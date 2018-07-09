Patriotism Abounds After Russia Exits World Cup

Tears, pride and regret were the dominant emotions after Russia’s dramatic exit from the World Cup on Saturday.

In the rollercoaster match against Croatia, the team was on the cusp of progressing to the semifinals of the competition for the first time since 1966 but had its fairytale run cut short in a penalty shootout, after tying the game 2-2 in overtime.

Despite the bitterness of Saturday’s defeat, Russian officials and fans commended the unlikely progress that the team had made in the tournament and the devotion with which they played.

“We’re proud of team Russia!” Russia’s Sports Minister, Pavel Kolobkov, was cited as saying by the RBC news website.

“They played excellent football. Great job!” he added.

Russia went into the World Cup as the tournament’s lowest ranked side but steadily won skeptical fans over with a series of committed performances and victories.

After the defeat in the quarterfinals, many of the players struggled to hold back their emotions.