Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread
3 hours ago Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid
4 hours ago Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry
Moscow
Russian Security Services Allegedly Torture Student for Waving Ukrainian Flag
Meanwhile…
A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.
Moscow
Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice
Moscow
Resilience and Heart on Show as Irish Film Festival Turns 10
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread
3 hours ago Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid
4 hours ago Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

The man behind the Jean-Jacques and John Donne chains has gone bohemian

March 21, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 17:59
By Andrei Muchnik
March 21, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 17:59
By Andrei Muchnik
Most Read
Moscow
Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa
World
Between Russia and Japan: Life on the Kuril Islands
Russia
A Tribute to the Creator of Russia’s Iconic Off-Road Lada
Moscow
Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice
Installation entitled “Seagull/Swallow” (Chaika-Lastochka) by Alexander Brodsky Proliv

Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur best known for the now ubiquitous chains Jean-Jacques and John Donne, has gone sharply left-field with his new venture Proliv, which he hopes will become a new magnet for Moscow’s intelligentsia.

Located right between the respective flagship restaurants of the above-mentioned chains on Nikitsky Bulvar, the name “Proliv” is an inside joke, as it means “channel” in Russian, while Jean Jacques and John Donne represent, respectively, France and Great Britain. 

The restaurant’s main attraction is an installation by the Russian artist and architect Alexander Brodsky, known for his works of paper architecture. Brodsky came up with the idea of an installation entitled “Seagull/Swallow” (Chaika-Lastochka) several years ago and it turned out that the space at the back of the restaurant fits his idea perfectly.

The installation resembles an open-air bar on a seashore somewhere. There’s a small table where visitors can have a drink, while looking around Mitya Borisov’s d and listening to the sound of the sea and the screeches of seagulls. The soundtrack for the installation was made by Leonid Fyodorov, musician and leader of Auktsyon, a cult Russian alternative rock band from St. Petersburg. 

The interior was designed by Mitya Borisov himself, with participation from Brodsky, and can be best defined as “shabby chic,” with decor reminiscent of a pre-revolutionary St. Petersburg apartment. Green paint is flaking on the walls, and the guests can glimpse their reflections in a double row of mirrors. 

The crowd is what it has become fashionable to call the ”creative class”: writers, actors, journalists, artists and the like. Borisov and Brodsky previously collaborated at nowdefunct restaurants Ulitsa O.G.I. and Apshu, both very popular during the early 2000s. 

Alexei Goribol, a celebrity piano player, is responsible for the music at Proliv, which is played on a vinyl record player. Currently, it’s mostly classical and neoclassical music. 

Proliv’s chef is Nikolai Fedotov, who previously dished up Scandinavian food at wine bar Enebaer. Here, Odessa’s Ashkenazi cuisine is a major influence. Start with one of the appetizers, which taste like something from your grandma’s kitchen: “caviar” made of baked eggplant for 420 rubles ($7) or forshmak, Jewish herring salad (250 rubles).  

Some of the mains are fairly innovative, like the excellent stewed beef with a side of flavored barley (520 rubles) or the tasty pelmeni, traditional Russian dumplings with unorthodox fillings of guinea fowl (350 rubles) or shrimp (620 rubles). Finish your meal with one of the desserts, like almond cake with red orange (260 rubles) or chocolate mousse with salt and caramel sauce (320 rubles). 

Alexei Zimin, a cult figure on Moscow’s culinary scene, has been drafted in to create a series of homemade vodka infusions, which are ideal chasers. Zimin, the former chef at Ragout and editor-in-chief of Afisha Eda magazine, has produced some rare concoctions for Proliv, like coffee and lemon or strawberry and basil (from 150 rubles). Looking to the future, Proliv’s owners promise regular tastings by guest chefs: Don’t forget to check the restaurant’s website for dates and details.

Restaurant

Proliv

+7 (966) 155 5112
12 Nikitsky Bulvar
Arbatskaya

Read more


Related
Moscow
Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow
Moscow
Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters
Moscow
Ladies' Man
Moscow
Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia

Russian Security Services Allegedly Torture Student for Waving Ukrainian Flag

6 hours ago

He said he was attempting to draw attention to the conditions in his dormitory, not oppose the annexation of Crimea. Law enforcement saw no difference.

1 hour ago

Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread

3 hours ago

Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid

4 hours ago

Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry

5 hours ago

British Taxi Service Goes Head to Head With Uber in Russia

6 hours ago

Russian Shoe Sales Plummet Amid Economic Crisis

17 hours ago

Russia to Pay Off Soviet-era Debt to Bosnia-Herzegovina Within 45 Days

1 hour ago

Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread

3 hours ago

Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid

4 hours ago

Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry

1 hour ago

Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread

3 hours ago

Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid

4 hours ago

Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

Dance

Medea. Equus

Tue. Mar. 21 Fri. Apr. 28
Meyerhold Center
07:00 p.m.

Kirill Simonov’s contemporary one-act ballet to music by Pavel Karmanov, followed by Anastasia Kadrulyova and Artyom Ignatyev’s neoclassical staging about the life of a ballet dancer set to music by Alexei Aigi. Moskva Ballet production. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread

3 hours ago

Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid

4 hours ago

Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry

1 day ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

New Friends: Russia and Japan Are Finding Common Ground

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
1 day ago

Despite territorial disputes and an unresolved peace treaty, more unites Russia and Japan than divides.

Print edition — 5 days ago

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence

Between Russia and Japan: Life on the Kuril Islands

20 hours ago
The Moscow Times takes a look at life on the disputed island chain known to Russians as the Southern Kurils, but referred to in Japan ...

5 hours ago

British Taxi Service Goes Head to Head With Uber in Russia

6 hours ago

Russian Shoe Sales Plummet Amid Economic Crisis

17 hours ago

Russia to Pay Off Soviet-era Debt to Bosnia-Herzegovina Within 45 Days

23 hours ago

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

23 hours ago

Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art, probably its largest undertaking since the move to its new home in Gorky Park in 2015.

23 hours ago

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

23 hours ago

Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art, probably its largest undertaking since the move to its new home in Gorky Park in 2015.

23 hours ago

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

23 hours ago

Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art, probably its largest undertaking since the move to its new home in Gorky Park in 2015.

2 days ago

Resilience and Heart on Show as Irish Film Festival Turns 10

From Ireland's version of 'Fight Club' to a musical set in 1980s Dublin, Moscow is spoiled for choice this year as the annual festival brings the best of contemporary Irish cinema to Russia.

see more

2 days ago

Resilience and Heart on Show as Irish Film Festival Turns 10

From Ireland's version of 'Fight Club' to a musical set in 1980s Dublin, Moscow is spoiled for choice this year as the annual festival brings the best of contemporary Irish ...

3 days ago

Polish Lawyers Clash With Border Police Over Chechen Refugees

A group of lawyers from Warsaw traveled to the Belarusian border on Friday in a bid to secure legal assistance to Chechen asylum ...

2 days ago

Resilience and Heart on Show as Irish Film Festival Turns 10

From Ireland's version of 'Fight Club' to a musical set in 1980s Dublin, Moscow is spoiled for choice this year as the annual festival brings the best of contemporary Irish cinema to Russia.

New issue — 5 days ago

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence
3 days ago
By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy

By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman
3 days ago

It was 2014, and Vladimir Putin was in poor form. His approval rating had fallen by 20 percent three years earlier, when ...

19 hours ago

A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.

23 hours ago

Ukraine Says It's Drawn Up the Paperwork to Ban Russia's Eurovision Contestant

1 day ago

Putin Posthumously Honors Russian Journalists Killed in 1991 Yugoslav Wars

1 day ago

Court Revokes License of One of Russia's Best Private Universities

1 day ago

Arkhangelsk Rolls Out Hardwood Walkways Over Muddy Snow Ahead of Putin Visit

1 day ago

For Russia, Donetsk and Luhansk passport holders are still Ukrainian citizens

Tue. Mar. 21

More events
True Stories of Women, Men and Gods Theater
Beryozka Dance Ensemble Dance
Russian National Orchestra, conductor Mikhail Pletnyov Concert
Pavel Kiselyov: New Message Exhibition
Crash and Burn Cinema
Split Cinema

19 hours ago

A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.

23 hours ago

Ukraine Says It's Drawn Up the Paperwork to Ban Russia's Eurovision Contestant

1 day ago

Putin Posthumously Honors Russian Journalists Killed in 1991 Yugoslav Wars

1 day ago

Court Revokes License of One of Russia's Best Private Universities

1 day ago

Arkhangelsk Rolls Out Hardwood Walkways Over Muddy Snow Ahead of Putin Visit

1 day ago

For Russia, Donetsk and Luhansk passport holders are still Ukrainian citizens

5 hours ago

British Taxi Service Goes Head to Head With Uber in Russia

6 hours ago

Russian Shoe Sales Plummet Amid Economic Crisis

17 hours ago

Russia to Pay Off Soviet-era Debt to Bosnia-Herzegovina Within 45 Days

Polish Lawyers Clash With Border Police Over Chechen Refugees

3 days ago
A group of lawyers from Warsaw traveled to the Belarusian border on Friday in a bid to secure legal assistance to Chechen asylum ...

Russia’s Defense Budget — Down, But Not Out

4 days ago
Reports that Russia will cut 25 percent of its 2017 ...

Polish Lawyers Clash With Border Police Over Chechen Refugees

3 days ago
A group of lawyers from Warsaw traveled to the Belarusian border on Friday in a bid to secure ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+