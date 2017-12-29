Off the Beaten Path

Vladislav Shapovalov Vladislav Shapovalov’s exhibition looks at the function of images used in political culture, comparing the strategies of the U.S.S.R. and the U.S. during the Cold War in his solo show at the Moscow Museum of Modern Art. "The Family of Man," a photo exhibit shown in 37 countries, is the prime example of U.S. cultural diplomacy. The Soviet imagery is represented by VOKS, a Soviet organization that made prefabricated, ready-to-install exhibitions aimed to spread the positive image of the Soviet Union. Until January 25. 10/2 Gogolevsky Bulvar. Metro Kropotkinskaya. +7 (495) 699 8052. mmoma.ru



'The Queen of Spades' "The Queen of Spades" is the result of the combined work of two giants of Russian culture: Alexander Pushkin and Pyotr Tchaikovsky. This original production of the famous opera takes places at the historic Goncharov-Filippov mansion rather than a theater. Viewers wander around the building, watching as different parts of the story unfold in different parts of the mansion. Immersive opera at its most magnificent. 1/15 Yauzskaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 3.Metro Kitai-Gorod. pushkinopera.ru



The House of Future Utopia Narkomfin, a semi-dilapidated constructivist masterpiece, welcomes guests for tours of the building in English organized by the group Moscow Through Engineer’s Eyes. Designed by the celebrated constructivist pioneer, Moisei Ginzburg, Narkomfin was an attempt to implement a new, Soviet-type residential building, where private rooms were combined with communal spaces like a canteen, gym, and club. The oddly shaped rooms have a strange appeal. Reserve in advance! 25 Novinsky Bulvar, Bldg.1. Metro Barrikadnaya. +7 (499) 322 2325. engineer-history.ru



Khardzhiev's Archive

Nikolai Khardzhiev was a legendary collector of Russian avant-garde art who lost part of his collection when he emigrated from Russia in 1990. The exhibition at the IN ARTIBUS Foundation showcases the masterpieces of Khardzhiev’s Archive, reuniting them in one place for the first time since the split. Until January 30.

17 Prechistenskaya Naberezhnaya.Metro Kropotkinskaya. +7 (495) 640 0249. inartibus.org



Cinema Museum

The brand new Cinema Museum at VDNKh is a treat for any Russian film buff. Photos, extensive archive footage, posters, sketches and even costumes from films by the great Russian directors: Sergei Eisenstein, Andrei Tarkovsky, Rolan Bykov and many others.

Pavillion 36, VDNKh. Metro VDNKh. +7 (495) 150 3610. museikino.ru



The Charge of the Don Quixotes

The Anatoly Zverev Museum is famous for its innovative exhibitions that present a different aspect of Zverev’s oeuvre. This time it’s devoted to the character of Don Quixote, and Zverev’s works are juxtaposed with Salvador Dali’s prints and a contemporary art installation by Platon Infante. Until March 25.

20-22 2nd Tverskaya-Yamskaya Ulitsa. Metro Mayakovskaya. +7 (495) 730 5526. museum-az.com

