Take a Load Off, Russian-Style
Opinion
Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)
Opinion
The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)
Opinion
A Test for Donald Trump in the Donbass (Op-Ed)
Navalny’s Sorry Contribution to Russian Jurisprudence (Op-Ed)

The opposition activist has unwittingly enriched Russia’s legal canon with unwritten rules that deserve to be dubbed “Navalny laws.”

Feb 13, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 13:52
By Dmitry Kamyshev

Feb 13, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 13:52
By Dmitry Kamyshev
World
Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview
Russia
Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist
Moscow
Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Moscow
Russia
Tsarist-Era Rooms With a View
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R) and his former colleague Pyotr Ofitserov (L) speak to journalists in the court in Kirov, Russia, Feb. 8, 2017. Sergei Bonurin / AP

Opposition politician and presidential candidate Alexei Navalny has been handed down a new conviction – a five-year suspended sentence.

His lasting impact on Russia’s political sphere remains to be seen, but in the history of jurisprudence, he has already entered the record books. As a defendant, he has unwittingly enriched Russia’s legal canon with unwritten rules that deserve to be dubbed “Navalny laws” – even if they are applied to other citizens.

If Navalny remains silent and submissively climbs into the paddy wagon while he is being detained, it qualifies as “disobeying a law enforcement officer” and wins him 15 days in jail.

But if an eyewitness records these events with a video camera, the judge must rely – not on the obviously fabricated video – but on the unquestionably impartial testimony of police officers.

If Navalny, or someone else “under his criminal guidance,” buys something for, say, 14 million rubles, and later sells it for 16 million, that is not “free trade.” It’s a case of theft and embezzlement (even though free trade is based on the principle of “buying low and selling high”).

Read more about latest Navalny's case: Why Kremlin Opponent Navalny is Back in Court

What’s more, the offending sum is calculated not by simple subtraction. It’s based on the investigator’s sense of justice. And the investigator is convinced that if Navalny has any money at all, it can only be stolen money.

True, some lawyers now argue that the problem is not with Navalny, but with the Criminal Code that allows the authorities to interpret almost any commercial transaction as theft. But for some reason, almost no one raised this issue before the Kirov Lumber and Yves Rocher lawsuits against Navalny.

If Navalny or one of his associates is the defendant in a case and one of their alleged victims testifies that, in fact, he did not suffer any loss, investigators and judges have no choice but to discount their words. Their high sense of justice outweighs the basic principles of management and accounting.

Finally, the most recent “law.” If – God forbid  – the Supreme Court upholds a ruling of the European Court of Human Rights and annuls a guilty verdict against Navalny, that doesn’t mean the case will actually go up for retrial.

It is enough to simply reiterate the previous indictment and copy the previous sentence word for word. The Strasbourg court will probably deem that a profanation and demand justice. But by the time the Navalny case comes around for a third time, Russia’s presidential elections will have already been held – uneventfully – and without Alexei Navalny.


Russia
No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports
World
EU Condemns 'Politically Motivated' Navalny Trial
Russia
Alexei Navalny’s Sisyphean Battle
Russia
Russian Activist Navalny Given 5-Year Suspended Sentence in Kirovles Retrial

Exhibition

Katie Mitchell. Five Truths

Stanislavsky Electrotheater
to Apr. 26

British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more

Read more

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Take a Load Off, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Отдыхать. Simple word, right? But think for a minute: how many meanings does it have? So far I’ve counted eight. Take a load off — отдыхайте! — and see if you can come up with any I’ve missed.

Tsarist-Era Rooms With a View

The Old Fund Instagram account is one grand illustration of pre-revolutionary St. Petersburg.

5 days ago
By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin

Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)

By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin
5 days ago

The main immediate result of Trump’s victory is that the structured and more-or-less predictable post-1991 world is gone. In its place is ...

Exhibition

Valery Aizenberg. Migratio

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Mar. 05

Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more

Read more

