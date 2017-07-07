Navalny Volunteer Hospitalized After Police Altercation

A volunteer working for opposition leader Alexei Navaly’s has been hospitalized after a late-night altercation with police at Navalny’s Moscow headquarters, the Novaya Gazeta newspaper has reported.

Navalny’s staff said Alexander Turovsky was at the opposition leader’s headquarters in Moscow when masked policemen entered the building early Thursday morning. The volunteer said police violently detained him in the process of searching the premises.

Turovsky was initially taken to nearby police station on charges of “disobedience,” but was transferred to a hospital after complaining he felt ill. He remained under police guard in the hospital, where he is suspected of having suffered a concussion.



Police made several attempts to remove Turovsky from his hospital bed, Navalny’s assistants Nikolai Lyaskin and Natalia Chernikova wrote on Twitter.