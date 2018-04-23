Our Daily Bread

Khleb Nasushny, Russia's answer to Le Pain Quotidien, is there to weaken our wills

Viacheslav Vasiliev

Bread: the foundation of our civilizations, the root of our prayers. Even “mad monk” Grigory Rasputin recognized its importance, warning the tsar what could happen if the country’s supply of crucial ingredients (flour, butter, sugar) were to dwindle. The mad monk was right. Whether practical or poetic, there's no substitute for bread, despite what dieters may say. Khleb Nasushny, Russia's answer to Le Pain Quotidien, is there to weaken the wills of those who continue to pretend. But how many even daily consumers know the history of their sandwich staple? A group of TMT Club–goers wanted to improve this statistic.

Khleb Nasushny at 17 Tverskaya Ulitsa, not far from where Maxim Philippov’s flagship bakery once stood, leads the chain's way to finding its historical roots. It pioneers the cafe’s plans to resurrect the name, decor and recipes that made the legend it once was. Other branches will soon follow suit. Back in the day, Philippov was the everyman’s baker: from the tsar's family to government officials to the local plumber. Reasonable prices and quality classics, particularly the popular kalatch loaf, earned him a name for himself; his business savvy earned that name longevity.



Tenacious and enterprising, Philippov saw his company through a destructive fire and a moment of near disaster. As the story goes, an official (a regular customer) was working his way through a familiar treat: saika, a dessert bun. Finding an unwelcome ingredient within, he shrieked, “Philippov! What on earth is this doing in here?” The baker rushed over; indeed, a cockroach had somehow beenbaked into the dough. Mustering his finest poker face, Philippov assured the man, “That’s just a raisin! It’s a new recipe, is all!” He then bit a chunk off to prove it before racing back to the kitchen to dumpraisins into the remaining batter. The innovation that arose would join kalatch as one of the baker’s signature recipes.

