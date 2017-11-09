Paradise Papers: How a Russian Businessman Scammed a European Bank Out of Millions

A Russian businessman is reportedly at the center of a scam which funneled millions of dollars from a taxpayer-funded European development bank to offshore shell companies, according to the Paradise Papers leak.

On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published 13.4 million documents leaked from the Bermuda-based law firm Appleby. The so-called Paradise Papers, which follow the group’s earlier Panama Papers in 2015, detail the methods the rich and powerful use to hide their wealth offshore.

Aftenposten, a media partner of ICIJ based in Norway, reported on Wednesday that the taxpayer-funded European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in 2008 handed millions of dollars of funds to one of Appleby’s clients — Imperial Mining.

By November of that year, EBRD had given Imperial Mining $21 million to mine cobalt in Central Asia, on the border of Russia and Mongolia, according to Aftenposten.

But the money was never actually used for the purpose, Aftenposten claims. According to the Norwegian daily, after exploratory drilling in the summer of 2008, all work ceased.

Meanwhile, early in 2009, Imperial Mining transferred more than $15 million to a company controlled by one of its own shareholders — IM International, a shell company in the Cayman Islands — supposedly in return for a mining license, which are typically a fraction of the cost. And between 2009 and 2011, Imperial Mining reportedly spent another $7 million on “consulting fees,” which were not documented, the report says.

Tina Soreide, a professor at the Norwegian School of Economics, told Aftenposten that the transactions look like a “massive” and “well-planned scam.”

Imperial Mining did not respond to The Moscow Times’ request for comment.