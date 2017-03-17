Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump
2 hours ago 100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’
3 hours ago Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing
Opinion
Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy
World
Russia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump
World
Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn
World
Belarus Supreme Court Upholds ‘Chernobyl Milk’ Libel Against Journalist
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump
2 hours ago 100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’
3 hours ago Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing

Polish Lawyers Clash With Border Police Over Chechen Refugees

Humanitarian groups try to provide legal assistance to Chechens stuck in Belarus

March 17, 2017 — 21:16
— Update: 21:16
By Ola Cichowlas
March 17, 2017 — 21:16
— Update: 21:16
By Ola Cichowlas
o.cichowlas@imedia.ru
@olacicho
Most Read
Opinion
Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy
Russia
Russia’s Defense Budget — Down, But Not Out
Moscow
St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish
Russia
‘A Choice Between Prison and the Grave’
Polish border guards ask journalists for identification, as Chechen refugees arrive seeking asylum. Marta Gorczynska / Twitter

A group of lawyers from Warsaw traveled to the Belarusian border on Friday in a bid to secure legal assistance to Chechen asylum seekers facing off against Polish officials.

The number of Chechen refugees fleeing Ramzan Kadyrov’s regime peaked last summer, when hundreds arrived in Brest, a Belarusian border town.

With support from NGOs in Poland and Belarus, fourteen human rights lawyers and a team of psychologists arrived on Friday at the border to provide legal help to a group of 70 Chechens seeking international protection.

According to a statement by the Warsaw-based Society of Legal Intervention, which also joined the initiative, “The presence of the lawyers is supposed to draw attention to the fact that state agencies are not respecting Polish responsibility under international law on human rights.”

The whole idea, the lawyers say, was to surprise the border patrols.

The group arrived at 6 a.m., a few minutes before the daily train arrives from Brest carrying dozens of hopeful Chechen refugees. The group knew exactly who would be on the train, as several families had accepted legal representation. Members of a Belarusian human rights group, in constant contact with the Polish lawyers, were also on the train.

Once the refugees arrived at the Polish border, however, guards intervened and blocked them from speaking to their lawyers.

“Lawyers are allowed to assist their clients during the application for asylum, but we were denied,” Aleksandra Chrzanowska, working with the Society of Legal Intervention, told The Moscow Times.

Polish officials say the Chechens seeking asylum are actually economic migrants without visas and therefore have no right to enter the country.

“They say there is no work in Russia, and that's why they want to come to Poland,” says Chrzanowska, describing the board guards’ position.

This echoes what the Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said last year: “There is no war in Chechnya, so the border is closed.”

But a majority of the Chechens in Brest are running from the brutal regime of Ramzan Kadyrov. “Some of them were subjected to torture. They are psychologically traumatized,” says Chrzanowska, who argues that it’s not the role of border patrols to judge whether a person has the right to asylum. Their role, she says, is simply to provide the application documents, which are handed over to the Foreigners’ Rights Ministry in Warsaw.

Polish border control, however, refuses to acknowledge this. In an absurd situation, the lawyers were forced to communicate with their clients through a screen.

“We heard them [the border guards] say: 'This is not a court' and 'When you're a citizen, you'll have the right to a lawyer.'”

Chechen refugees stranded in Brest make dozens of attempts to apply for asylum at the Poland border. Lawyers say the record belongs to a 22-year-old Chechen man who’s tried to cross into Poland 66 times.

Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy

1 hour ago

It was 2014, and Vladimir Putin was in poor form. His approval rating had fallen by 20 percent three years earlier, when he announced his return to the Kremlin after four years as prime minister.

1 hour ago

Russia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump

2 hours ago

100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’

3 hours ago

Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing

4 hours ago

Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn

6 hours ago

Top Russian Officials Say They Won't Investigate Corruption Claims Against Prime Minister

7 hours ago

Dmitry Medvedev's Day Off: Russian Prime Minister Snapped in Ski Resort Despite Reports of Flu

1 hour ago

Russia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump

2 hours ago

100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’

3 hours ago

Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing

1 hour ago

Russia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump

2 hours ago

100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’

3 hours ago

Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Russia’s Defense Budget — Down, But Not Out

Reports that Russia will cut 25 percent of its 2017 defense budget give the impression that Moscow has given up on military rearmament. That's not ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Russia’s Defense Budget — Down, But Not Out

Reports that Russia will cut 25 percent of its 2017 defense budget give the impression that Moscow has given up on military rearmament. That's not ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Russia’s Defense Budget — Down, But Not Out

Reports that Russia will cut 25 percent of its 2017 defense budget give the impression that Moscow has given up on military rearmament. That's not ...

Gig

Goran Bregovic and his Wedding and Funerals Orchestra

Fri. Mar. 17 Fri. Mar. 24
YotaSpace
08:00 p.m.

One of the most internationally known modern musicians and composers of the Balkans. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump

2 hours ago

100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’

3 hours ago

Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing

9 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

You Gotta Russian Problem With Me?

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
9 hours ago

When I worked at a gas station, I liked to listen to the mechanics talk shop about rusted nut that wouldn’t budge. Translators talk shop, too. Only for us, a rusted nut is a word that defies translation.

Print edition — yesterday

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence

Crimea: Scenes From the 1990s

1 day, 3 hours ago
Three years after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, a move broadly regarded as illegal, The Moscow Times recalls the Crimean peninsula in the 1990s.

4 hours ago

Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn

6 hours ago

Top Russian Officials Say They Won't Investigate Corruption Claims Against Prime Minister

7 hours ago

Dmitry Medvedev's Day Off: Russian Prime Minister Snapped in Ski Resort Despite Reports of Flu

3 hours ago

St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish

3 hours ago

It’s that time of year again when we need to fill our glasses with Guinness, dance an Irish jig and turn everything green. Here’s a few ways you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend.

3 hours ago

St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish

3 hours ago

It’s that time of year again when we need to fill our glasses with Guinness, dance an Irish jig and turn everything green. Here’s a few ways you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend.

3 hours ago

St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish

3 hours ago

It’s that time of year again when we need to fill our glasses with Guinness, dance an Irish jig and turn everything green. Here’s a few ways you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend.

9 hours ago

‘A Choice Between Prison and the Grave’

For most victims of domestic violence in Russia, self-defense remains the only option — and it often comes with a price.

see more

9 hours ago

‘A Choice Between Prison and the Grave’

For most victims of domestic violence in Russia, self-defense remains the only option — and it often comes with a price.

10 hours ago

Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary

Three years after the annexation, Crimea is beyond the point of no return.

9 hours ago

‘A Choice Between Prison and the Grave’

For most victims of domestic violence in Russia, self-defense remains the only option — and it often comes with a price.

New issue — yesterday

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence
1 day ago
By Ildar Dadin
Ildar Dadin
By Ildar Dadin

'I’m Not Going Anywhere Until Torture Ends': Russian Activist Speaks Out

By Ildar Dadin
Ildar Dadin
By Ildar Dadin
1 day ago

Ildar Dadin, an activist jailed for "repeated violations" of Russia's strict anti-protest laws and later tortured in prison, speaks out in a ...

7 hours ago

Belarus Supreme Court Upholds ‘Chernobyl Milk’ Libel Against Journalist

10 hours ago

Russia Calls for National Ban on Jehovah's Witnesses

10 hours ago

Activist Fined for Reposting News About His Own Court Case

1 day ago

Watch Newly Discovered Color Footage of Stalin's Funeral

1 day ago

Three New Metro Stations Open in South-West Moscow

1 day ago

Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin

Fri. Mar. 17

More events
All the World’s a Stage. Architecture and Scenography in Russia Exhibition
St. Patrick’s Day Parade Gig
St. Patrick’s Day and Night Gig
Crash and Burn Cinema
Manhattan Cinema
Jameson Irishhood In The City

7 hours ago

Belarus Supreme Court Upholds ‘Chernobyl Milk’ Libel Against Journalist

10 hours ago

Russia Calls for National Ban on Jehovah's Witnesses

10 hours ago

Activist Fined for Reposting News About His Own Court Case

1 day ago

Watch Newly Discovered Color Footage of Stalin's Funeral

1 day ago

Three New Metro Stations Open in South-West Moscow

1 day ago

Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin

4 hours ago

Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn

6 hours ago

Top Russian Officials Say They Won't Investigate Corruption Claims Against Prime Minister

7 hours ago

Dmitry Medvedev's Day Off: Russian Prime Minister Snapped in Ski Resort Despite Reports of Flu

Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary

10 hours ago
Three years after the annexation, Crimea is beyond the point of no return.

Welcome Back to the Belarusian Good Old Bad Old Days

23 hours ago
Despite a rare act of conciliation by President Lukashenko, protests ...

Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary

10 hours ago
Three years after the annexation, Crimea is beyond the point of no return.
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Gig

Triumph of Jazz Festival: Christian McBride New Jawn

Tue. Mar. 28 Tue. Mar. 28
Igor Butman Club Na Taganke
07:30 p.m.

Four-time Grammy-winning bassist Christian McBride (double bass), Josh Evans (trumpet), Marcus Strickland (saxes), Nasheet Waits (drums) in concert. Read more

Read more

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Welcome Back to the Belarusian Good Old Bad Old Days

Despite a rare act of conciliation by President Lukashenko, protests across Belarus continue, and the police ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Kremlin’s Propaganda Network Wants to Debunk Fake News

Given RT’s reputation for reporting bogus news, you might think it lacks the credentials to start ...

Most Read

Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy

Russia’s Defense Budget — Down, But Not Out

St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish

‘A Choice Between Prison and the Grave’
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+