Nobody’s President? Putin Enters the Era of Transition (Op-ed)

Russia’s political scene is entering a new phase. The official presidential candidate for the elections next March, Vladimir Putin, has not declared his hand. If anything, he’s increasingly absent. Meanwhile, discussion within the ruling elite is focused not on the next stage of the Putin era, but on what will come after. Political life has returned to Russia. Who would have expected last fall that Alexei Navalny, known until then as an anti-corruption campaigner, would be able to launch a juggernaut campaign fifteen months before polling day? I didn’t. We were so used to the idea that it was impossible to influence a Russian election campaign, we forgot that someone might simply try to fight one. By the middle of the year, it was clear that Navalny’s public meetings were more than civic activism. It was clear that an active election campaign was underway. Russia’s political stage was full of life, which made Putin’s absence from it all the more noticeable and his silence louder. The problem for the Kremlin is that the importance of the elections in March — that many have dismissed as simply a formality or an irrelevance — has grown, while the comparable stature of President Putin has not. Navalny is posing a challenge and a double question to the Kremlin: What will you do with me? And what will you do with this election?

With the election less than four months away, Putin has not yet declared his candidacy, though everyone expects it. He is as visible as ever in the media, but now he fails to convince that he is the author of Russia’s political activity or is still a leader who takes responsibility.

In short, the Kremlin writers who are putting together the script for 2018 worry that Putin has become nobody’s leader — that he is now more akin to the centerpiece of the nation, a fixed entity against which other forces collide. Now, at the end of 2017, it is possible to conceive of a system without Putin. He is not acting in sync with his inner circle. Each feels uncomfortable with the other, as the president grows more stingy with his interventions to resolve power struggles within the elite. Putin has never been interested in classical “politics.” So the apolitical president does not take definite positions on issues—it’s easier for decisions to be taken in his name. Nowadays, we increasingly have the impression that “the boss is away.” The management of Russia that is formally exercised by the president has been almost entirely taken over by his inner circle and the presidential administration. But they are no longer just a general staff. They have turned into a player with its own special interests. To put it another way, the president himself has suddenly discovered that he is surrounded by “regents” with varying degrees of power. The higher we go in the presidential administration, the more we see pure palace rule. The modern-day “court of his Imperial Majesty” sees anything in the state budget or that can be made liquid as its property — whether governmental positions, territories, threats, people, or infrastructure. Meanwhile, Sergei Kiriyenko, first deputy head of the administration, is guarding Putin’s Russia until Putin returns. He is the overtime manager. He waits for orders, but none come. The system is not only functioning without a fully functional Putin, it is also lacking any strategic direction. A lot of noise is made about “hiring younger people,” but in actual fact no political rejuvenation is taking place. New staff don’t have a program they can work on and are strategically useless under the current model. Only when the political environment thaws will they acquire real power. We hear the word “technocrat” being used about young Russian government officials, but what that term really means is that these people are part of the transition into the post-Putin Russia.