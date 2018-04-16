For the 12th International Month of Photography in Moscow, Photobiennale 2018 has brought together photographers from different countries and epochs.

This year the Manege Central Exhibition hall is hosting eight exhibits, making this one of the most significant photography festivals in Russia. Among the selected exhibitors are three very different but equally famous Italian photographers, Gianni Berengo Gardin, Johnny Montada and Pier Marsili Libelli.



Poetics of Reality

"Just as the title of the exhibition, ‘Poetics of Reality,’ says, Gianni Berengo Gardin has always wanted to depict reality by finding poetry in it,” curator Alessandra Mauro told The Moscow Times. Berengo Gardin refuses to be called an artist, but instead a photojournalist who captures the poetry of important moments. For him, a photographer is an observer with an attentive and curious attitude towards reality. Despite having had over 200 solo shows during his long and flourishing career, for the first time around 100 of his photos are being exhibited in Moscow, showing the Italian beauty of the 1950s, 60s and 70s. The selection of photos includes those taken in Venice, the city where his career began; in Milan, where he started working on migration, labor and a series in a psychiatric hospital; and then photographs from his trips around the world. “The photos on display are an attempt to give an idea of Berengo Gardin’s photography, its way of seeing reality and describing it,” Mauro said.

