News and Openings

What's new around town.

May 17, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 12:21
May 17, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 12:21
HHLVK / FACEBOOK

HHLVK

Designer clothing in a squat

HHLVK, a multi-brand store has moved into a new, larger space within the same squat-like Khokhlovka cluster that gave the store its name. Browse rooms of exposed brick or whitewashed walls and pick up a garment or two. Apart from popular women’s brands like Totti, there’s a men’s corner with architectural prints by G(end)er and a children’s corner with hoodies by Panda Loves You.

Shop

HHLVK

+7 (926) 930 9005
7/9 Khokhlovsky Pereulok, Bldg. 2
Kitai-Gorod

Read more


BURGER & FRIES

Burger & Fries

Fast food at a meat store

Miratorg, one of Russia’s leading meat producers, has launched this chain of burger cafes, located at their select stores - there are currently four of them in Moscow. Burger & Fries offers eight different burgers from 205 rubles ($3.50). There’s also strip-loin steak (349 rubles for 150 grams), hot dogs and salads. Miratorg plans to significantly expand the chain in the future.

Restaurant

Miratorg

+7 (800) 100 8087
3/5 Ulitsa Sushchyovsky Val
Savyolovskaya

Read more


STEAK IT EASY / FACEBOOK

Steak It Easy

Two new locations

Steak It Easy is a new chain by the Vasilchuk brothers, famous for the ubiquitous Chaikhona #1. The chef is Australian Sebbie Kenyon, who is known for working with unorthodox meat cuts – try his excellent picanha or skirt steaks (600 rubles/$10.30) with mashed potatoes and truffle oil. There’s also a wide selection of beef, lamb, and chicken burgers (from 300 rubles) and wine on tap (from 90 rubles per 100 ml). +7 (495) 544 5377

Restaurant

Steak it Easy

+7 (495) 544 5377
2 Presnenskaya Ulitsa
Vystavochnaya, Delovoy Tsentr

Read more


CHEF SHOWS BY NOVIKOV / FACEBOOK

Chefshows by Novikov

Too cool for school

The culinary school Chefshows by Novikov has opened a cafe on the premises offering all-day breakfasts. You can watch the students at work while waiting for your your waffles, eggs, or porridge (from 290 rubles/$5). If you are in a mood for a proper meal there’s carp with sour cream sauce (750 rubles) or quinoa salad with mushrooms and spinach (550 rubles).

Restaurant

Chefshows by Novikov

+7 (905) 788 8915
22 Ulitsa Bolshaya Yakimanka
Polyanka

Read more


