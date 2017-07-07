Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
36 minutes ago Four Dead in Norilsk Nickel Mine Explosion
1 hour ago Moscow Metro to Open 63 New Stations by 2021
2 hours ago Russia Day Detentions 'Arbitrary and Abusive,' says Human Rights Watch
Business
Four Dead in Norilsk Nickel Mine Explosion
Russia
Russia’s Expert Advice: How Putin Should Tackle His First Trump Meeting
Russia
Russia Day Detentions 'Arbitrary and Abusive,' says Human Rights Watch
Meanwhile…
Russian Company Buys Rights to Zhdun Viral Sensation
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Navalny Volunteer Hospitalized After Police Altercation

July 7, 2017 — 11:15
— Update: 12:00
July 7, 2017 — 11:15
— Update: 12:00
Most Read
Russia
Navalny Volunteer Hospitalized After Police Altercation
Meanwhile…
Russian Company Buys Rights to Zhdun Viral Sensation
Russia
An Illustrated Guide to U.S. - Russian Historic Encounters
World
Tips for President Trump Ahead of His First Meeting With Putin
Navalny volunteer Alexander Turovsky was hospitalized following an altercation with police at Navalny’s Moscow headquarters. @NatChernikova / Twitter

A volunteer working for opposition leader Alexei Navaly’s has been hospitalized after a late-night altercation with police at Navalny’s Moscow headquarters, the Novaya Gazeta newspaper has reported.

Navalny’s staff said Alexander Turovsky was at the opposition leader’s headquarters in Moscow when masked policemen entered the building early Thursday morning. The volunteer said police violently detained him in the process of searching the premises. 

Turovsky was initially taken to nearby police station on charges of “disobedience,” but was transferred to a hospital after complaining he felt ill. He remained under police guard in the hospital, where he is suspected of having suffered a concussion.

Police made several attempts to remove Turovsky from his hospital bed, Navalny’s assistants Nikolai Lyaskin and Natalia Chernikova wrote on Twitter.

Translation: Turovsky, a volunteer from Navalny's team, underwent a spinal tap procedure after being beaten. Police are waiting at the entrance to take him to a detention center

A police spokesperson later explained the search in Navalny’s Moscow headquarters was in response to alleged violations of the lease agreement, the Interfax news agency reported.

Police reportedly confiscated political campaign materials during the search. Navalny’s supporters are organizing a series of events for Sunday, when they will distribute around 5 million copies a newspaper produced by the opposition leader’s staff.

Local authorities have also searched Navalny’s offices in Novosibirsk, Oryol and Vologda since Wednesday. 

Police entered Navalny’s offices in Oryol and Vologda after reports they housed extremist propaganda materials. In Novosibirsk, searched the opposition leader’s offices in response to an alleged bomb threat. 

Police also detained the coordinator of the Perm headquarters on Thursday, the local branch wrote on the Vkontakte social network.

Alexei Navalny is due to be released from police detention on Friday after serving a 25-day jail term for organizing anti-corruption demonstrations across Russia June 12.

Related
Russia
Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained
Russia
More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia
Opinion
In Russia, Mass Protests Again Become a Political Reality
Russia
'I Had to Breathe Through My Clothes': Russian Police Pepper-Sprayed Protesters in a Cell
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+