Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
13 minutes ago Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest
34 minutes ago Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football
34 minutes ago Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’
Russia
Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest
Russia
Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football
Russia
Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’
Russia
Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
13 minutes ago Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest
34 minutes ago Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football
34 minutes ago Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

May 24, 2017 — 17:10
— Update: 17:54
By Daria Litvinova
May 24, 2017 — 17:10
— Update: 17:54
By Daria Litvinova
d.litvinova@imedia.ru
@dashalitvinovv
Most Read
Russia
Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled
Opinion
Why Russia and the West Should Fight Terrorism Together (Op-ed)
Moscow
MOSS: The Genuine Article?
Moscow
Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on
Francisco Seco / AP

Moscow’s probe into an anti-gay purge in Chechnya might be preliminary, but its effects are anything but. Russia’s Investigative Committee has not opened a single criminal case, and local authorities are already panicking, reported Novaya Gazeta, the newspaper that broke the original story.

One by one, high-rank officials have lined up to make statements about their newfound tolerance of the LGBT community. Magomed Dashayev, head of the Grozny police, suggested he would even allow a gay parade in the center of Chechen capital Grozny.

Other officials have closed ranks, according to Novaya Gazeta. Some ignored interrogation subpoenas altogether, citing bad health. Those who spoke to investigators “looked nervous and denied everything.”

The probe, which has been sanctioned by the Kremlin, is a first for Chechnya. Up until now, the republic’s notorious leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, had been left alone as a quid pro quo for pacifying the one-time warring region. Never before had his private fiefdom been rattled by an external inspection.

For human rights activists, it is an unprecedented opportunity — though few entertain serious hopes for change.

A serious turn

When Yelena Milashina of the Novaya Gazeta newspaper broke the story in early April, the details were so shocking as to be scarcely believable. Over 100 gay men had been brutally detained, locked up in secret prisons, tortured and coerced into revealing the names of friends and partners.

According to Milashina’s reports, at least four men were killed. One was reportedly an employee of the National Guard (this detail has subsequently been denied by an official spokesman.) Another victim was a non-Chechen who had visited Chechnya in early March. He had been arrested and then released, the reports said; After leaving the region, Chechen security forces found him again, and killed him.

The persecution extended past government prisons. After being released, men were confronted by their “shamed” families, and subjected to the danger of so-called honor killings. At least one man was killed by relatives.


Detained, Tortured, Killed: How Chechnya Cracked Down on Gays

When the news broke, under-resourced Russian NGOs began a Herculean evacuation effort. They offered victims medical, psychological and financial assistance, and helped some leave Russia.

The official reaction, however, was one of denial.

There were no gay Chechens, said Alvi Karimov, Kadyrov’s spokesman. A priori there could be no purge.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov meanwhile insisted the Kremlin was “not aware” of any issue. In mid-April, when Kadyrov met Putin personally and called the report a lie, the president nodded in approval.

But the picture changed following a high-profile meeting between Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in early May. Several days later, the Russian president told his human rights ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova that he would support an investigation.

Things had taken a serious turn.

A serious team

Ultimately, the Kremlin’s willingness to force Chechen officials to cooperate with the probe will prove to be the litmus test for the investigation, says Tanya Lokshina, senior Russia researcher at Human Rights Watch.

But the caliber of investigators sent to Chechnya offers some cause for optimism. Lead detective Igor Sobol, in particular, has a reputation for “meticulous” and “fearless” investigations, says Yekaterina Sokirianskaia, Russia project director for Brussels-based International Crisis Group.

“Sobol takes on tough cases,” Sokirianskaia told The Moscow Times. “It’s quite unprecedented that such a high-level group of investigators has been assigned to do an initial investigation ... Kadyrov clearly crossed a red line.”

Regardless of its bad record in ensuring LGBT rights, the Kremlin seems unwilling to tolerate an international scandal involving torture and murder. That said, it remains to be seen if there is enough political will to change local behavior.

“It’s quite likely that [the investigators] will just collect the information and that will be it,” says Sokirianskaia.

Serious headwinds

As of May 22, over 100 people from Chechnya had applied to the Russian LGBT Network for help, according to its head Igor Kochetkov. The NGO has already offered assistance to over 40 men, and 10 others have been helped in leaving Russia.

For now, under the watch of Moscow inspectors, the Chechen persecution of gay men has died down, says Kochetkov. There are no new detentions, and those detained earlier are being released. But the intimidation of relatives has not ceased. “Even those who escaped Chechnya are still not safe,” the activist told The Moscow Times.

Meanwhile, the number of investigators despatched to the region is expected to grow. Ombudswoman Moskalkova says she is sending a team to Chechnya to look into the situation, and plans to travel there herself.

Whatever resources Moscow throws at the investigation, it is unlikely to have a serious effect on a major elephant in the room: the virulent intolerance of Chechen society towards the LGBT community. Entrenched views cannot be changed easily, says Grigory Shvedov, editor in chief of the Caucasian Knot online publication.

"“Large parts of society remain homophobic,” he says. “More people approve of the crackdown than do not.”

Related
Russia
Four More Secret Jails Illegally Holding Gay Men Discovered in Chechnya — Reports
Russia
The Kremlin Says There's No Reason Not to Trust Chechnya's Leader
Russia
Why Putin is Getting Nervous About His Chechen Proxy
Russia
Russian LGBT Activists Detained After Chechnya Protests

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

54 minutes ago

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

13 minutes ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

34 minutes ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

34 minutes ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

4 hours ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

4 hours ago

Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament

6 hours ago

Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

13 minutes ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

34 minutes ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

34 minutes ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

13 minutes ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

34 minutes ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

34 minutes ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny Pereulok.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny Pereulok.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny Pereulok.

Concert

Pyotr Laul: All Beethoven’s Sonatas

Wed. May. 24 Thu. Jun. 15
Conservatory / Small Hall
06:00 p.m.

Sonatas No. 5, No. 13, No. 14, No. 30 and No. 31. Read more

Read more

13 minutes ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

34 minutes ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

34 minutes ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

5 hours ago
By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti

Why Russia and the West Should Fight Terrorism Together (Op-ed)

By Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti
5 hours ago

By coordinating with Russia over terrorism, the West can be looking ahead to a Russia after Putin.

Print edition — 6 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism

1 day ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

1 day ago

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re out to hobnob with the elite, hang out with hip crowds or just kick back with a glass of wine, here’s where to go.

1 day ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

1 day ago

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re out to hobnob with the elite, hang out with hip crowds or just kick back with a glass of wine, here’s where to go.

1 day ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

1 day ago

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re out to hobnob with the elite, hang out with hip crowds or just kick back with a glass of wine, here’s where to go.

'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers

5 days ago
The Soviet Union's Pioneer Organization marks its 95th anniversary today, May 19, 2017. The Moscow Times looks back at the Soviet Union's "always ready" children.

4 hours ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

4 hours ago

Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament

6 hours ago

Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food with a foie gras twist, and a Pokrovka favorite reopens with a minimalist new look.

see more

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food with a foie gras twist, and a Pokrovka favorite reopens with a minimalist new ...

2 days ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the ...

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food with a foie gras twist, and a Pokrovka favorite reopens with a minimalist new look.

New issue — 6 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism
4 days ago
By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker

The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)

By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker
4 days ago

Russia’s military intervention in Syria has paid important foreign and domestic policy returns for the Kremlin.

6 hours ago

Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

19 hours ago

Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

22 hours ago

Russia's Meme Courtyard

1 day ago

Russian Academic Facing Jail for 'Extremist' Pig Manure Rant

1 day ago

Moscow Risks 'Environmental Collapse' Under Demolition Scheme

1 day ago

Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case

Wed. May. 24

More events
The Coffee Cantata Opera
Rothschild’s Fiddle Theater
Mgzavrebi Gig
Andy Warhol: Endangered Species Exhibition
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Cinema
Once Upon a Time in Germany Cinema

6 hours ago

Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

19 hours ago

Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

22 hours ago

Russia's Meme Courtyard

1 day ago

Russian Academic Facing Jail for 'Extremist' Pig Manure Rant

1 day ago

Moscow Risks 'Environmental Collapse' Under Demolition Scheme

1 day ago

Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case

4 hours ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

4 hours ago

Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament

6 hours ago

Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

2 days ago
Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the ...

Unlikely Asylum

4 days ago
The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held ...

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

2 days ago
Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Cinema

Beat Film: Never-ending Conversation. Mamleyev

International Festival of documentaries about music and contemporary culture

Sun. Jun. 04 Sun. Jun. 04

Valentina Antonova and Dmitry Mamuliya’s film about author and philosopher Yury Mamleyev (1931-2015). The 82-year-old founder of Russian "metaphysical realism" Yuri Mamleev plays himself shortly before his own death. Read more

Read more

4 days ago

4 days ago

Unlikely Asylum

The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

5 days ago

5 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But ...

Most Read

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Why Russia and the West Should Fight Terrorism Together (Op-ed)

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+