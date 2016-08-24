Prepare to be Dazzled at VDNKh's Festival of Music and Light

If you're on the hunt for a midweek pick-me-up look no further than the festival of music and light at Moscow's VDNKh. The city's famous exhibition center is hosting an innovative project over the coming two days which will allow audiences to experience music in a way they never have before.



The open air performance at the architecturally domineering Zeleny Teatr (Green Theater) will combine classical music with 3D mapping technology to create a visual representation of aural masterpieces from the 20th century to the present day.



Music will be performed by the Russian National Orchestra, arguably Russia's best ensemble — look out for Vladislav Lavrik and Timur Zangiev behind the podium. This is an event that music aficionados will not want to miss.



Tickets cost from 1000 rubles and can be booked at vdnh.ru +7 (495) 544-34-00 Zelyony Teatr, VDNKh. Metro VDNKh. August 24-25.

