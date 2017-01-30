Powerful Chechen Clan Accused of Plotting Kadyrov Assassination

One of Chechnya's most powerful clans has been accused of plotting to kill Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov.

Isa Yamadayev, a politician and a member of one of Chechnya's most influential families, has been accused of masterminding the killing, Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported on Monday.

Three men — Aziz Alvi, Beslan Zakaraev, and Shamhan Magomadov — allegedly told Chechen police about their role in the plan on Jan. 23.

They accused Yamadayev of conspiring to assassinate Kadyrov using grenade launchers, automatic firearms and explosives.

Isa and his brother Badrudi reportedly blame Kadyrov for the death of their two brothers, former army commander Sulim Yamadayev and politician Ruslan Yamadayev. Sulim was killed in Dubai in March 2009, while Ruslan was gunned down in the center of Moscow in September 2008.

Kadyrov’s relative, top aide, and Duma Deputy Adam Delimkhanov, was initially wanted by law enforcement in Dubai in connection with Sulim Yamadayev’s murder, but the charges were later dropped.

Many believe the Yamadayevs wish to settle their brothers' deaths in a violent a blood feud, a tradition which still permeates Chechen society.