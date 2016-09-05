Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
1 hour ago Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’
2 hours ago Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links
3 hours ago Primorye's Most Destructive Typhoon in 40 Years Meets Instagram
Russia
Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’
Russia
Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links
Russia
Primorye's Most Destructive Typhoon in 40 Years Meets Instagram
Russia
Rosstat Proposes Compulsary Russian Census Participation

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

Russia's Pokemon-Playing Outlaw Blogger Faces Prison
Sep. 05 2016 — 21:13
— Update: 21:13
By Kevin Rothrock
Sep. 05 2016 — 21:13
— Update: 21:13
By Kevin Rothrock
@KevinRothrock
Most Read
Russia
Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’
World
Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit
World
Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement
Business
Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations
Znak.com

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, and his YouTube videos, where he sits by a lava lamp, cracking jokes about organized religion. Today, just barely into his twenties, Sokolovsky is a national figure, celebrated and criticized across Russia for a stunt inside a church, not unlike the women of Pussy Riot. On Sept. 3, a day after police raided his home and detained him, Sokolovsky was denied bail and placed behind bars for at least another two months.

On Aug. 11, Sokolovsky published a video on his YouTube channel showing him entering the Church of All Saints in Yekaterinburg. Walking around the cathedral, he then plays Pokemon Go on his iPhone. In a short speech at the beginning of the video, Sokolovsky says he rejects warnings reported in the media that playing Pokemon Go in churches could result in a prison sentence.

On Sept. 5, apparently trying to manage public backlash, Nina Pelevina, the deputy press secretary for the Sverdlovsk region’s Investigative Committee, published an uncharacteristically detailed statement about Sokolovsky’s case, specifying that he is being prosecuted for the content of his YouTube video (not the mere fact that he played Pokemon Go in a church), as well as the content of other videos he’s uploaded to the Internet. Police point out that Sokolovsky added “ironic” and “obscene” comments to the narration of the video he filmed inside the Church of All Saints.

Ruslan Sokolovsky “Pokemon goes” to Yekaterinburg's Church of All Saints. Sokolovsky!

The press release also states that investigators pushed for an arrest because Sokolovsky was living in Yekaterinburg without the necessary registration, in an apartment not rented in his name, without any formal employment. Small amounts of illegal drugs were also discovered in Sokolovsky’s possession when he was detained, “negatively characterizing the young man’s lifestyle.”

Sokolovsky is being charged with two felonies: inciting hatred against a social group and offending religious sensitivities. The latter offense was made a crime in 2013, after Pussy Riot’s infamous “rock concert” inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior. 

Since then, at least four people have been convicted of insulting religious people’s feelings. In Feb. 2016, a former university teacher in Orenburg was fined 35,000 rubles (about $500) for publishing an article titled “Evil Christ.” In mid-April, the same court in Yekaterinburg that just arrested Sokolovsky forced a man to undergo a psychological evaluation, after he posted a YouTube video showing him slaughtering a chicken in a voodoo ritual. In June, a court in Kirov sentenced two men to 230 hours of community service for hanging a scarecrow from a memorial cross and attaching an insulting sign.

The hate-speech charges under Article 282 of Russia’s Criminal Code, however, are the more serious allegations against Sokolovsky, who could go to prison for five years if convicted.

If the Russian legal system is still working out how it intends to punish those who offend religious people, there is far less ambiguity when it comes to prosecuting hate speech. In 2015, courts convicted 414 people of violating Article 282.

It seems Sokolovsky has the news agency URA.ru to thank, at least in part, for attracting the attention of the local police. On Aug. 19, the news website reported on Sokolovsky’s Pokemon Go stunt, also highlighting a subsequent video where the blogger criticized the Russian Orthodox Church’s positions on family values. At the end of the report, URA.ru noted that it had appealed to law enforcement agencies to investigate Sokolovsky’s videos for possibly offending religious sensitivities. (On Facebook, the author of this text later explained that URA.ru was merely acting on the advice of its lawyers, who warned that the agency needed to distance itself from Sokolovsky’s remarks.)

Several prominent figures in Yekaterinburg have said publicly that Sokolovsky should be released on bail. The city’s mayor, Yevgeny Roizman, who met today with Sokolovsky’s mother, lobbied the Russian Orthodox Church over the weekend to come to the young man’s aid, and Metropolit of Yekaterinburg and Verkhoturye Kirill soon obliged, ordering his staff to try to persuade the court to release Sokolovsky. The church official told the news agency Znak.com that he hopes to involve the blogger in charity work, to help him “see life differently,” he says.

Sokolovsky says he’s willing to take the deal, saying he would be happy to enter into a dialogue with the church, though he says he has no intention of recanting or admitting that he committed a crime.

Sokolovsky’s mother, who lives several hundred kilometers away, outside the city of Kurgan, has traveled to Yekaterinburg, where she plans to visit her son in jail. Using donations collected from fans and supporters, a legal defense team is now assembling. On Sept. 5, Sokolovsky’s lawyers formally appealed his arrest.

Related
Russia
Russian Mobile Phone Operators: Anti-Terror Legislation Will Affect World Cup
Russia
Opposition Calls for Rally Against New Russian Anti-Terror Laws
Russia
Russian Orthodox Church Responds to Women Who 'Are Not Afraid to Speak'
World
Sheremet Murder: New Footage Released
Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’

1 hour ago

Russia's Justice Ministry has declared the independent pollster the Levada Center to be a “foreign agent,” saying the decision to blacklist the center followed an unscheduled inspection of Levada's documents.

2 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links

3 hours ago

Primorye's Most Destructive Typhoon in 40 Years Meets Instagram

3 hours ago

Putin Labels Russian Baltic Threat as 'Nonsense'

6 hours ago

Rosstat Proposes Compulsary Russian Census Participation

9 hours ago

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit

10 hours ago

Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was ...

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was ...

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links

3 hours ago

Primorye's Most Destructive Typhoon in 40 Years Meets Instagram

3 hours ago

Putin Labels Russian Baltic Threat as 'Nonsense'

2 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Business Group With Kremlin Links

3 hours ago

Primorye's Most Destructive Typhoon in 40 Years Meets Instagram

3 hours ago

Putin Labels Russian Baltic Threat as 'Nonsense'
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
The Final Encounter: Obama and Putin Meet for the Last Time
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 4 to lock in his geopolitical gains in a private meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama before the clock runs out for the Obama administration.

Print edition — 4 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
10 hours ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

6 hours ago

Rosstat Proposes Compulsary Russian Census Participation

9 hours ago

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit

10 hours ago

Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement

9 hours ago

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

9 hours ago

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by December in a bid to secure additional investment from French company Renault. Denis Le Vot, AvtoVAZ Board Deputy Chairman and Renault Group Senior Vice President and Eurasia ...

9 hours ago

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

9 hours ago

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by December in a bid to secure additional investment from French company Renault. Denis Le Vot, AvtoVAZ Board Deputy Chairman and Renault Group Senior Vice President and Eurasia Region Chairman, said that while he hoped minority shareholders would ...

9 hours ago

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

9 hours ago

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by December in a bid to secure additional investment from French company Renault. Denis Le Vot, AvtoVAZ Board Deputy Chairman and Renault Group Senior Vice President and Eurasia Region Chairman, said that while he hoped minority shareholders would take part in the ...

11 hours ago

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations

What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or such was the message sent to the city’s residents. According to an order published on the administration’s website, some 505 million rubles ($7.8 million) reserved for the construction of six schools in St. Petersburg have been redirected into the city’s new Zenit Arena, the flagship site for Russia’s upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup. Some ...

see more

11 hours ago

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations

What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or such was the message sent to the city’s residents. According to an order published ...

11 hours ago

Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings can be offset by the bright screen and warm colors of Moscow television. ...

11 hours ago

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations

What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or such was the message sent to the city’s residents. According to an order published on the administration’s website, some 505 million rubles ($7.8 million) reserved for the construction of six schools in St. Petersburg have been redirected into the city’s ...

New issue — 4 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings can be offset by the bright screen and warm colors of Moscow television. This week’s best from the box include ...

3 days ago

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away
Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

3 days ago

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away
Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

2 days ago

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’
Vladimir Putin has suggested a compromise with Japan over the disputed Kuril islands in which neither side would ...

3 days ago

Critic of Chechen Ruler Reported Missing
A prominent critic of Ramzan Kadyrov's regime in Chechnya has gone missing, the newspaper Novaya Gazeta reports.

2 days ago

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’
Vladimir Putin has suggested a compromise with Japan over the disputed Kuril islands in which neither side would ...

3 days ago

Critic of Chechen Ruler Reported Missing
A prominent critic of Ramzan Kadyrov's regime in Chechnya has gone missing, the newspaper Novaya Gazeta reports.

6 hours ago

Rosstat Proposes Compulsary Russian Census Participation
Russia’s state statistics service Rosstat has proposed making participation in the National Population Census compulsory, the Kommersant newspaper ...

9 hours ago

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in ...
2 days ago
By Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
By Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
2 days ago

There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from ...

3 days ago

Donetsk Separatists Open 'Consulate' in the Czech Republic

3 days ago

Poland's Defense Minister in 'No Doubt' Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash

3 days ago

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

3 days ago

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death

3 days ago

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary

3 days ago

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe
IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut
3 days ago
Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft ...
IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut
3 days ago
Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes ...
Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film
11 hours ago
It’s finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings can be offset by the bright screen and ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities ...

Most Read

Leading Independent Pollster Blacklisted as ‘Foreign Agent’

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit

Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+