putin has given us no more information about his family as about other parts of his personal life. Now we know as much about Putin’s grandchildren as we know about his favorite books or movies. And he appears equally unemotional about it all. Does he have friends? Does he ever spend time with other people outside of his presidential duties?

What does Putin enjoy? Drinking tea or playing badminton with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who succeeded Putin as president from 2008 to 2012, always have the air of an orchestrated political PR stunt. Hockey — one of the president’s favorite sports — would seem to qualify as a true interest or hobby. This is apparently why this Putin’s personal pursuit turned into a highly publicized national event known as the Night Hockey League.

Other than that, we’ve seen Vladimir Putin playing with a dog, feeding a horse, curing a tiger, flying with a stork, etc. But during all Putin’s time in power, hardly a single image of him having fun with other people comes to mind. We have never seen him enjoying something or sharing a mundane emotion with any other human being. It’s almost as difficult to imagine Putin having a family dinner — or playing around with his grandson — as it is to call him a pro-Western liberal.

Oliver Stone follows Russia’s president in his natural habitat: Red Square; the offices and halls of the Kremlin; Putin’s vast mansions in Sochi and outside Moscow; the cabin of his jet, decorated with Russia’s national emblem; his car with a flashing blue light on the roof; his gym; his pool. Even the empty hockey stadium appears an immense private amphitheater when Putin is being interviewed.

But all these presidential spaces are free of any trace of Putin’s own personality. If he were to leave office, he probably would not have to pack. And his speech consists of pompous bureaucratic clichés weirdly mixed with colloquial observations, jokes and interjections. But there is nothing in between, nothing that would reveal the individual behind a statesman.

It has not always been this way. Stone’s film begins with Putin recalling how he became president. In the summer of 1999, when Russia’s first president, Boris Yeltsin, suggested Putin run for president, he hesitated. That path would mean giving up his “normal, ordinary life,” Putin says, so he had to make a choice. Stone included in the film some archival footage from the early 2000s. It shows a human being rather than a powerful strongman.

But over the years, Putin’s persona has expanded — or shrunk, depending on your perspective — into that of a depersonalized Russian pharaoh. Nearly seventeen years after Putin made his choice, there is no way back.

Related
Russia
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin
Opinion
France-Russia: An Improbable Reset That Quickly Turned Sour
World
Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin
World
Putin Asks U.S. Business to Help Restore Dialogue

The Kremlin Is Standing By Footage of Russian Troops in Syria the Internet Says Is Fake

4 hours ago

In a statement on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the footage had been given to Putin by the Russian Defense Ministry.

6 hours ago

Russian Regions Slash Cancer Spending Amid Rising Costs

1 day ago

Roscosmos Wins Multi-Million Dollar Payout Over Faulty Rocket

1 day ago

Bear Cub Found Locked in Van in Moscow

1 day ago

European Court Condemns Russia's 'Homophobic' Gay Propaganda Law

1 day ago

Former Head of Russian Authors' Society Jailed for Fraud

1 day ago

Former Director of Moscow's Gogol Center Arrested For Embezzlement

6 hours ago

Russian Regions Slash Cancer Spending Amid Rising Costs

1 day ago

Roscosmos Wins Multi-Million Dollar Payout Over Faulty Rocket

1 day ago

Bear Cub Found Locked in Van in Moscow

6 hours ago

Russian Regions Slash Cancer Spending Amid Rising Costs

1 day ago

Roscosmos Wins Multi-Million Dollar Payout Over Faulty Rocket

1 day ago

Bear Cub Found Locked in Van in Moscow

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Internet Is Accusing Putin of Using U.S. Footage to Boast About Russia's Airforce

For some eagle-eyed viewers, the Russian airforce's daring exploits look more than a little familiar.

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Internet Is Accusing Putin of Using U.S. Footage to Boast About Russia's Airforce

For some eagle-eyed viewers, the Russian airforce's daring exploits look more than a little familiar.

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Internet Is Accusing Putin of Using U.S. Footage to Boast About Russia's Airforce

For some eagle-eyed viewers, the Russian airforce's daring exploits look more than a little familiar.

Opera

The Stone Guest

Wed. Jun. 21 Sun. Jun. 25
Bolshoi Theater / New Stage
01:00 p.m.

Alexander Dargomyzhsky’s opera based on Pushkin’s short tragedy about Don Juan, who sacrifices his life for Donna Anna’s love. Directed by Dmitry Belyanushkin. Read more

Read more

6 hours ago

Russian Regions Slash Cancer Spending Amid Rising Costs

1 day ago

Roscosmos Wins Multi-Million Dollar Payout Over Faulty Rocket

1 day ago

Bear Cub Found Locked in Van in Moscow

23 hours ago
By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti

It’s the Russians Wot Done It (Op-ed)

By Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti
23 hours ago

BuzzFeed's investigation plays into a dominant narrative within the West where "Russia is to blame."

Print edition — will be in -1 days

June 22

Plastic surgery; Buzzfeed; Twin Peaks

7 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

7 hours ago

Latest Moscow openings: from a noodles-and-coffee place to a techno club.

7 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

7 hours ago

Latest Moscow openings: from a noodles-and-coffee place to a techno club.

7 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

7 hours ago

Latest Moscow openings: from a noodles-and-coffee place to a techno club.

In Pictures: Germany's Helmut Kohl and Russia

1 day, 23 hours ago
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, died Friday at the age of 87.

1 day, 5 hours ago

European Court Condemns Russia's 'Homophobic' Gay Propaganda Law

1 day, 7 hours ago

Former Head of Russian Authors' Society Jailed for Fraud

1 day, 7 hours ago

Former Director of Moscow's Gogol Center Arrested For Embezzlement

1 day ago

Creatures Great and Small: 7 Places For City Kids to Meet Animals

For many children, even ordinary domestic pets are magical creatures. Here are our top places for kids to interact with animals in safe, sanitary, and humane settings.

see more

1 day ago

Creatures Great and Small: 7 Places For City Kids to Meet Animals

For many children, even ordinary domestic pets are magical creatures. Here are our top places for kids to interact with animals in safe, sanitary, and humane settings.

2 days ago

Come Together

For Rabbi Yaakov Klein, Moscow is about building community.

1 day ago

Creatures Great and Small: 7 Places For City Kids to Meet Animals

For many children, even ordinary domestic pets are magical creatures. Here are our top places for kids to interact with animals in safe, sanitary, and humane settings.

New issue — will be in -1 days

June 22

Plastic surgery; Buzzfeed; Twin Peaks
2 days ago
By Unfair Observer
By Unfair Observer

Russia's Powerful Pensioners Are Struggling to Control Unruly Youth Online (Op-ed)

By Unfair Observer
By Unfair Observer
2 days ago

Russia currently blocks 6.3 million websites, according to internet freedom watchdog Rublacklist.net.

2 days ago

3 Injured After Trains Collide at Moscow Railway Station

2 days ago

Sales of Crimea Vacation Deals Fall by Almost Third

2 days ago

Russian Priest Tells Men Not to Shave to 'Protect From Homosexuality'

2 days ago

Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze

2 days ago

Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister

5 days ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

Wed. Jun. 21

More events
The Marriage Theater
Wings From Ashes Theater
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Cinema
Iestyn Davies (countertenor), the Chamber Orchestra of Russia, conductor Laurence Cummings Concert
Extension.fi:End of the World in the Mysterious Forest Exhibition
Psycho Cinema

2 days ago

3 Injured After Trains Collide at Moscow Railway Station

2 days ago

Sales of Crimea Vacation Deals Fall by Almost Third

2 days ago

Russian Priest Tells Men Not to Shave to 'Protect From Homosexuality'

2 days ago

Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze

2 days ago

Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister

5 days ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

1 day ago

European Court Condemns Russia's 'Homophobic' Gay Propaganda Law

1 day ago

Former Head of Russian Authors' Society Jailed for Fraud

1 day ago

Former Director of Moscow's Gogol Center Arrested For Embezzlement

Come Together

2 days ago
For Rabbi Yaakov Klein, Moscow is about building community.

Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'

2 days ago
The 42-year old cleric has an unusual and, for the ...

Come Together

2 days ago
For Rabbi Yaakov Klein, Moscow is about building community.
From our partners
How to discover Moscow from a bird's eye view? CITY SPACE BAR as a viewpoint
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer

Dance

La Sylphide

Mon. Jul. 24 Mon. Jul. 24
Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theater
06:00 p.m.

Pierre Lacotte’s reconstruction, based on Filippo Taglioni’s original choreography that was danced to music by Schneitzhoeffer and first performed in Paris in 1832 by Filippo’s daughter Marie. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'

The 42-year old cleric has an unusual and, for the Church, controversial passions in the literary ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: High-Octane Thrills Eclipse New Oliver Stone Documentary

This week promises four hours of pretend-important chit-chat, three great Russian films and two young adult ...

Most Read

Moscow: News and Openings

It’s the Russians Wot Done It (Op-ed)

The Internet Is Accusing Putin of Using U.S. Footage to Boast About Russia's Airforce

Creatures Great and Small: 7 Places For City Kids to Meet Animals
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+