Hundreds Detained at Navalny's Boycott Rallies Across Russia — Live Blog

Russians across the country took to the streets on Sunday in support of a boycott of upcoming presidential elections in March.

The rallies were organized by opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who has been barred from participating in the elections because of a previous criminal conviction, which his supporters say is politically motivated. Here are the highlights:

— Rallies took place in about 100 cities across Russia.

— The main rally in central Moscow began at 2 p.m.

— Some 257 people were detained, including Alexei Navalny himself, members of his campaign staff in several cities and protesters across the country.