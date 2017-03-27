Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
10 hours ago Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike
12 hours ago Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday
14 hours ago 'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks
Moscow
Nathan Sawaya: Bringing Lego to Life
Moscow
Eclectic Six: Exciting Exhibitions to Catch in Moscow This Spring
Moscow
Meester Trump Tweets in Russian
Moscow
Salumeria: A Feast Fit for an Emperor
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
10 hours ago Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike
12 hours ago Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday
14 hours ago 'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

Pour that Perfect Pint

The 7 Best Craft Beer Bars in Moscow

March 27, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 17:15
By Andrei Muchnik
March 27, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 17:15
By Andrei Muchnik
Most Read
Meanwhile…
Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil
Moscow
Pour that Perfect Pint
Russia
Russia's Nationwide Anti-Corruption Protests in Videos
Opinion
Breaching Protocol: Why Did Putin Meet Le Pen in Moscow? (Op-Ed)
Pixabay

The craft revolution took Moscow by storm in 2015. To help you navigate the increasingly sophisticated craft bar scene we’ve selected seven spots to experience Russian craft beer culture.

Vse Tvoi Druzya 

Craft beer bar with a cult status

This tiny bar off Tverskaya Ulitsa was opened by members of the Russian rap group ILWT and is packed almost every night. It focuses on Russian-produced craft beer and cider, but also sells some imported brews from 200 rubles ($3.50). Try the persimmon-flavored golden ale “Ruka Boga” (Hand of God) by St. Petersburg’s Bakunin brewery for 250 rubles ($4.30). 

Club / Bar

Vse Tvoi Druzya

12/27 Maly Gnezdnikovsky Pereulok
Tverskaya, Pushkinskaya

Read more


Varka 

Craft and burgers 

Varka was the first craft bar around Taganskaya metro station, which has now turned into something of a craft Mecca—nowhere else in the city is the concentration of craft bars so high. The selection here is constantly changing, with both Russian and imported craft beer on offer. Try a milky Black Jack chocolate stout by Moscow’s ID brewery for 200 rubles ($3.50). 

Club / Bar

Varka

1/5 Ulitsa alexandra Solzhenitsyna
Taganskaya

Read more


Craft & Draft

Perfect bar to take your parents out

The first bar to open in the famous “craft yard” on Taganskaya, which it now shares with Cans & Beer and HLSTK, Craft & Draft looks like an old-fashioned pub. The 20 beers on tap are supplemented by almost 100 types of bottled brews. Don’t miss the Mango Mayhem IPA by Moscow’s Beer Bros Brewery (BBB) for 250 rubles ($4.30). The food is decent, try the “cray” blue-cheese burger for 500 rubles ($8.70) or a large burger with tomato chutney and mashed potatoes (550 rubles).

Restaurant

Craft & Draft

+7 (985) 485 3040
3 Pervy Goncharny Pereulok, bldg. 3
Taganskaya

Read more


Cans & Beer 

The writing on the wall 

Opened by and for street artists, you can try your hand at graffiti yourself here. Draft beers include rare Norwegian brew Nogne Session IPA for 390 rubles ($6.70). 

Club / Bar

Cans & Beer

+7 (495) 155 4945
4 Pervy Goncharny Pereulok, bldg. 2
Taganskaya

Read more


Parka

Craft beer in a steam bath 

Parka (not to be confused with Varka, partially owned by the same people) is a craft bar designed like a Russian bathhouse. “Parka” refers to being “steamed” at a bath. You can sit on the stepped benches or at a table downstairs. Besides the ubiquitous IPAs and APAs, try the “Clockwork Orange”-inspired Moloko+ chocolate stout for 250 rubles ($4.30). 

Restaurant

Parka

+7 (926) 160 6313
22 Pyatnitskaya
Tretyakovskaya, Novokuznetskaya

Read more


Jawsspot

Straight from the Urals 

Jawsspot isn’t just another craft beer place —it’s a bar that belongs to one of the most popular brewers in Russia, the Sverdlovsk region’s Jaws. Original brews with witty names like Nuclear Laundry IPA (240 rubles) or Looking for a Human (260 rubles) and about a dozen others are all on tap. There’s also great bar food and a balcony with a view of Lubyanka and the FSB headquarters. 

Club / Bar

Jawsspot

+7 (985) 339 2757
25 Nikolskaya Ulitsa.
Lubyanka

Read more


Glavpivmag 

Pioneers of the craft beer movement 

Glavpivmag’s owners started with a stall at Rybny Market at Novokuznetskaya and then opened this proper place, located in a street leading off Chistoprudny Bulvar. Glavpivmag consists of two rooms: a beer store and a bar with a minimalist, no-nonsense aesthetic. Here they specialize in craft beer made by producers from around Russia. There are 40 varieties on tap – including Red Maniac, a chili-infused IPA for 280 rubles ($4.90) – and around 100 from their selection of bottled ales. There’s food available too if you need to line your stomach: burgers, fish and chips and special biscuits. Flush with its recent success, Glavpivmag recently opened a second location on Tverskaya Ulitsa. 

Club / Bar

Glavpivmag

+7 (495) 916 2325
2/21 Ulitsa Makarenko, bldg. 1
Turgenevskaya

Read more


Related
Moscow
Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million
Meanwhile…
It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines
Moscow
Moscow's New Housing Megaproject Confronts Soviet History
Moscow
From Chekhov to Shakespeare

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

5 hours ago

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

10 hours ago

Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike

12 hours ago

Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday

14 hours ago

'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

14 hours ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Jailed After Anti-Corruption Protests Grip Russia

17 hours ago

U.S. Condemns Mass Arrests at Anti-Corruption Rallies Across Russia

3 days ago

Activists in Russian Cities Face Resistance Organizing Anti-Corruption Rallies

10 hours ago

Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike

12 hours ago

Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday

14 hours ago

'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

10 hours ago

Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike

12 hours ago

Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday

14 hours ago

'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Pour that Perfect Pint

The craft revolution took Moscow by storm in 2015. To help you navigate the increasingly sophisticated craft bar scene we’ve selected seven spots to experience ...

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Pour that Perfect Pint

The craft revolution took Moscow by storm in 2015. To help you navigate the increasingly sophisticated craft bar scene we’ve selected seven spots to experience ...

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Pour that Perfect Pint

The craft revolution took Moscow by storm in 2015. To help you navigate the increasingly sophisticated craft bar scene we’ve selected seven spots to experience ...

Theater

Macbeth

Tue. Mar. 28 Sun. Apr. 09
MKhT
06:00 a.m.

Polish director Jan Klata stages Shakespeare. Read more

Read more

10 hours ago

Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike

12 hours ago

Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday

14 hours ago

'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

13 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Breaching Protocol: Why Did Putin Meet Le Pen in Moscow? (Op-Ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
13 hours ago

Putin has shown the Russian public that the Kremlin has allies in Europe who support its worldview.

Print edition — 5 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater

'Sell Your Mansion, Build a Road' — Russia Rallies Against Corruption

15 hours ago
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in more than 80 cities across Russia to protest government corruption.

14 hours ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Jailed After Anti-Corruption Protests Grip Russia

17 hours ago

U.S. Condemns Mass Arrests at Anti-Corruption Rallies Across Russia

3 days, 4 hours ago

Activists in Russian Cities Face Resistance Organizing Anti-Corruption Rallies

13 hours ago

Russia's Nationwide Anti-Corruption Protests in Videos

13 hours ago

On Sunday 27 March, Russia saw the biggest protests in years. From Vladivostok to Kaliningrad, Russians took to the streets to demand an end to corruption. .

13 hours ago

Russia's Nationwide Anti-Corruption Protests in Videos

13 hours ago

On Sunday 27 March, Russia saw the biggest protests in years. From Vladivostok to Kaliningrad, Russians took to the streets to demand an end to corruption. .

13 hours ago

Russia's Nationwide Anti-Corruption Protests in Videos

13 hours ago

On Sunday 27 March, Russia saw the biggest protests in years. From Vladivostok to Kaliningrad, Russians took to the streets to demand an end to corruption. .

1 day ago

Hundreds Arrested as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

Hundreds of Russians have been arrested after a wave of anti-corruption protests swept the country on Sunday.

see more

1 day ago

Hundreds Arrested as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

Hundreds of Russians have been arrested after a wave of anti-corruption protests swept the country on Sunday.

1 day ago

From Soviet TV Icon to Abandoned Landmark

The iconic Shukhov Tower is celebrating its 95th birthday. The tower hasn’t undergone any restoration since its construction. It has been embroiled in ...

1 day ago

Hundreds Arrested as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

Hundreds of Russians have been arrested after a wave of anti-corruption protests swept the country on Sunday.

New issue — 5 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
3 days ago
By Pavel Aptekar
By Pavel Aptekar

Russia Values Being Feared Over its Reputation

By Pavel Aptekar
By Pavel Aptekar
3 days ago

Denis Voronenkov’s murder in Kiev is the latest in a series of murky political killings that play up the Kremlin’s omnipotent image.

3 days ago

Number of Russians Who Believe Food Ban Is Harmful Rising – Poll

3 days ago

Russia to Expand Legal Concept of Bribery

3 days ago

Russia May Shrink Its 'Foreign Agents' Registry by Half

3 days ago

Russia May be Supplying Afghanistan's Taliban, U.S. General Says

3 days ago

Six Russian National Guard Soldiers Killed During Attack in Chechnya

4 days ago

In Unprecedented Move, Eurovision 2017 Organizers Offer Russia the Chance to Compete in Ukraine via Satellite

Tue. Mar. 28

More events
Knight of Cups Cinema
Split Cinema
The Gift Theater
Valery Afanassiev (piano), the Svetlanov Symphony Orchestra, conductor Gerd Herklotz Concert
Jeweler’s Jubilee Theater
Moscow Thaw: 1953-1968 Exhibition

3 days ago

Number of Russians Who Believe Food Ban Is Harmful Rising – Poll

3 days ago

Russia to Expand Legal Concept of Bribery

3 days ago

Russia May Shrink Its 'Foreign Agents' Registry by Half

3 days ago

Russia May be Supplying Afghanistan's Taliban, U.S. General Says

3 days ago

Six Russian National Guard Soldiers Killed During Attack in Chechnya

4 days ago

In Unprecedented Move, Eurovision 2017 Organizers Offer Russia the Chance to Compete in Ukraine via Satellite

14 hours ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Jailed After Anti-Corruption Protests Grip Russia

17 hours ago

U.S. Condemns Mass Arrests at Anti-Corruption Rallies Across Russia

3 days ago

Activists in Russian Cities Face Resistance Organizing Anti-Corruption Rallies

From Soviet TV Icon to Abandoned Landmark

1 day ago
The iconic Shukhov Tower is celebrating its 95th birthday. The tower hasn’t undergone any restoration since its construction. It has been embroiled in ...

Nathan Sawaya: Bringing Lego to Life

2 days ago
Made from 80,020 individual Lego bricks, artist Nathan Sawaya’s six-meter ...

From Soviet TV Icon to Abandoned Landmark

1 day ago
The iconic Shukhov Tower is celebrating its 95th birthday. The tower hasn’t undergone any restoration since its construction. ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
Recruitment: changes are in progress
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

Theater

All Over

New staging from Kama Ginkas based on Edward Albee’s play.

Wed. May. 31 Wed. May. 31
Theater Yunogo Zritelya
06:00 p.m.

In an alcove of a town house a great man lay dying. In the anteroom, awaiting his death are his wife, his mistress, his best friend, his feckless son and daughter. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Nathan Sawaya: Bringing Lego to Life

Made from 80,020 individual Lego bricks, artist Nathan Sawaya’s six-meter long replica of a Tyrannosaurus Rex ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russia’s Infamous ‘Troll Factory’ Is Now Posing as a Media Empire

A Russian news website has revealed how the ‘troll factory’ rebranded itself as a network of ...

Most Read

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Pour that Perfect Pint

Russia's Nationwide Anti-Corruption Protests in Videos

Breaching Protocol: Why Did Putin Meet Le Pen in Moscow? (Op-Ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+