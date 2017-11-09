The Real Risks for Foreign Companies in Russia (Op-ed)

Last week, the World Bank published its annual Doing Business survey which saw Russia jump five places to 35th place.



This new ranking is a reflection of the government’s commendable efforts to improve the country’s business environment since 2011. Back then, Russia came in 124th out of 190 countries.

Curiously, the ten indicators that the World Bank uses to measure the ease of running businesses around the globe almost never surface in discussions with our clients, which are mainly foreign business executives looking for advice on risk management in Russia and former Soviet states.

The World Bank’s survey evaluates administrative and regulatory procedures, like the number of days it takes to register a company in Moscow. Or how long it takes to get plugged into the electric grid. That’s where Russia fares quite well.

Greater challenges include getting construction permits — Russia’s Construction, Housing and Utilities Minister, Mikhail Men, said in an interview with BFM Radio on Sunday that companies now only need to collect 103 permits to start construction, down from some 200 several years ago. An improvement, sure.

But the Doing Business ranking doesn’t capture the qualitative aspects of Russia’s business environment, and it is these aspects that are most troubling for companies working in Russia — none more so than the political risks, both international and domestic.

Political concerns grew after 2014, when Russia and the West engaged in a simmering diplomatic and economic conflict over Ukraine.

The international risks are largely defined by tightening U.S. sanctions, now codified into a law that will be in place for years if not for decades. As long as sanctions are in place, so too will fears of Russian retaliatory action.

Most businesses agree that any escalation in the sanctions standoff depends more on American domestic politics than on Russia’s actions in the global arena.

But a handful of developments, taken separately or conflated over time, could push the U.S. political machine to increase punitive measures.

They include, but are certainly not limited to, new revelations of Russian meddling in U.S. politics, the conflict in Syria or the Dutch-led probe into the 2014 catastrophe when a civilian Boeing airliner was shot down over eastern Ukraine.