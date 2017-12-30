New Year's Eve in Moscow

By now you surely have your New Year’s Eve plans nailed down. But if you don’t, or if you’re unsure, or if you’ve been buried under so much end-of-the-year work that you haven’t even thought about it, we’re here to help. Journey Into Christmas From Dec. 31 until 3 p.m. on Jan. Tverskaya Ulitsa and the streets around Manege Square, Teatralnaya Ploshchad and Ploshchad Revolyutisii will be closed to automotive traffic and become Moscow’s Holiday Central. On ten stages there will be performances of traditional Russian holiday fare like “The Nutcracker” and “The Snow Maiden.” Street performers from Russia and abroad will take over parts of the roadway, and there will be an endless panoply events, activities, quests, games, and contests for children and adults. This is in addition to the chalets for snacks, sweets, drinks and souvenirs; the decorated trees; the huge ice chute (if it isn’t rained out); and the general party atmosphere. At midnight on Dec. 31 fireworks will be set off from all ten stages, with Red Square’s show in the background. For more information, see the site.

Hermitage Garden One of Moscow’s prettiest little urban gardens, the Hermitage, is offering a free party to all comers starting at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31. Inside the pavilions and throughout the garden there will be entertainers, costumed performers, not to mention DJs, music and dancing. The merriment will go on until 2 a.m. If the ice isn’t washed away, the rink will be open until 3 a.m. (500 ruble fee). For more information see the Hermitage Garden site. Gorky Park Gorky Park, Muzeon and the entire embankment along the Moscow River will be another Holiday Central on Dec. 31. Expect dancing, fireworks, skating (weather permitting), snacking, street performers, musicians and lots of people taking selfies. Entrance is free; skating and skate rentals are 800 rubles for adults and 500 for children. For more information, see Gorky Park.

High in the Sky The restaurant Ruski high up in the sky in Moscow City is having an Onegin Ball — spelled in Russian in pre-Revolutionary orthography, which must mean it will be fancy. It begins with champagne at 9 p.m., moves to a theater performance, breaks for President Putin’s address to the nation, followed by singer Tina Kuznetsova, and then dancing until 4 a.m. Some window table seats are still available at 30, 000 rubles a head. Call +7 (495) 777 7111 to reserve. For more information see the event site.