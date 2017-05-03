News & Openings

Starbucks

Coffee and beer: a winning combination

The Starbucks Corporation, headquartered in Seattle, is in the process of registering a patent for the Espresso Cloud brand in Russia. Espres- so Cloud is a beverage that combines coffee and beer. Espresso Cloud IPA has been available at U.S. branches since the fall of 2016. It’s mixed using craft IPA and a bit of espresso. A cold-shaken espresso shot is also served on the side with Espresso Cloud.