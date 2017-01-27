Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
6 hours ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
10 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
11 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings
Russia
Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls
Russia
The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
Russia
Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow
Russia
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
6 hours ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
10 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
11 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

Nothing in the Shops, but Jokes Aplenty: CIA Declassifies Archive of Soviet Folk Humor

Recently declassified CIA archives offer chilling parallels with modern Russia

Jan 27, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: Jan. 27 2017 — 15:21
By Alexey Kovalev
@Alexey__Kovalev
Jan 27, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: Jan. 27 2017 — 15:21
By Alexey Kovalev
@Alexey__Kovalev
Most Read
Moscow
American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump
Russia
Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls
Moscow
Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow
Russia
The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
An example of a Soviet joke, illustrated in style of Krokodil, a Soviet era satirical magazine (though the original did not contain speech bubbles). Yevgeny Tonkonogy

It’s a few months before the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, and the Soviet authorities are preparing to host guests from abroad. All the shops in Moscow have been instructed to never say no to a customer. A man is standing in line at a department store. 

“I‘d like to buy a pair of gloves,” he says to the shop assistant. “Of course. Which size do you need?” “Nine.” “Oh, I’m sorry, we’re out of that size. What color would you like? Maybe we’ll find something.” “Brown.” “Oh, I’m sorry, we’re out of brown. Maybe you’d like to match your gloves to your coat? If you bring your coat to us, we’ll certainly find something.” The man behind him in the queue says: “Hey, don’t believe them, it’s all bullshit. I’ve already dragged my toilet bowl here and shown them my behind, but they’re yet to find any matching toilet paper.”

These were the jokes ordinary Soviet citizens told each other in the privacy of smoking rooms and cramped kitchens. There are thousands of them, yet they all touch on similar themes: repression, the scarcity of everyday goods, wars the USSR waged but disguised as “brotherly assistance,” Soviet leaders (from fiery but speech-impeded Lenin, to senile Brezhnev, and impotent Gorbachev), ethnic minorities and the silent majority. 

In the years since they circulated among the proletariat, Soviet jokes have captivated academics and even piqued the interest of U.S. Presidents (Ronald Reagan was a famous fan, and the butt of many a joke). But as recently declassified CIA files show, foreign intelligence agencies also took a profound interest in them. 

The recent “joke file,” released as part of a trove of declassified CIA files, is a paltry two-page PDF published on the CIA’s website. According to its masthead, the document was compiled at the request of the Deputy Director of the CIA’s office — and then, presumably, went to Ronald Reagan’s stand-up routine.

Ronald Reagan tells Soviet jokes YouTube

Most of the jokes are generic and common to the USSR, Poland, Czechoslovakia or Hungary: A man goes into a shop and asks: “You don’t have any meat?” “No,” replies the lady, “We don’t have any fish, it’s the shop next door that doesn’t have meat.” 

Others are specifically Soviet in character — particularly those that stereotype ethnic minorities — and are traceable to the late 80s, the final years of the Perestroika and the Soviet Union itself: 

“What’s the difference between Gorbachev and Dubcek [Alexander Dubcek, the Czechoslovak politician deposed during the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia who later supported the Velvet Revolution in 1989]? None, but Gorbachev doesn’t know it yet.” 

Mikhail Melnichenko, Russian historian and folklore scholar, says some of the famous Soviet jokes were not Soviet at all. Melnichenko says one popular gag could be traced as far back as ancient Persia where it was used to ridicule a local tyrant. Jokes about food scarcity, similar to those of the Soviet genre, can be heard in Venezuela today.

Alcohol abuse, like petty bureaucracy and corruption, were "safe" subjects to be mocked in official Soviet satirical magazines like The Krokodil.
Alcohol abuse, like petty bureaucracy and corruption, were "safe" subjects to be mocked in official Soviet satirical magazines like The Krokodil. Krokodil

Even though it lacks explanation and context, the jokes file still provides insight into how the Soviets tried to rationalize the baffling world of official doublethink. Ben Lewis, the author of “Hammer & Tickle,” who traveled across the former Eastern Bloc to research Communist jokes, formulated the “minimalist” and “maximalist” theories of humor under repressive regimes. 

According to the maximalist theory, jokes were instrumental in the downfall of these regimes. The minimalist theory maintains that they were — at best — a way for people to vent after a long and grueling day at the factory or in a queue for the staples.

Melnichenko, author of a 1,100-page collection of Soviet jokes, prefers the minimalist joke theory. “Not every person who told these jokes was an anti-Soviet activist,” he told The Moscow Times. “It was a way to blow off some steam and discuss political topics in a way that the official discourse would not allow.” 

“I treat these jokes as just one of the folklore genres — yes, highly politicized — but still employed as a means of entertainment, not a way to channel political discontent.” 

Far more interesting, Melnichenko says, are the jokes that provide historical context. Here’s one of his favorites: Three prisoners meet in a transit camp. “I’ve been serving time since 1929 for calling Karl Radek a counterrevolutionary.” “I’ve been serving time since 1937 for failing to condemn Karl Radek as a counterrevolutionary.” “And I’m Karl Radek, nice to meet you.”

It’s ironic, says Melnichenko, that Russians have to study Soviet jokes declassified by the CIA. Russian secret services, which inherited vast archives from their Soviet predecessors, refuse to declassify them or open them to the public and researchers. There are still thousands of unheard jokes, overheard by informers or seized by authorities, buried in yellowing folders.

- Why so many Little Red Riding Hoods? - Word is, the Grandmother is about to include a nice little country house in her will.
- Why so many Little Red Riding Hoods? - Word is, the Grandmother is about to include a nice little country house in her will. Krokodil

The Soviet authorities’ attitude towards jokes softened over the years. There was never a specific sentence or punishment for telling jokes, so they could be prosecuted under different sections of the Soviet criminal code. 

In Stalin’s times, a joke could put you in a labor camp: “A judge emerges from a courtroom laughing. “What’s the matter,” a colleague asks. “Oh, I’ve just heard such a hilarious joke,” the judge says. “Tell it then,” the colleague responds. “I can’t,” says the judge, “I just gave some poor sod ten years for it.”

Later, in the post-war period, telling a careless jibe within earshot of an informer could probably cost you your job for “disseminating deliberately false insinuations about the Soviet state and society,” but it wouldn’t cost your life. 

For many, the release of the U.S. Soviet joke files cast eerie parallels with contemporary Russia. No longer are citizens prosecuted for jokes as such. But, the number of prosecutions for “extremism” or “public incitement to violate the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation” (a charge reserved critics of Russia’s annexation of Crimea) has spiked since a package of new repressive laws passed during President Putin’s third term. 

Today a meme shared on social media can — and does — result in fines and even prison terms. According to the SOVA Center, in 2010 there were six prosecutions for sharing “extremist” content on social media. That figure increased to 175 in 2015. The bitter joke in Russia today is: “My grandfather served time for telling a joke, I’m going to serve time for sharing memes.” 

Related
Moscow
Rush for Moscow Exhibition Sparks Serov Jokes
Russia
The Best Russia-Related April Fool's Jokes From the Web
Russia
Lawmaker Seeks to Ban Some Jokes on Internet

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

4 hours ago

In December, a Trump surrogate was dispatched to talk with U.S. firms in Russia. The topic on everyone's minds: the damage caused by sanctions. But neither side is willing to say they discussed lifting them.

6 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

10 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

11 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

12 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

12 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

13 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

6 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

10 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

11 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

6 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

10 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

11 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an ...

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an ...

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an ...

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

6 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

10 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

11 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

1 day ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
1 day ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

Print edition — yesterday

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

3 days, 9 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

12 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

12 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

13 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

11 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

11 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

11 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

11 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

11 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

11 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

see more

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to ...

1 day ago

Stage East

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

New issue — yesterday

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

15 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

1 day ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

Fri. Feb. 03

More events
King Lear Theater
The Salesman Cinema
DJ Octopus Gig
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
350 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025 Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

15 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

1 day ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

12 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

12 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

13 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

1 day ago
New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald ...

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian ...

Most Read

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+