1 day ago Russia's Border Agency Head Charged With Embezzling $8.5M
1 day ago Russia's Monster Fish Resurface on Instagram
1 day ago Organizer of New Year's Bombings in Russia Arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Avant-Garde Architecture on Display in Moscow
Russia’s Festive Trees Through Instagram
Christmas Lighting Around Moscow
The Best Seats in the House
New Year's Eve in Moscow

No plans? No problem! Moscow has got you covered

Dec 30, 2017 — 15:00
Dec 30, 2017 — 15:00
Moscow is lit up and ready for fun. Courtesy of mos.ru

By now you surely have your New Year’s Eve plans nailed down. But if you don’t, or if you’re unsure, or if you’ve been buried under so much end-of-the-year work that you haven’t even thought about it, we’re here to help.

Journey Into Christmas

From Dec. 31 until 3 p.m. on Jan. Tverskaya Ulitsa and the streets around Manege Square, Teatralnaya Ploshchad and Ploshchad Revolyutisii will be closed to automotive traffic and become Moscow’s Holiday Central. On ten stages there will be performances of traditional Russian holiday fare like “The Nutcracker” and “The Snow Maiden.” Street performers from Russia and abroad will take over parts of the roadway, and there will be an endless panoply events, activities, quests, games, and contests for children and adults. This is in addition to the chalets for snacks, sweets, drinks and souvenirs; the decorated trees; the huge ice chute (if it isn’t rained out); and the general party atmosphere. At midnight on Dec. 31 fireworks will be set off from all ten stages, with Red Square’s show in the background.

For more information, see the site.

Revelers at Gorky Park after too much punch.
Revelers at Gorky Park after too much punch. Gorky Park

Hermitage Garden

One of Moscow’s prettiest little urban gardens, the Hermitage, is offering a free party to all comers starting at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31. Inside the pavilions and throughout the garden there will be entertainers, costumed performers, not to mention DJs, music and dancing. The merriment will go on until 2 a.m. If the ice isn’t washed away, the rink will be open until 3 a.m. (500 ruble fee). For more information see the Hermitage Garden site

Gorky Park

Gorky Park, Muzeon and the entire embankment along the Moscow River will be another Holiday Central on Dec. 31. Expect dancing, fireworks, skating (weather permitting), snacking, street performers, musicians and lots of people taking selfies. Entrance is free; skating and skate rentals are 800 rubles for adults and 500 for children. For more information, see Gorky Park.

The view from the 85th floor of the Ruski Restaurant.
The view from the 85th floor of the Ruski Restaurant. Ruski

High in the Sky

The restaurant Ruski high up in the sky in Moscow City is having an Onegin Ball — spelled in Russian in pre-Revolutionary orthography, which must mean it will be fancy.  It begins with champagne at 9 p.m., moves to a theater performance, breaks for President Putin’s address to the nation, followed by singer Tina Kuznetsova, and then dancing until 4 a.m. Some window table seats are still available at 30, 000 rubles a head. Call +7 (495) 777 7111 to reserve. For more information see the event site.

The Turandot restaurant seems destined to hold a "Game of Thrones" themed New Year's party.
The Turandot restaurant seems destined to hold a "Game of Thrones" themed New Year's party. Courtesy of Turandot

Play for Two Days at ArtPlay

If an evening of merriment seems insufficient for all your pent-up New Year’s dancing-eating-drinking-partying energy, head over to ArtPlay. There the fun, organized by Signal, begins at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and ends at 10 a.m. on Jan. 2. Cool. You can dance on three completely separate dance floors, check out into enhanced reality, and flit around the media art sculptures and installations.  All for 2,200 rubles a head entrance fee. See more here.

Game of Thrones at Turandot

If you love "Game of Thrones" and have a lot of disposable income, there’s still room at Turandot. The entire restaurant will be redecorated into Westeros banquet halls, with a feast fit for kings and queens, and dancing alternating with running away from White Walkers into the arms of the Ironmen. Music will be provided by stars Valery Meladze and Svetlana Loboda, along with the Luxury Cover Band — billed as the group Tyrion Lannister performs with. Dress code: regal. Entrance fee: from 69,000 to 199,000 rubles per head. Call ahead to reserve: +7 (495) 739 0011. More information on the restaurant site.

