Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
55 minutes ago The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price
3 hours ago Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin
3 hours ago Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev
Russia
Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin
Russia
Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev
Russia
Russian Activist Navalny Given 5-Year Suspended Sentence in Kirovles Retrial
Russia
Support for Death Penalty in Russia Plummets
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
55 minutes ago The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price
3 hours ago Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin
3 hours ago Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev

Alexei Navalny’s Sisyphean Battle

A suspended sentence for a leading Putin critic surprised no one, and it isn’t about to end his presidential ambitions.

Feb 8, 2017 — 19:49
— Update: 19:31
By Eva Hartog
e.hartog@imedia.ru
@EvaHartog
Feb 8, 2017 — 19:49
— Update: 19:31
By Eva Hartog
e.hartog@imedia.ru
@EvaHartog
Most Read
Russia
Moscow’s $170-Million Syrian Cruise
Moscow
Five Exhibits You Need To See
Opinion
Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)
Moscow
1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)
Businessman Pyotr Ofitserov (L front) and opposition Alexei Navalny (C) appear at Kirov's Leninsky District Court, Feb. 8, 2017. TASS

Over the past four years, Alexei Navalny has given many closing statements — seven, to be exact. For his last speech in a courtroom in Kirov, the opposition leader might just as well have taken out his old notes.

The emotions are very similar,” he said in court earlier this month. “But it would probably be strange to repeat myself. It wouldn't be right.”

Presumably, it wasn't just Navalny who experienced deja-vu. Those attending the repeat trial of the KirovLes case must have had similar feelings.The same courtroom, the same prosecutors, the same lawyers and the same defendants, Navalny and Pyotr Ofitserov — little seemed to have changed since the court first heard the alleged timber embezzlement case in 2013.

After three months of both sides presenting practically identical arguments and witnesses, the court's verdict on Wednesday was also predictably familiar. Navalny was handed down a five-year suspended sentence — part of which he has already sat out — and a 500,000 ruble fine ($8500.)

The retrial came as the result of a Russian Supreme Court order in November, following a European Court of Human Rights ruling that the original KirovLes case was unlawful. More widely, the retrial was seen as a moment of truth for the Kremlin ahead of the 2018 presidential elections: Would the authorities allow Russia's most famous opposition activist to run?

Before the court could give its answer, Navalny had already given his. In December, he caught everyone by surprise by announcing his candidacy for the presidential elections in an online video.

In this photo taken Aug. 21, 2013, Moscow residents listen to Alexei Navalny, background center, as he campaigns in downtown Moscow.
In this photo taken Aug. 21, 2013, Moscow residents listen to Alexei Navalny, background center, as he campaigns in downtown Moscow. Ivan Sekretarev / AP

It instantly turned the court room into Navalny's political stage and Navalny its chief trouble-maker. After the court announced he would have to stay at the Hilton Hotel for the duration of the case, he asked who would pick up the bill and whether it covered the mini-bar. “At least organize an excursion around Kirov, invite me over to your home for a cup of tea or something,” he told the judge, who at times seemed to struggle to maintain his composure in the face of such brashness.

According to political analyst Alexander Kynev, the Russian authorities don't know how to deal with him. “Navalny is trolling them: he does something to provoke a reaction, and they do it, like a bull at a corrida,” Kynev says.

But every case against him results in more publicity. “They don't understand that the worst thing that can happen to [an enemy of the Kremlin] is silence,” says Kynev.

Mr. President?

The allegation that Navalny had conspired to steal timber from the state-owned KirovLes company first surfaced in 2012, and was widely seen as a response to Navalny’s major role in the previous year’s anti-government protests. In the first trial, the court gave him a five-year sentence, thereby disqualifying him from running for mayor under a federal law that bans those convicted of “serious crimes” from participating in elections.

Following street protests, the ruling was overturned. Later, a court turned the punishment into a suspended sentence — but the gap between the rulings allowed just enough time for Navalny to run for Moscow mayor in 2013.

With its ruling this November, the Supreme Court returned the case to the Kirov court where it all began.

Once again, the conviction is seen as an obstacle to his political career. But on Wednesday, Navalny’s campaign vowed to press on.

He has a track record of suing the Russian authorities at the ECHR — and winning. He is likely to do so with this ruling too. There is a chance that a higher court in Russia will once again overturn the ruling, the head of Navalny's anti-corruption group's legal team, Ivan Zhdanov, told the state-run TASS news agency.

Alexei Navalny watches as judges leave a court room at the end of a hearing at a Kirov court in Kirov, Russia, Oct. 16, 2013.
Alexei Navalny watches as judges leave a court room at the end of a hearing at a Kirov court in Kirov, Russia, Oct. 16, 2013. Evgeny Feldman / AP

There is also a legal “collision” that Navalny could explore, says Grigory Melkonyats of the election monitoring NGO Golos.

According to the Russian constitution — which, in theory, trumps federal law — only those currently imprisoned are not allowed to participate in elections. As long as Navalny’s sentence remains suspended, that means he could fight a possible election ban in court, Melkonyats says. For that to succeed, Navalny would first need to register for a different election, at a local level, be denied registry and then take the matter to court, citing his constitutional rights. “He would have to change judicial practice,” says Melkonyats. “But that’s the judicial path, any change to his sentence would close that option off as well.”

Even if he does reach the Constitutional Court, his case could easily be reviewed  for long enough for Navalny to miss the election.

More likely than that scenario is that Navalny may be allowed to run after all, says analyst Dmitry Oreshkin. That would lend the election an air of legitimacy, while hardly posing a threat to the establishment.

Despite not having yet announced so publicly, Vladimir Putin is widely expected to run for another term, and win. “In general elections, Navalny wouldn't get more than 10 percent of the vote,” says Oreshkin. “In Moscow, people know him, but outside that, few people do.

In any case, Kirov is unlikely to be a dead end.

“Things will change a couple of times yet before the campaign officially starts,” says political analyst Yekaterina Schulmann. “So Navalny will continue with his campaign and then either the sultan or the donkey will die,” she says, referring to a popular Russian idiom.

In other words: Navalny's best strategy is to play the long waiting game. And keep the show going in the meantime.

Russian Activist Navalny Given 5-Year Suspended Sentence in Kirovles Retrial

6 hours ago

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny has been handed a five-year suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of embezzlement.

55 minutes ago

The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price

3 hours ago

Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin

3 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev

6 hours ago

Russian Toy Store Detskiy Mir to Raise $355M on Moscow Stock Exchange

7 hours ago

Russian Government Named Biggest Threat to Competitive Economy

9 hours ago

Support for Death Penalty in Russia Plummets

55 minutes ago

The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price

3 hours ago

Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin

3 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev

55 minutes ago

The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price

3 hours ago

Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin

3 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev

1 day ago

1 day ago

Five Exhibits You Need To See

From Rousseau to Kandinsky: five best shows to see this week

1 day ago

1 day ago

Five Exhibits You Need To See

From Rousseau to Kandinsky: five best shows to see this week

1 day ago

1 day ago

Five Exhibits You Need To See

From Rousseau to Kandinsky: five best shows to see this week

Exhibition

Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s the in photographs

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

Read more

55 minutes ago

The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price

3 hours ago

Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin

3 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev

1 day ago
By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin

Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)

By Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin
1 day ago

The main immediate result of Trump’s victory is that the structured and more-or-less predictable post-1991 world is gone. In its place is a window of possibility for both horrible and unbelievably optimistic scenarios.

Print edition — 6 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders

2 days, 4 hours ago
As the queen celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday, The Moscow Times brings you an illustrated history of her meetings with Soviet and Russian leaders ...

6 hours ago

Russian Toy Store Detskiy Mir to Raise $355M on Moscow Stock Exchange

7 hours ago

Russian Government Named Biggest Threat to Competitive Economy

9 hours ago

Support for Death Penalty in Russia Plummets

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

1 day ago

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity of events on the horizon. The atmosphere in the Tsar’s palace becomes increasingly ominous.

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

1 day ago

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity of events on the horizon. The atmosphere in the Tsar’s palace becomes increasingly ominous.

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

1 day ago

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity of events on the horizon. The atmosphere in the Tsar’s palace becomes increasingly ominous.

1 day ago

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.

see more

1 day ago

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.

1 day ago

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, signaling a new foreign policy ...

1 day ago

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.

New issue — 6 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
2 days ago
By David Marples
David Marples
By David Marples

The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)

By David Marples
David Marples
By David Marples
2 days ago

Tensions are rising between authoritarian allies Lukashenko and Putin, as Russia introduces border controls, and Belarus calls foul

9 hours ago

Pro-Russian Guerilla Commander Mikhail 'Givi' Tolstykh Assassinated in Donetsk

19 hours ago

Russian Library Cancels Harry Potter Quiz Over Concerns About ‘Dangerous Potions’

20 hours ago

The Same Day Russia Blocked Brazzers, It Unblocked YouPorn

1 day ago

Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse

1 day ago

Russian Phone Operators Could Be Compensated for Implementing Anti-Terror Law

1 day ago

European Court Fines Russia for Denying Activists Licence to Protest

Wed. Feb. 08

More events
Triptych Theater
The Space Between Us Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Amsterdam Theater
From the Land of the Moon Cinema

9 hours ago

Pro-Russian Guerilla Commander Mikhail 'Givi' Tolstykh Assassinated in Donetsk

19 hours ago

Russian Library Cancels Harry Potter Quiz Over Concerns About ‘Dangerous Potions’

20 hours ago

The Same Day Russia Blocked Brazzers, It Unblocked YouPorn

1 day ago

Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse

1 day ago

Russian Phone Operators Could Be Compensated for Implementing Anti-Terror Law

1 day ago

European Court Fines Russia for Denying Activists Licence to Protest

6 hours ago

Russian Toy Store Detskiy Mir to Raise $355M on Moscow Stock Exchange

7 hours ago

Russian Government Named Biggest Threat to Competitive Economy

9 hours ago

Support for Death Penalty in Russia Plummets

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

1 day ago
After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, signaling a new foreign policy ...

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

2 days ago
For a man who only took up photography in earnest ...

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

1 day ago
After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
Winners of the 2017 Art Newspaper Russia Awards
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance

Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
to Feb. 05

Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

For a man who only took up photography in earnest at a time when others might ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer ...

Most Read

Moscow’s $170-Million Syrian Cruise

Five Exhibits You Need To See

Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+