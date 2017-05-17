News and Openings

HHLVK Designer clothing in a squat HHLVK, a multi-brand store has moved into a new, larger space within the same squat-like Khokhlovka cluster that gave the store its name. Browse rooms of exposed brick or whitewashed walls and pick up a garment or two. Apart from popular women’s brands like Totti, there’s a men’s corner with architectural prints by G(end)er and a children’s corner with hoodies by Panda Loves You.

Shop HHLVK +7 (926) 930 9005 7/9 Khokhlovsky Pereulok, Bldg. 2 Kitai-Gorod

Read more

Burger & Fries Fast food at a meat store Miratorg, one of Russia’s leading meat producers, has launched this chain of burger cafes, located at their select stores - there are currently four of them in Moscow. Burger & Fries offers eight different burgers from 205 rubles ($3.50). There’s also strip-loin steak (349 rubles for 150 grams), hot dogs and salads. Miratorg plans to significantly expand the chain in the future.

Restaurant Miratorg +7 (800) 100 8087 3/5 Ulitsa Sushchyovsky Val Savyolovskaya

Read more

Steak It Easy Two new locations Steak It Easy is a new chain by the Vasilchuk brothers, famous for the ubiquitous Chaikhona #1. The chef is Australian Sebbie Kenyon, who is known for working with unorthodox meat cuts – try his excellent picanha or skirt steaks (600 rubles/$10.30) with mashed potatoes and truffle oil. There’s also a wide selection of beef, lamb, and chicken burgers (from 300 rubles) and wine on tap (from 90 rubles per 100 ml). +7 (495) 544 5377

Restaurant Steak it Easy +7 (495) 544 5377 2 Presnenskaya Ulitsa Vystavochnaya, Delovoy Tsentr

Read more

Chefshows by Novikov Too cool for school The culinary school Chefshows by Novikov has opened a cafe on the premises offering all-day breakfasts. You can watch the students at work while waiting for your your waffles, eggs, or porridge (from 290 rubles/$5). If you are in a mood for a proper meal there’s carp with sour cream sauce (750 rubles) or quinoa salad with mushrooms and spinach (550 rubles).