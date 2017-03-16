Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin
2 hours ago Ukraine Sanctions Russian State-Owned Banks
3 hours ago Russia's National Guard Creates New Task Force to Monitor Social Media
Moscow
The Fast and the Curious: 9 Lenten Menus to Savor
Moscow
Moscow: News and Openings
Moscow
Snow to Return to Moscow on Wednesday
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin
2 hours ago Ukraine Sanctions Russian State-Owned Banks
3 hours ago Russia's National Guard Creates New Task Force to Monitor Social Media

Paint the Town Green: Moscow Gets Ready to Celebrate the Emerald Isle

March 16, 2017 — 15:59
— Update: 16:25
By Emily Erken
March 16, 2017 — 15:59
— Update: 16:25
By Emily Erken
artsreporter@imedia.ru
Most Read
Now in its fifth year, Irish Week is becoming a popular instalment on Moscow’s spring calendar. IRISH WEEK

Spring has yet to take hold in Moscow, but that doesn’t bother the locals: The city is turning green early as the annual Irish Week festival staggers on for its fifth year.

This year, the organizers are going all out with Irish music, literature, and dance. Events are taking place from March 15 to 26 across Moscow, including a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Sokolniki Park. As if that wasn’t enough, buildings on Tverskaya will be “greening” up for the celebrations, just as they do in major cities around the world.

While St. Patrick’s Day often conjures images of Guinness-soaked revelers bellowing “Danny Boy,” Irish Week in Moscow involves more intellectual fare. This includes historical lectures and musical performances, as well as the Irish Film Festival, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

The Irish Embassy’s Gerald MacCarthy, one of the festival’s co-founders, hopes to engage a wider local audience this year through “the legacy of Irish literature.” MacCarthy applauds educated Russians who “have read Joyce, Shaw and can hold a discussion [on Irish literature] on a level of depth.”

One of the new additions to this year’s event has a literary flavor, with a trio of budding Irish writers, Karl Geary, Deirdre Sullivan, and John Patrick McHugh, flying in to give readings from their debut novels and answer questions. The authors will appear at the Russian State Library of Literature and the Arts on March 18 and the Biblio-Globus bookstore on March 19.

Acolytes of Moscow’s trendy quests, meanwhile, can drop by the Gnezdo Gallery from March 21 for “Wool and Potatoes,” an interactive exhibition leading visitors through a set of mysterious documents associated with a fictitious “Ivan Skotinin.” Deep secrets connect the seemingly peaceful Soviet peasant to the Ireland of the 1840s potato famine, and visitors must locate “the horrifying truth the old cottage walls keep.”

The backbone of Irish Week, as always, is the Irish Film Festival, featuring a collection of world-class movies rarely available in Russia. This year, festival curator Anna Gryaznova, whose obsession with Irish cinema takes her to the Galway Film Festival in Ireland every year, has selected 11 features and a collection of shorts.

Her line-up includes “Sing Street,” the 2016 winner of the Golden Globe for Musical Comedy, and “Stutterer,” which won the 2016 Oscar for Short Film. All movies will be shown in English with Russian subtitles.

IRISH WEEK

Over 5,000 people attend the Irish Film Festival each year. As Gryaznova jokes, “sometimes the Galway Film Festival producers quip that in Galway we can’t get that many Irish people to come to our films.”

Although the Film Festival is the heartbeat of Irish Week, St. Patrick’s Day is its colorful face. The parade brings an Irish carnival with leprechauns on floats, banshees on stilts, and a stellar line-up of musical guests from the Emerald Isle to Sokolniki Park on March 18.

This year, organizers from the Irish Embassy and Veresk Cultural Association expect 15,000 people to attend. Warm weather is forecast for the weekend, and organizers promise an exuberant show on Sokolniki’s central stage. After the parade, attendees can move toward Izvestiya Hall and listen to “Day and Night,” an eight-hour gala of Irish traditional music.

The party continues on March 19, when the stars of Riverdance will kick their heels up to traditional music with a contemporary rhythm. For Irish music in a more traditional setting, many of Moscow’s pubs will host folk bands throughout the week.

These days, most people celebrate St. Patrick’s Day as a secular holiday, despite commemorating the man who converted Ireland to Christianity in the fifth century. Today, March 17 marks Ireland’s contributions to global culture and the multiculturalism of its diaspora.

For the better part of 200 years, Irish people have emigrated to the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Australia, and other places. Yet, although the Irish diaspora has spread far and wide, only a tiny number of Irish citizens actually live in Russia: The embassy puts the number at just over 300. So why are so many Muscovites interested in Irish culture and St. Patrick’s Day?

MacCarthy suggests that Ireland’s influence in Russia stems from its rural charm and agricultural achievements, from “the land, soil, the green color.” But Gryaznova hints at spiritual matters. “Sometimes, when I watch Irish films, I think they are discussing the Russian soul,” she says.

So, expect a crowd. MacCarthy reports that the Film Festival sold more theater tickets last week alone than it sold in 2016. “Despite the challenging times, positivity, escapism and romanticism are really hitting home this year,” he says.

Irish week runs from March 15 to 26 at various venues. Visit irishweek.ru for more details.

Gig

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Irish Week

Sat. Mar. 18

Sokolniki
noon.
Read more


Related
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Moscow
8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week
Moscow
Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants
Moscow
Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

How Russia and WikiLeaks Became Allies Against the West

1 hour ago

Some claim WikiLeaks is working for the Kremlin. The reality is hardly so simple.

2 hours ago

Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin

2 hours ago

Ukraine Sanctions Russian State-Owned Banks

3 hours ago

Russia's National Guard Creates New Task Force to Monitor Social Media

4 hours ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Calls for Protests Across Russia

6 hours ago

'We Cannot Trust Russia' says Trump's UN Ambassador

20 hours ago

The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin

2 hours ago

Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin

2 hours ago

Ukraine Sanctions Russian State-Owned Banks

3 hours ago

Russia's National Guard Creates New Task Force to Monitor Social Media

2 hours ago

Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin

2 hours ago

Ukraine Sanctions Russian State-Owned Banks

3 hours ago

Russia's National Guard Creates New Task Force to Monitor Social Media

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Fast and the Curious: 9 Lenten Menus to Savor

As usual, Moscow restaurants and cafes are putting on a vegan-based Lenten menu to make the 40-day fast leading up to Easter a little more ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Fast and the Curious: 9 Lenten Menus to Savor

As usual, Moscow restaurants and cafes are putting on a vegan-based Lenten menu to make the 40-day fast leading up to Easter a little more ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Fast and the Curious: 9 Lenten Menus to Savor

As usual, Moscow restaurants and cafes are putting on a vegan-based Lenten menu to make the 40-day fast leading up to Easter a little more ...

Gig

Alexander Pushnoi and the Band:

Thu. Mar. 16 Thu. Mar. 16
YotaSpace
08:00 p.m.

new rock parodies. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin

2 hours ago

Ukraine Sanctions Russian State-Owned Banks

3 hours ago

Russia's National Guard Creates New Task Force to Monitor Social Media

5 hours ago
By Ildar Dadin
Ildar Dadin
By Ildar Dadin

'I’m Not Going Anywhere Until Torture Ends': Russian Activist Speaks Out

By Ildar Dadin
By Ildar Dadin
5 hours ago

Ildar Dadin, an activist jailed for "repeated violations" of Russia's strict anti-protest laws and later tortured in prison, speaks out in a Moscow Times op-ed.

Print edition — today

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence

The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today

2 days, 22 hours ago
Thirty-one years ago today, Soviet cosmonauts Leonid Kizim and Vladimir Solovyov left the Earth to join Mir as its first crew.

4 hours ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Calls for Protests Across Russia

6 hours ago

'We Cannot Trust Russia' says Trump's UN Ambassador

20 hours ago

The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin

1 day ago

Libya: Russia’s New Frontline

1 day ago

Western observers are concerned Moscow is preparing another regional power-play

1 day ago

Libya: Russia’s New Frontline

1 day ago

Western observers are concerned Moscow is preparing another regional power-play

1 day ago

Libya: Russia’s New Frontline

1 day ago

Western observers are concerned Moscow is preparing another regional power-play

1 day ago

How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

A Moscow Times reporter sat down in a full-immersion Sukhoi fighter jet simulator. It didn't exactly go well.

see more

1 day ago

How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

A Moscow Times reporter sat down in a full-immersion Sukhoi fighter jet simulator. It didn't exactly go well.

2 days ago

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

1 day ago

How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

A Moscow Times reporter sat down in a full-immersion Sukhoi fighter jet simulator. It didn't exactly go well.

New issue — today

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence
21 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Russia Wants to Be a Deal-Maker in Libya

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
21 hours ago

Reports that Russia has deployed special forces to a military base in Egypt to assist Libyan National Army general Khalifa Haftar come ...

21 hours ago

The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy

1 day ago

Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union

1 day ago

Ukraine Suspends All Cargo Traffic With Separatist Republics

1 day ago

Supreme Court Reduces Sentence of Russian Woman Pardoned for Treason

1 day ago

Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament

1 day ago

Drug Use No Longer Main Cause of HIV in Russia – Expert

Thu. Mar. 16

More events
Olympia Theater
All the World’s a Stage. Architecture and Scenography in Russia Exhibition
Disturbed Gig
Svetlanov Symphony Orchestra, conductor Mikhail Jurowski Concert
Once Cinema
Manhattan Cinema

21 hours ago

The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy

1 day ago

Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union

1 day ago

Ukraine Suspends All Cargo Traffic With Separatist Republics

1 day ago

Supreme Court Reduces Sentence of Russian Woman Pardoned for Treason

1 day ago

Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament

1 day ago

Drug Use No Longer Main Cause of HIV in Russia – Expert

4 hours ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Calls for Protests Across Russia

6 hours ago

'We Cannot Trust Russia' says Trump's UN Ambassador

20 hours ago

The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin

Russia's Eurovision Battle

2 days ago
Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

Moscow: News and Openings

2 days ago
From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's ...

Russia's Eurovision Battle

2 days ago
Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Theater

The Muller Machine

Thu. Mar. 23 Thu. Mar. 23
Gogol Center
08:00 p.m.

Kirill Serebrennikov’s staging based on plays “Hamletmachine” and “Quartet” by German dramatist and theater director Heiner Muller on his diaries and letters. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

3 days ago

3 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips ...

Most Read
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+