Dmitry Hvorostovsky, Russia’s First Man of Opera, Dies at 55

Dmitry Hvorostovsky, one of the world’s premier operatic baritones, passed away on Tuesday in London after battling brain cancer. He had continued to perform the Russian classics in the months leading up to his death at age 55.

Born in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Hvorostovsky found early success at voice competitions. He won the First Prize at the Glinka Competition in 1987 and the Toulouse Singing Competition in 1988, which jumpstarted his international career. During the last 28 years, Hvorostovsky has performed as a visiting soloist in almost every major opera house in the world.

The baritone had a “velvety high baritone,” musicologist Levon Hakobian told The Moscow Times. “We can recognize his voice immediately. His voice had a Western quality rare among Russian singers of his generation.”

Hvorostovsky cut a dashing figure, tall with a dramatic face, but his signature was his prematurely silver hair. People magazine once listed him among the 50 most beautiful people. According to Elle magazine, Hvorostovsky was the ‘Elvis of opera’.

The baritone is best known for performing the title role in Tchaikovsky’s opera “Eugene Onegin,” as sophisticated urbanite who turns the head of the provincial heroine. Hvorostovsky performance of that role at Venice’s La Fenice in 1990 made him one of the most sought-after performers of Russian opera in the world. After his performance at the Metropolitan Opera, The New York Times said he was “born to play” Eugene.