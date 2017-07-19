Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Founder of Online ‘Blue Whale’ Suicide Group Sentenced
4 hours ago Moscow Court Sentences 12 ‘Mind-Readers’ For Fraud
7 hours ago Russian Court Orders Navalny to Pay $35K in Kirovles Fraud Case
Russia
On Trump's New Man in Russia, Jon Huntsman, Moscow Says 'Wait and See'
Russia
Founder of Online ‘Blue Whale’ Suicide Group Sentenced
Russia
Moscow Court Sentences 12 ‘Mind-Readers’ For Fraud
Russia
State Duma Passes Law to Strip Terrorists of Russian Citizenship
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Opposition’s Roizman Drops out of Governor’s Race, Calls for Election Boycott

July 19, 2017 — 12:23
— Update: 17:30
July 19, 2017 — 12:23
— Update: 17:30
Most Read
Russia
On Trump's New Man in Russia, Jon Huntsman, Moscow Says 'Wait and See'
Russia
State Duma Passes Law to Strip Terrorists of Russian Citizenship
Russia
Opposition’s Roizman Drops out of Governor’s Race, Calls for Election Boycott
Russia
White House Appoints 'Hardline' Jon Huntsman as Ambassador to Russia
Yekaterinburg Mayor Yevgeny Roizman magspace.ru

Opposition politician and Yekaterinburg Mayor Yevgeny Roizman has dropped out of the Sverdlovsk region’s gubernatorial race, after failing to gather enough support from local deputies.

Immediately after announcing the decision, Roizman expressed his grievances with the electoral system on Twitter and called for a boycott of the election slated for Sept. 10.

"These are not elections,” he wrote. “This is the deception of voters and role-playing games. I think honest people should not take part in this. These elections need to be boycotted.” 

Roizman has been the mayor of Yekaterinburg since 2013 when he ran on behalf of oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov's Civic Platform party and defeated the ruling United Russia candidate. This time, he was running on the liberal Yabloko party’s ticket.

While he is among the country’s best-known opposition figures, Roizman has drawn criticism from some in his own camp for his hard-handed approach towards drug addicts.

But his decision to drop out is a significant setback for the opposition and highlights the obstacles outsiders face running in elections.

According to a 2012 law, candidates are required to gather the signatures of 5 to 10 percent of municipal deputies or municipal administration heads to run.

At a press conference following Roizman’s announcement to drop out, Grigory Yavlinsky, the leader of the Yabloko liberal opposition party, called the requirement “a means of political corruption.” He argues deputies will only sign off on a candidate, if they have the backing of the local governor.

The opposition-leaning Dozhd television channel cited a source in the presidential administration as saying that the Sverdlovsk region’s current governor had feared a Roizman candidacy.

Filtering Through Russian Elections
How Yevgeny Roizman Became Mayor
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+