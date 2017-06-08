Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
21 hours ago Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans
1 day ago Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch
1 day ago Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash
Moscow
Moscow Mayor Declares Overwhelming Support, But Protests Suggest Otherwise
Moscow
Moscow: News & Openings
Moscow
Changing Places
Moscow
Wine Time: A Real Corker
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
21 hours ago Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans
1 day ago Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch
1 day ago Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

Past Imperfect: Congolese Painting at Garage

A new exhibition shows the heavy influence of colonialism on Central African art

June 8, 2017 — 15:03
— Update: 15:02
By Alastair Gill
June 8, 2017 — 15:03
— Update: 15:02
By Alastair Gill
a.gill@imedia.ru
Most Read
Moscow
Moscow Mayor Declares Overwhelming Support, But Protests Suggest Otherwise
Moscow
Moscow: News & Openings
Russia
Russia's Most Famous Poet: Alexander Pushkin
Opinion
Russian Hacking Allegations Could Get Putin Reelected (Op-ed)
Works such as ‘Belgian Colony’ by Tshibumba Kanda Matalu are an attempt to process the harrowing experience of the colonial era. ROYAL MUSEUM FOR CENTRAL AFRICA, TERVUREN

In his 1899 classic “Heart of Darkness,” British-Polish novelist Joseph Conrad recounts the tale of a captain who travels up the Congo River in search of a European ivory trader named Kurtz. He discovers the Westerner has, in fact, embarked on a spree of abuse, beating and decapitating native Congolese.

Although a work of fiction, it drew heavily on Conrad’s experiences in the region and was one of the first accounts of colonial atrocities in the Congo Free State (later the Belgian Congo), a giant territory at the heart of Africa claimed by King Leopold II of Belgium in 1885.

Conrad’s novel is notable for exposing the appalling treatment and summary executions meted out to the native population by the colonists. But “Heart of Darkness” nonetheless remains a controversial work in Africa, since it is told from a European perspective that views Africans in simplified, prejudiced terms.

More than a century later, Africa is still fighting for control over the representation of its history and culture. This struggle is made brutally clear by one of the key paintings at a new exhibition of Congolese art at Moscow’s Garage Museum of Contemporary Art.

In the painting, titled “Reorganisation,” a violent tug-of-war is taking place on the steps of a museum. The subject of the dispute is a sculpture of a black Congolese, cloaked head to waist in a leopard skin, looming over a sleeping compatriot. A group of Congolese are attempting to pull the sculpture down the steps, while the white museum staff are trying to drag it back into the museum. The museum director looks on, reluctantly sympathetic to the plight of the Congolese.

The canvas, by Congo’s leading artist Cheri Samba, was specially commissioned by the Royal Museum for Central Africa in Tervuren, Belgium, as a way of reflecting on the conflict over how to represent Congolese history at the museum. The colonial sculpture, titled “The Leopard Man,” is now seen as an ignorant depiction of Congolese “savagery.” Such “leopard men” were in fact political assassins and not devils or bogeymen.


'Reorganisation' depicts the struggle for control over the representation of Congolese culture at the Royal Museum for Central Africa in Belgium.
'Reorganisation' depicts the struggle for control over the representation of Congolese culture at the Royal Museum for Central Africa in Belgium. ROYAL MUSEUM FOR CENTRAL AFRICA, TERVUREN

The Belgian Congo’s successor, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has been independent since 1960. Yet incredibly, it wasn’t until 2002 that the museum – and Belgium in general – began a serious conversation about the abuses of the colonial period and the portrayal of the Belgian Congo and African culture in the West. The catalyst of this process was a 1998 book by Adam Hochschild called “King Leopold’s Ghost.” It focused on the exploitation of the Congo Free State by the Belgian monarch and caused a huge scandal in Belgium on its publication.

Titled “Congo Art Works: Popular Painting,” the Garage exhibition is based on a collection of artworks stored in the Tervuren museum (opened by Leopold in 1897 as a colonial showcase of art and ethnography from Congo), and spans the period from the colonial era to the present.

As Garage organizer Valentin Dyakonov says, the artwork grew out of “very traumatic encounters with the colonial administration” and is predominantly “a reaction to a direct experience of talking and being subject to somebody else’s will.”

While many of the pictures show animals and birds native to the region, the exhibits clearly show how Congolese artists reacted to the arrival of white Europeans and the accompanying social changes. Their depiction of the new realities shows how they developed an artistic language to deal with colonial rule.

The result is a fascinating collision of foreign subject matter and traditional materials: One artist has fashioned a wooden car with figurines of colonial officials on their way to work; elsewhere, an engraved gourd depicts a uniformed official frog-marching a Congolese with tied wrists. Other drawings show colonists hunting, dining with their families or out walking.

Ironically, these depictions of the Belgians were not recognized as valuable at the time. Colonial overlords preferred to push artists into producing something more “authentically African.” Some did, however, recognize the pictorial talents of the artists, and hoped they would turn into modernist geniuses.

“In a way they did,” says Dyakonov, “but they were not recognized by the European art world.”

Dominique Bwalya Mwando, 'Lumumba's Speech' (2005).
Dominique Bwalya Mwando, 'Lumumba's Speech' (2005). ROYAL MUSEUM FOR CENTRAL AFRICA, TERVUREN

While the paintings from the post-colonial period show scenes from the everyday life of the time – a family boarding a train, a couple dancing in a bar – they also resound with the pain of the nation’s shared suffering under Belgian rule. Dark, violent, and sometimes heartbreaking, the images appear again and again: whippings, beatings, manacles, white priests, uniformed guards, tubby officials, prisons. This is the Congolese artist’s attempt to process trauma, to come to terms with the wounds inflicted on a country.

A whole room is devoted to paintings of the DRC’s first elected president, Patrice Lumumba, who was executed in 1961 (with Belgian involvement) less than a year after taking office. Here he is depicted as a symbol of national awakening, giving speeches as Belgians flock to the airport, or a heroic martyr, beaten and tortured.

Many recent works reveal a sharp political awareness, frustration with the country’s continuing exploitation by the West and anger at corruption. Others celebrate daily life, both in the capital Kinshasa and in rural parts of the DRC. Visually, these paintings are bold pictorial statements that often assimilate speech bubbles and other elements of comic art, and at times even veer into surrealism.

What emerges is a distinctly African artistic voice that is confident and bold in its sensibilities, aims and social relevance. This prompts reflection on the legitimacy of the Western control of the contemporary art narrative and the absurdity of judgements on what is or is not considered to be valid expression.

“I think that contemporary art should be criticized for its total ‘whiteness’ and exclusiveness, and I think that this message of inclusion, this message of an alternative, is one of the questions that people have to ask themselves,” says Dyakonov.

The question is whether local visitors to the exhibition will draw the obvious parallel between what they see here and Russia’s own subjugation of indigenous peoples following the conquest of Siberia and the Caucasus.

To their credit, the Garage curators have anticipated this and have integrated a display of engraved walrus tusks from the Chukotka region in Russia’s Far East, a kind of "exhibition within an exhibition." The aim is to address the colonial history of Russia, and specifically the Soviet Union, which presented tusk carving as a traditional indigenous practice. 

The exhibition of carved tusks from the Russian region of Chukotka addresses Russia's own history of colonialism and its influence on native art.
The exhibition of carved tusks from the Russian region of Chukotka addresses Russia's own history of colonialism and its influence on native art. IVAN YEROFEYEV

In fact, the Chukotka peoples had only begun to depict scenes on tusks and skins as a form of souvenir trade after making contact with Russian whaling vessels – as the content of many of these scenes makes clear.

“I hope very much that the Russian viewer will ask the same questions that we are asking,” says Dyakonov. If the viewers ask the same questions as we do, I’d be happy.”

As for the fate of “The Leopard Man,” the Tervuren museum is now closed for renovation, but the hope is that when it reopens, this outdated symbol of white man’s ignorance will have finally been consigned to history.

Exhibition

Congo Art Works: Popular Painting

A survey of Congolese art over the last 50 years and beyond, exploring how the colonial experience influenced the work produced by the region's artists.

Garage Museum of Contemporary Art
May. 20 to Aug. 13
Read more


Related
Moscow
‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet
Meanwhile…
16th Century Chess Piece Discovered During Moscow Roadworks
Moscow
The Moscow Times Releases Second Chinese-Language Issue
Moscow
Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

21 hours ago

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said there are no plans to halt visa processing from Europe.

1 day ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

1 day ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

1 day ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

2 days ago

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'

2 days ago

Church of Scientology Raided by Russian Security Forces (Again)

2 days ago

Russian Man Kills 9 in Drunken Party Rampage

1 day ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

1 day ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

1 day ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

1 day ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

1 day ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

1 day ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Moscow Mayor Declares Overwhelming Support, But Protests Suggest Otherwise

If you happened to find yourself in the State Duma on Tuesday, June 6, you might be forgiven for thinking Russia had finally found something ...

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Moscow Mayor Declares Overwhelming Support, But Protests Suggest Otherwise

If you happened to find yourself in the State Duma on Tuesday, June 6, you might be forgiven for thinking Russia had finally found something ...

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Moscow Mayor Declares Overwhelming Support, But Protests Suggest Otherwise

If you happened to find yourself in the State Duma on Tuesday, June 6, you might be forgiven for thinking Russia had finally found something ...

Concert

Il Volo

Thu. Jun. 08 Sun. Jun. 18
Crocus City Hall
05:00 p.m.

Italian pop opera vocal trio. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

1 day ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

1 day ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

1 day ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Russian Hacking Allegations Could Get Putin Reelected (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 day ago

Vladimir Putin danced circles around U.S. television host Megyn Kelly on June 5, deflecting her questions on Russia’s meddling in U.S. presidential election. But he did not deny it.

Print edition — today

June 08

Bitcoin; Hacking; Re-Stalinization

1 day ago

Moscow: News & Openings

1 day ago

From art films to brisket to go: all the most exciting openings in Moscow

1 day ago

Moscow: News & Openings

1 day ago

From art films to brisket to go: all the most exciting openings in Moscow

1 day ago

Moscow: News & Openings

1 day ago

From art films to brisket to go: all the most exciting openings in Moscow

Russia's Most Famous Poet: Alexander Pushkin

1 day, 21 hours ago
Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin was born in Moscow 215 years ago today, on June 6, 1799.

2 days, 2 hours ago

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'

2 days, 3 hours ago

Church of Scientology Raided by Russian Security Forces (Again)

2 days, 23 hours ago

Russian Man Kills 9 in Drunken Party Rampage

2 days ago

Changing Places

Born in Reading, just outside of London, Kate Fowle has already worked in several countries before finding her place as the chief curator at the garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow.

see more

2 days ago

Changing Places

Born in Reading, just outside of London, Kate Fowle has already worked in several countries before finding her place as the chief curator at the garage Museum of Contemporary Art ...

3 days ago

Bellingcat 'Identifies' Russian Soldiers Who Transported MH17 Buk Missiles

Online investigation network Bellingcat has released a report linking Russian soldiers with the Buk anti-aircraft missile which brought down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 ...

2 days ago

Changing Places

Born in Reading, just outside of London, Kate Fowle has already worked in several countries before finding her place as the chief curator at the garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow.

New issue — today

June 08

Bitcoin; Hacking; Re-Stalinization
3 days ago
By Michael Kofman
By Michael Kofman

The Wars of the Future: Russian Defense Ministry's New Modernization Plan

By Michael Kofman
By Michael Kofman
3 days ago

The Defense Ministry has a new plan to modernize Russia's armed forces through 2025.

3 days ago

Director of Ukrainian Library in Moscow Handed 4-Year Suspended Sentence

3 days ago

Russian Magazine The New Times Closes Print Amid Financial Troubles

5 days ago

Putin Asks U.S. Business to Help Restore Dialogue

5 days ago

Russia and U.S. in Secret Talks Over Syrian 'Safe Zone' — Reports

6 days ago

Russia Eases Sanctions on Turkey

6 days ago

Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day

Thu. Jun. 08

More events
The Thaw Exhibition
Ressurection Theater
Soloists of Moscow Chamber Ensemble. Soloist and conductor Yury Bashmet (viola). Concert
Svetlanov Symphony Orchestra, the Sveshnikov Choir, conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky Concert
Raiders of the Lost Ark Cinema
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Cinema

3 days ago

Director of Ukrainian Library in Moscow Handed 4-Year Suspended Sentence

3 days ago

Russian Magazine The New Times Closes Print Amid Financial Troubles

5 days ago

Putin Asks U.S. Business to Help Restore Dialogue

5 days ago

Russia and U.S. in Secret Talks Over Syrian 'Safe Zone' — Reports

6 days ago

Russia Eases Sanctions on Turkey

6 days ago

Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day

2 days ago

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'

2 days ago

Church of Scientology Raided by Russian Security Forces (Again)

2 days ago

Russian Man Kills 9 in Drunken Party Rampage

Bellingcat 'Identifies' Russian Soldiers Who Transported MH17 Buk Missiles

3 days ago
Online investigation network Bellingcat has released a report linking Russian soldiers with the Buk anti-aircraft missile which brought down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: Literature, Justice and the Third Reich

3 days ago
It’s "strange bedfellows week" on Moscow television, as the small ...

Bellingcat 'Identifies' Russian Soldiers Who Transported MH17 Buk Missiles

3 days ago
Online investigation network Bellingcat has released a report linking Russian soldiers with the Buk anti-aircraft missile which brought ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Theater

Pride and Prejudice

Jon Jory and Peter Ekstrom’s romantic musical Pride and Prejudice at MKhT

Sat. Jun. 17 Sat. Jun. 17
MKhT
06:00 p.m.

Romantic musical based on Jane Austen’s timeless love story of strong-minded Elizabeth Bennet and the snobbish Mr. Darcy. Stage adaptation by Jon Jory, music and lyrics by Peter Ekstrom, directed and translated into Russian by Alexei Frandetti. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Literature, Justice and the Third Reich

It’s "strange bedfellows week" on Moscow television, as the small screen offers its audience great literature ...

5 days ago

5 days ago

Eataly: Bringing the Mediterranean to Moscow

The world's second-largest Italian supermarket, the long-awaited new megastore at Kievskaya also offers food counters and ...

Most Read

Moscow Mayor Declares Overwhelming Support, But Protests Suggest Otherwise

Moscow: News & Openings

Russia's Most Famous Poet: Alexander Pushkin

Russian Hacking Allegations Could Get Putin Reelected (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+