New Year, Old New Year and Chinese New Year

If you braved the cold to browse Moscow’s Christmas markets, chances are that aside from the requisite matryoshkas and Grandfather Frosts adorning almost every stall, you noticed the presence of one particular animal: the pig. Pigs, you probably thought, are not particularly Christmasy. So why were they so prominent? Simple: 2019 is the Chinese Year of the Pig.

Russia gets a third New Year?

Russia celebrates two New Years based on the Julian and Gregorian calendars: New Year (Jan. 1) and Old New Year (Jan. 14). And then there is one more -- Chinese New Year, which starts between the end of January and mid-February.

Stanislav Lisichenko is the founder of the Moscow restaurant chain Chinese News, which has four locations across the city. Since he opened his first restaurant, Lisichenko told The Moscow Times that Chinese New Year has “definitely become more popular” among Russians of all generations. He added that Moscow is late to the party, since the regions closer to China have been celebrated for years.



Olga Chernova, curator of The State Museum of Oriental Art’s current exhibition The Eastern Calendar, agrees. Chinese New Year has become “more popular” in Russia as the country has become more open, she told The Moscow Times. In contrast to Lisichenko, Chernova believes that it is mainly younger people who are embracing the Chinese tradition, while people from what she dubs ‘the Soviet generation’ are “not so open to something new.” Fashion, Chernova added, is one of the ways that Russians mark the Lunar New Year. “In Russia it is traditional to choose clothing based on the [Chinese] animal symbol’, she said. "This is the year of the Yellow Wooden Pig, so women might wear a yellow dress or yellow jewelry.”

Native Muscovite Maria Maximova, currently a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Loughborough, has a more ambivalent view. Russian people, she said, “are obsessed with Chinese New Year symbols” and that “everyone knows it is the Year of the Pig.” For some people this can even determine their culinary decisions: “People think ‘Oh, it’s the Year of the Pig so I shouldn’t eat pork for my New Year’s Dinner’.”

She doubted, however, that the festival will really gain traction in Russia. “I guess that people are so tired of celebrating New New Year and Old New Year […] that Chinese New Year is not a big thing.”

