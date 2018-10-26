City

Premieres and New Productions

Here are some of the exciting premieres and new productions taking place on stages across Russia’s capital.

Bolshoi Theater Cabdide As part of a global celebration of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein’s centenary, the Bolshoi Theater presents the operetta “Candide,” which is based on Voltaire’snovella. Richard Wilbur, Stephen Sondheim and Lillian Hellman contributed to the libretto. 1 Teatralnaya Ploshchad.Metro Teatralnaya Bolshoi.ru/en The Barber of Seville

The Bolshoi does a new take on one of the world’s most beloved comic operas, Gioachino Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville.” Pier Giorgio Morandi conducts. Nureyev A production by embattled director Kirill Serebrennikov, this ballet is about the legendary dancer and choreographer Rudolf Nureyev, spanning his life from the1960s to the 1990s. The libretto, scenography and staging are by Sereberennikov; the music is by Ilya Demutsky; and the choreography is by Yury Posokhov. The new production has been surrounded by controversy due to postponements, Serebrennikov’s arrest and the ballet’s subject matter.

Stanislavsky and Nemirobich Danchenko Theater Macbeth The Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-DanchenkoAcademic Music Theater premieres a new version of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera based on Shakespeare’s play. The stage director is Kama Ginkas, and it’s his first opera in Russia. Felix Korobov is the music director and conductor. While many productions place classical texts in present-day times, Ginkas moves Shakespeare’stale into prehistoric times. Ulitsa Bolshaya Dmitrovka, 17. Metro Chekhovskaya stanmus.com

Novaya Opera The Gingerbread House, or Hänsel and Gretel One of the world’s best operas for children premieres this fall at the Novaya Opera. Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Hänsel und Gretel” premiered in the Weimar court theater in 1893 and was conducted by Richard Strauss. The libretto, based on the Grimm brothers’fairytale, was written by Humperdinck’ssister Adelheid Wette. In Russia, this fairytale opera is known as “The Gingerbread House orHänsel und Gretel.” Stage director YekaterinaOdegova calls her production an all-family show, with bright costumes and sets, as well as interactive and playful scenes. 3/2 Karetny Ryad. Metro Chekhovskaya novayaopera.ru/en

The Gogol Center Little Tragedies The Gogol Center’s Kirill Serebrennikovis still under house arrest, but his recent production, Little Tragedies, is back on the stage. Based on four short dramas in verse written by Alexander Pushkin, “Little Tragedies” stays close to the words of the classic, but updates and sometimes revolutionizes the meanings. This production features musicby Husky, one of Russia’s mostpopular rappers. The Lake This new drama was written especially for the Gogol Center by Mikhail Durnenkovand is directed by Sergei Vinogradov. A trip to the lake by a group of friends turns into a discussion and study of midlife crises and insecurities. 8 Ulitsa Kazakova. Metro Kurskaya en.gogolcenter.com

Pokrovsky Opera One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich” is an opera written by contemporary composer Alexander Tchaikovsky, based on the novel by Alexander Solzhenitsyn. It’s set in a Soviet labor camp and follows a single day in the life of an ordinary prisoner. 17 Nikolskaya Ulitsa, bldg.1.Metro Lubyanka opera-pokrovsky.ru

