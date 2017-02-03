Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin

In January, writer David Satter was scheduled to discuss his book “The Less You Know, the Better You Sleep: Russia’s Road to Terror and Dictatorship Under Yeltsin and Putin” at the Center for International Research (CERI). The center is part of the Paris Institute of Political Studies, or Sciences Po, which counts many business and political elites among its alumni. France’s president, Francois Hollande, is a former student.

Two days before Satter was due to speak, the event was canceled without explanation. The event notice was removed from the department’s website, the Buzzfeed news website first reported.

Satter’s book claims that the 1999 apartment bombings in Moscow were part of an undercover FSB operation to provide the pretext for a second war in Chechnya.

The theory has wide credence among Russian opposition circles. But it is a dangerous theory to express in public. Two of its leading proponents, investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya and FSB-agent-turned whistleblower Alexander Litvinenko both died in suspicious circumstances.

Satter, a former correspondent at the Financial Times, was himself expelled from Russia in 2014. It was the first expulsion of a journalist since the Cold War.

Buzzfeed’s article cited an unidentified source claiming Science Po had canceled Satter’s event to safeguard Science Po’s relationship with the Russian universities it has exchange programs with.

“A few months ago, the Center refused to welcome the Ukrainian Prime Minister, who is not in the good books of Moscow,” a source told BuzzFeed France. “After a conference on Chechnya [in May 2016] the Center received complaints from the Russian embassy. It was brutal. This time, the Center has censored themselves in advance.”

Asked to comment by The Moscow Times, the Russian Embassy in France denied having ever issued a complaint against any event held at Sciences Po or other educational institutions. “That’s not how we operate,” an embassy spokesperson said. “We are really surprised at these allegations.” Neither BuzzFeed or any other news outlet had asked the embassy to comment, they added.

Ahead of French presidential elections in April, Russia is a hot topic in France. Marine LePen, the leader of the far-right Front National party, has famously received funding from Russian banks, and has said she considers Crimea part of Russian.