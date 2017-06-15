Petit Cafe: Moscow's Melting Pot

Three crystal chandeliers hang from a cement ceiling. Faded mirrors ringed in gold line the brick walls, while perfectly Parisian cafe tables sit on a floor tiled in an oriental mosaic pattern.





A mural on the wall by the halogen-lit bar depicts a jungle scene. Perched next to myste rious naked beauties, the mural’s panthers smi le like house cats as they gaze across the room.





But the tropical ferns on the windowsill of Petit Cafe neither block out the din of the cars dri ving on Prechistenskaya Naberezhnaya, nor calm the busyness of the interior design.





In Moscow, each new eatery or wate ring hole seems to strive for a decor unlike any other. For Petit Cafe, the Brothers Nemt sev Workshops (Masterskiye Bratyev Nemt sev) have created a loft-style interior, which attempts the “authentic” feel of an artist’s st dio in a repurposed warehouse.





The result is an everything-in-a-pot approach; each spa ce should have as many surfaces, shapes, and lamps as possible brought together for the sake of individuality. This appears in architec ture, interior design, and especially in Moscow’s trendy kitchens.





Petit Cafe’s website advertises the “hits of French gastronomy,” but chef Denis Malansky’s menu incorporates international ingredients into his “French” cuisine as freely as an oil painter mixes colors on his palette. The results are often underwhelming, but occasionally remarkable.





For example, Petit Cafe advertizes a “quiche ratatouille” (290 rubles/$5), but presents the sweet vegetable stew inside a tartlet. This, however, wasn’t the biggest problem: The quiche lacked its fundamental ingredient—egg. Petit Cafe’s Nicoise salad (750 rubles), typi cally served in France as a loose arrangement of tuna, boiled eggs and vegetables, appeared instead as a tossed salad with wilting mixed greens and flavorless tomatoes. But the chef did sear the tuna steak in a sesame seed crust, redeeming the dish somewhat.



