Opposition politician and presidential candidate Alexei Navalny has been handed down a new conviction – a five-year suspended sentence.

His lasting impact on Russia’s political sphere remains to be seen, but in the history of jurisprudence, he has already entered the record books. As a defendant, he has unwittingly enriched Russia’s legal canon with unwritten rules that deserve to be dubbed “Navalny laws” – even if they are applied to other citizens.

If Navalny remains silent and submissively climbs into the paddy wagon while he is being detained, it qualifies as “disobeying a law enforcement officer” and wins him 15 days in jail.

But if an eyewitness records these events with a video camera, the judge must rely – not on the obviously fabricated video – but on the unquestionably impartial testimony of police officers.

If Navalny, or someone else “under his criminal guidance,” buys something for, say, 14 million rubles, and later sells it for 16 million, that is not “free trade.” It’s a case of theft and embezzlement (even though free trade is based on the principle of “buying low and selling high”).