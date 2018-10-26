Premieres and New Productions
Here are some of the exciting premieres and new productions taking place on stages across Russia’s capital.
The Gingerbread House at Novaya Opera
Bolshoi Theater
Cabdide
As part of a global celebration of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein’s centenary, the Bolshoi Theater presents the operetta “Candide,” which is based on Voltaire’snovella. Richard Wilbur, Stephen Sondheim and Lillian Hellman contributed to the libretto.
1 Teatralnaya Ploshchad.Metro Teatralnaya
Bolshoi.ru/en
The Barber of Seville
The Bolshoi does a new take on one of the world’s most beloved comic operas, Gioachino Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville.” Pier Giorgio Morandi conducts.
Nureyev
A production by embattled director Kirill Serebrennikov, this ballet is about the legendary dancer and choreographer Rudolf Nureyev, spanning his life from the1960s to the 1990s. The libretto, scenography and staging are by Sereberennikov; the music is by Ilya Demutsky; and the choreography is by Yury Posokhov. The new production has been surrounded by controversy due to postponements, Serebrennikov’s arrest and the ballet’s subject matter.
"Nureyev " / Bolshoi Theater
Stanislavsky and Nemirobich Danchenko Theater
Macbeth
The Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-DanchenkoAcademic Music Theater premieres a new version of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera based on Shakespeare’s play. The stage director is Kama Ginkas, and it’s his first opera in Russia. Felix Korobov is the music director and conductor. While many productions place classical texts in present-day times, Ginkas moves Shakespeare’stale into prehistoric times.
Ulitsa Bolshaya Dmitrovka, 17. Metro Chekhovskaya
stanmus.com
Macbeth
Novaya Opera
The Gingerbread House, or Hänsel and Gretel
One of the world’s best operas for children premieres this fall at the Novaya Opera. Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Hänsel und Gretel” premiered in the Weimar court theater in 1893 and was conducted by Richard Strauss. The libretto, based on the Grimm brothers’fairytale, was written by Humperdinck’ssister Adelheid Wette. In Russia, this fairytale opera is known as “The Gingerbread House orHänsel und Gretel.” Stage director YekaterinaOdegova calls her production an all-family show, with bright costumes and sets, as well as interactive and playful scenes.
3/2 Karetny Ryad. Metro Chekhovskaya
novayaopera.ru/en
The Gingerbread House / Novaya Opera
The Gogol Center
Little Tragedies
The Gogol Center’s Kirill Serebrennikovis still under house arrest, but his recent production, Little Tragedies, is back on the stage. Based on four short dramas in verse written by Alexander Pushkin, “Little Tragedies” stays close to the words of the classic, but updates and sometimes revolutionizes the meanings. This production features musicby Husky, one of Russia’s mostpopular rappers.
The Lake
This new drama was written especially for the Gogol Center by Mikhail Durnenkovand is directed by Sergei Vinogradov. A trip to the lake by a group of friends turns into a discussion and study of midlife crises and insecurities.
8 Ulitsa Kazakova. Metro Kurskaya
en.gogolcenter.com
Little Tragedies / The Gogol Center
Pokrovsky Opera
One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich
“One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich” is an opera written by contemporary composer Alexander Tchaikovsky, based on the novel by Alexander Solzhenitsyn. It’s set in a Soviet labor camp and follows a single day in the life of an ordinary prisoner.
17 Nikolskaya Ulitsa, bldg.1.Metro Lubyanka
opera-pokrovsky.ru
Pokrovsky Opera
Stanislavsky Electrotheatre
Orphic Games. Punk-Macrame
Another ambitiously creative project by the Stanislavsky Electrotheatre, this is a single work of theater, based on the myth of Orpheus, in 33 acts, presented over the course of 12 different productions, and with all 100 participants taking part in its creation and direction.
23 Tverskaya Ulitsa.Metro Pushkinskaya
electrotheatre.com
Ballet Moscow
Transcription of Color
Created by the Dutch choreographerJuanjo Arqués and the dramaturge Fabienne Vegt and set to John Adams’orchestral score “Harmonielehre,” “Transcription of Color” debuted in June to strong reviews. The dance explores constructivism, the abstract and geometrical art created by artists of early 20th century Russian avant-garde. Performances will beat the ZIL CulturalCenter.
4 Vostochnaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 1.Metro Avtozavodskaya
Kreutzer Sonata
This ballet was commissioned by Ballet Moscow, with music by Gity Razaz, choreography by Robert Binet, and based on Leo Tolstoy’s “Kreutzer Sonata. ”It will be performed at the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow MusicTheater. Tolstoy’s story is moved into the present day, and the heroine is cast as a woman who sacrificed personal ambition for the sake of taking care of her family.
17 Bolshaya Dmitrovka Ulitsa. Metro Chekhovskaya
baletmoskva.ru