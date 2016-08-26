Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
1 hour ago Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin
1 hour ago Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee
4 hours ago Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report
Russia
Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee
Russia
Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report
Russia
The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid
Russia
Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

Aug. 26 2016 — 20:20
— Update: 20:21
By Daria Litvinova
Aug. 26 2016 — 20:20
— Update: 20:21
By Daria Litvinova
d.litvinova@imedia.ru
@dashalitvinovv
Most Read
World
Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos
World
Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton
Russia
The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid
Russia
Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram

Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian cities, towns and villages have become filled with political banners. Some of them are ordinary enough, promising to solve housing issues, education, build new hospitals. Others have caused offence and scandal. Yet others are, well, how can we put it ... bizarre.

The Moscow Times profiles the most unforgettable art of Russia’s 2016 election campaign.

A Strong Woman for Strong Russia

Natalya Pogorelova is the face of nationalist-leaning Rodina party in the southern Krasnodar region. She runs on a no-nonsense 5-point programme: banning illegal migration; supporting the military; preserving Russia’s sovereignty, “total” import substitution and freezing utility fares and prices on essential goods.

Her clearly no no-nonsense campaign poster was picked up online by popular Russian blogger Rustem Adagamov.

Cats, Dogs and Soviet Borders

The populist right Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR), run by the flamboyant political dinosaur Vladimir Zhirinovsky, decided to play the pet card in their campaign. “LDPR [is] against irresponsible attitude to pets,” one of their campaign print-outs says.

Candidate Alexander Gliskov from Krasnoyarsk took the party position to another level. “If you have a cat or dog, vote for LDPR!” his poster says.

Nationally, LDPR appeals to grander sentiments. Screens at airports across the country promise no less than to “restore the borders of USSR.”

The Right Savchenko

The ruling United Russia party, in turn, resorted to promoting an already well-known brand.

In the disputed Crimea region, the party put forward Svetlana Savchenko, a woman who shares the same last name as Nadiya Savchenko, the notorious former Ukrainian pilot controversially imprisoned in Russia. Shortly after sentencing, the Ukrainian Savchenko was extradited to Kiev and became a member of parliament there.

Now Russia has it’s own Savchenko — “our Own Crimean [one]”.

Krymmr.org

Sexy Blue Lenin

Russia’s Communist Party, run by post-Soviet relic Gennady Zyuganov, has reluctantly admitted that it needs to attract younger voters. After a laborious creative process, they have come up with new posters depicting a young Vladimir Lenin in jeans and sneakers, with girl by his side. Laptops and smartphones compete with Soviet symbols, and the message is that the Communists are hip and up-to-date.

“There is such a party!” declare the posters. What exactly that party can be, however, seems less clear.

Igor Petrygin-Rodionov

Comrades in Perm decided against the new cool, hip, in-with-the-times image and instead chose a more conservative theme. “Red is better than blue,” they declared, a clear jab at the local LGBT community. Party coordinators rather feebly insisted that blue instead referred to the color of other parties in the campaign.

Political Correctness, Russian-Style

Some posters inspired scandal. Opposition politician Alexei Navalny, in particular, got into hot water over a poster advertising Dmitry Potashev, one of the candidates put forward by the United Russia.

On the poster Potashev, a portly middle-aged man, is pictured next to the slogan “For those struggling to get by in Russia.” Navalny tweeted a photo of the poster and repeated its slogan, implying that an overweight candidate could hardly “struggle to get by.” Cynicism turned to scandal when it transpired that Potashev was also blind. Navalny was duly accused of mocking a disabled person.

Related
Russia
Large Parties Expected to Dominate Duma Election – Report
Moscow
No Televised Debates for Moscow Duma Candidates
Russia
Almost One-Quarter of Russians Ready to Sell their Votes, Says Poll
Russia
Duma Chief of Staff to Step Down as Political Shake Up Continues — Reports
Girls Under the Knife: Is Russia Ready to Tackle FGM?

2 days ago

The stories these women tell send shivers down the spine. They were only children when their mothers took them to see the older women. These women cut off part of their clitoris, sometimes all of ...

1 hour ago

Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin

1 hour ago

Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee

4 hours ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report

5 hours ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

6 hours ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

6 hours ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More

Stuck for things to do this weekend but want to get out there and enjoy the last of summer? Whether it's dancing flamenco in Kuzminsky ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More

Stuck for things to do this weekend but want to get out there and enjoy the last of summer? Whether it's dancing flamenco in Kuzminsky ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More

Stuck for things to do this weekend but want to get out there and enjoy the last of summer? Whether it's dancing flamenco in Kuzminsky ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 hour ago

Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin

1 hour ago

Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee

4 hours ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report

1 hour ago

Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin

1 hour ago

Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee

4 hours ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report
4 hours ago
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
4 hours ago

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Russia and Iran have enjoyed strong economic links since 1991, when Moscow agreed to build Iran’s nuclear reactor at Bushehr. Russia badly needed ...

Print edition — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

6 hours ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

6 hours ago

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

6 hours ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

6 hours ago

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

6 hours ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

6 hours ago

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

8 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

see more

8 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

10 hours ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor ...

8 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

New issue — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister
Russia Wins Gold at Rio Olympics
4 days, 4 hours ago
The flame for the 2016 Summer Olympics was extinguished in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, symbolizing the end of the Games. Russia finished fourth ...

5 hours ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

6 hours ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

6 hours ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on ...

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the beach and frivolous outdoor pursuits. With that in mind, we’ve been out and about and compiled a list of the best ways to get your vitamin D fix before the snow sets in.

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the beach and frivolous outdoor pursuits. With that in mind, we’ve been out and about and compiled a list of the best ways to get your vitamin D fix before the snow sets in.

7 hours ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton
U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Russian President Vladimir Putin the “grand godfather of this global brand of ...

9 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually
Six Russian athletes have appealed the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to judge their entry to this year's Paralympic ...

7 hours ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton
U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Russian President Vladimir Putin the “grand godfather of this global brand of ...

9 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually
Six Russian athletes have appealed the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to judge their entry to this year's Paralympic ...

5 hours ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal
Egypt's Cairo International Airport is prepared to open a terminal designated for Russian aircraft, the press attaché of ...

6 hours ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos
A Ukrainian government photographer accused of staging an iconic image to engage with Russia in an “information war” ...
1 day ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
1 day ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of ...

9 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

1 day ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

1 day ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium

1 day ago

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest

1 day ago

Banks Forced to Report Russian Politicians' Links to 'Undesirable Organizations'

1 day ago

Putin Orders Inspection of Russia's Combat Readiness
Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network
1 day ago
Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from ...
Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network
1 day ago
Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in ...
The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid
10 hours ago
Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow

Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to ...

Most Read

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+