Putin and Trump Are Headed for a Syrian Showdown That Neither Wants (Op-ed)

The Syrian War is turning into a war for Syria.

A looming confrontation between Russia and the U.S. in Syria is a long overdue escalation of the Syrian conflict that has been brewing for months. Decisive gains on the ground by the Syrian government that resulted in Vladimir Putin’s declaration of victory in December 2017 may have reflected the outcome of the war against the Islamic State. But it did not match a far more complex reality on the ground. While some terrorist groups have been eradicated and others are in survival mode, the emergence of a number of externally backed state-like structures in the country is threatening Russia’s idea of a unified Syria. In other words, while the war in Syria is almost over, the fight of international powers over Syria is only just beginning.

It is a sign of the times that the alleged Douma chemical attack may lead to direct confrontation between Russia and the U.S. in Syria. Despite warnings from both sides that a clash between Moscow and Washington should be avoided at all costs, Syria has created a new reality where even the smallest dispute involving the two global powers risks spiraling into a full-on war. In Syria, both Russia and the U.S. are hostage to their own global power status. For the United States, it is an echo of its global responsibility strategy, which Donald Trump is desperately trying to review. For Russia, walking a tightrope in Syria is a byproduct of its ambition to reemerge as a status quo power. Unlike Washington, Moscow doesn’t have any good options when it comes to handling the Douma chemical attack. At this point the debate is no longer about whether Assad is the perpetrator of the attack, which the world community seems to have accepted as a fact and Russia continues to question, but about how far-reaching the consequences of this act are going to be. It is safe to say that by now the United States has succeeded in rallying international support for military response to the Eastern Ghouta attack and Russia does not expect that Donald Trump would renege on his decision to act. But what matters to Moscow most, is that whatever response Trump opts for, it should be a contained and isolated effort that doesn’t bear the features of an all-Syria campaign benefitting American partners, Kurds and Israel. Israel’s own attempts to capitalize on the Douma incident and its voluntary involvement in responding to it further complicate the situation for Moscow, because clashing with Israel is something that Russia wants to avoid at all costs.

