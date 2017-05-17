News and Openings
What's new around town.
HHLVK
Designer clothing in a squat
HHLVK, a multi-brand store has moved into a new, larger space within the same squat-like Khokhlovka cluster that gave the store its name. Browse rooms of exposed brick or whitewashed walls and pick up a garment or two. Apart from popular women’s brands like Totti, there’s a men’s corner with architectural prints by G(end)er and a children’s corner with hoodies by Panda Loves You.
Burger & Fries
Fast food at a meat store
Miratorg, one of Russia’s leading meat producers, has launched this chain of burger cafes, located at their select stores - there are currently four of them in Moscow. Burger & Fries offers eight different burgers from 205 rubles ($3.50). There’s also strip-loin steak (349 rubles for 150 grams), hot dogs and salads. Miratorg plans to significantly expand the chain in the future.
Read more
Steak It Easy
Two new locations
Steak It Easy is a new chain by the Vasilchuk brothers, famous for the ubiquitous Chaikhona #1. The chef is Australian Sebbie Kenyon, who is known for working with unorthodox meat cuts – try his excellent picanha or skirt steaks (600 rubles/$10.30) with mashed potatoes and truffle oil. There’s also a wide selection of beef, lamb, and chicken burgers (from 300 rubles) and wine on tap (from 90 rubles per 100 ml). +7 (495) 544 5377
Read more
Chefshows by Novikov
Too cool for school
The culinary school Chefshows by Novikov has opened a cafe on the premises offering all-day breakfasts. You can watch the students at work while waiting for your your waffles, eggs, or porridge (from 290 rubles/$5). If you are in a mood for a proper meal there’s carp with sour cream sauce (750 rubles) or quinoa salad with mushrooms and spinach (550 rubles).
Read more
The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire
22 hours ago
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin takes the tricks Russia plays on foreign audiences and puts them to use against his own constituents.
Beat Film: David Bowie: The Last Five Years
International Festival of documentaries about music and contemporary culture
Francis Whately’s documentary about David Bowie's final two albums "The Next Day" (2013) and "Blackstar" (2016) and Broadway musical "Lazarus". Read more
In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback
Beat Film: To Stay Alive: A Method
International Festival of documentaries about music and contemporary culture
A documentary based on Michel Houellebecq's 1991 essay "To Stay Alive", about struggling artists, the role of the poet, and mental health problems. Featuring marginal artists as well as Houellebecq and Iggy Pop. Read more