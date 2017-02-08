Alexei Navalny’s Sisyphean Battle

Over the past four years, Alexei Navalny has given many closing statements — seven, to be exact. For his last speech in a courtroom in Kirov, the opposition leader might just as well have taken out his old notes. “The emotions are very similar,” he said in court earlier this month. “But it would probably be strange to repeat myself. It wouldn't be right.” Presumably, it wasn't just Navalny who experienced deja-vu. Those attending the repeat trial of the KirovLes case must have had similar feelings.The same courtroom, the same prosecutors, the same lawyers and the same defendants, Navalny and Pyotr Ofitserov — little seemed to have changed since the court first heard the alleged timber embezzlement case in 2013. After three months of both sides presenting practically identical arguments and witnesses, the court's verdict on Wednesday was also predictably familiar. Navalny was handed down a five-year suspended sentence — part of which he has already sat out — and a 500,000 ruble fine ($8500.)

The retrial came as the result of a Russian Supreme Court order in November, following a European Court of Human Rights ruling that the original KirovLes case was unlawful. More widely, the retrial was seen as a moment of truth for the Kremlin ahead of the 2018 presidential elections: Would the authorities allow Russia's most famous opposition activist to run? Before the court could give its answer, Navalny had already given his. In December, he caught everyone by surprise by announcing his candidacy for the presidential elections in an online video.

It instantly turned the court room into Navalny's political stage and Navalny its chief trouble-maker. After the court announced he would have to stay at the Hilton Hotel for the duration of the case, he asked who would pick up the bill and whether it covered the mini-bar. “At least organize an excursion around Kirov, invite me over to your home for a cup of tea or something,” he told the judge, who at times seemed to struggle to maintain his composure in the face of such brashness. According to political analyst Alexander Kynev, the Russian authorities don't know how to deal with him. “Navalny is trolling them: he does something to provoke a reaction, and they do it, like a bull at a corrida,” Kynev says. But every case against him results in more publicity. “They don't understand that the worst thing that can happen to [an enemy of the Kremlin] is silence,” says Kynev. Mr. President? The allegation that Navalny had conspired to steal timber from the state-owned KirovLes company first surfaced in 2012, and was widely seen as a response to Navalny’s major role in the previous year’s anti-government protests. In the first trial, the court gave him a five-year sentence, thereby disqualifying him from running for mayor under a federal law that bans those convicted of “serious crimes” from participating in elections.

Following street protests, the ruling was overturned. Later, a court turned the punishment into a suspended sentence — but the gap between the rulings allowed just enough time for Navalny to run for Moscow mayor in 2013. With its ruling this November, the Supreme Court returned the case to the Kirov court where it all began. Once again, the conviction is seen as an obstacle to his political career. But on Wednesday, Navalny’s campaign vowed to press on.

He has a track record of suing the Russian authorities at the ECHR — and winning. He is likely to do so with this ruling too. There is a chance that a higher court in Russia will once again overturn the ruling, the head of Navalny's anti-corruption group's legal team, Ivan Zhdanov, told the state-run TASS news agency.