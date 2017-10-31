Protests in Russia’s Far East Reveal the Dangers of Overcentralization (Op-ed)

Thousands gathered in Russian cities Oct. 7 to demand that opposition leader Alexei Navalny be permitted to stand in next year’s presidential election. The protests coincided with President Vladimir Putin’s sixty-fifth birthday, and attracted international attention.

But they weren’t the only demonstrations of public anger to bubble to the surface in Russia this fall. On Oct. 2, activists picketed in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and in other towns of the Far Eastern Sakhalin region.

The protest was against the introduction of draft legislation that would see a major redistribution of oil and gas revenues from Sakhalin’s budget to the federal government.

Under a production sharing agreement signed in 1994, royalties and tax revenues from the lucrative Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project are divided between the Sakhalin regional authorities and the central government, with 75 percent going to the former and 25 percent to the latter. The new law would invert that ratio, entitling the federal budget to three-quarters of the revenues.

The official justification for this is to provide funds to support economic development across the Russian Far East. Unlike the island of Sakhalin, these regions are net recipients from the federal budget.

Although a more equal distribution of spending within the Far East may seem fair to some, many Sakhalin residents see the measure as an unwarranted intervention that will leave the region with a catastrophic budgetary shortfall — it is estimated that Sakhalin will lose 68.4 billion rubles ($1.2 billion) in just the first three years.

This is expected to lead to new schools being canceled and the postponement of other development plans. It’s likely that some support programs for low-income households will also have to be suspended.

Even if a significant proportion of the funds is returned to the region in the form of federal spending, it is probable that living standards on Sakhalin will fall.

In response to the outburst of public frustration, parliamentarians of the Sakhalin regional assembly voted on Oct. 5 overwhelmingly in favor of issuing an official appeal to Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma. Urging reconsideration of the new law, Andrei Khapochkin, chair of the regional assembly, stressed Sakhalin’s need to retain the lion’s share of the oil and gas revenues.

Khapochkin highlighted that 9 percent of Sakhalin’s residential buildings are classified as low-quality, dangerous housing, compared with a nationwide average of 3 percent.

For such a resource-rich area, the rate of household gasification in Sakhalin is also only 13 percent, versus 67 percent nationally. In addition, 60 percent of power lines are in need of repair, and only 40 percent of roads in the Sakhalin region are paved.