Oktoberfest Comes to Moscow

Aug 31, 2017 — 10:00
— Update: 12:34
Aug 31, 2017 — 10:00
— Update: 12:34
Don't worry if you don't have a dirndl skirt - Oktoberfest is a wear-what-you-want occasion. German Russian Chamber of Commerce

If you’ve been dreaming about a trip to Munich this fall but can’t get away, we have some great news for you. Oktoberfest is coming to Moscow.

The German-Russian Chamber of Commerce is hosting a three-day Oktoberfest celebration at the German Embassy from Thursday Sept. 14 through Saturday Sept. 16.

There will be several varieties of German beer on tap and lots of Bavarian delicacies, all served to the accompaniment of traditional Bavarian music performed on two stages. On one stage will be the authentic Oktoberfest band, "Die Kirchdorfer," which has been playing at the Theresienwiese in Munich for over a decade. The other group is a Russian band called “Bavarskaya Karusel” that plays traditional German music.

Be sure to come with the whole family. While parents, aunts, uncles, friends, business partners, and grandparents are enjoying their feast, the kids will have their own special entertainment program. Come in jeans or lederhosen, but if you wear a dirndl skirt, be careful about how you tie the bow.

Tickets are limited, so be sure to book early.  For more information about the event, tickets, location and beers — and dirndl bows — in English, German and Russian, see the event site.

Festival

Oktoberfest in Moscow

German beer and Bavarian music at the German Oktoberfest in Moscow

German Embassy in Moscow
Sep. 14 to Sep. 16
