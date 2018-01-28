Hundreds Detained at Navalny's Boycott Rallies Across Russia — Live Blog
Yevgeny Feldman
Russians across the country took to the streets on Sunday in support of a boycott of upcoming presidential elections in March.
The rallies were organized by opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who has been barred from participating in the elections because of a previous criminal conviction, which his supporters say is politically motivated. Here are the highlights:
— Rallies took place in about 100 cities across Russia.
— The main rally in central Moscow began at 2 p.m.
— Some 257 people were detained, including Alexei Navalny himself, members of his campaign staff in several cities and protesters across the country.
