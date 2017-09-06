Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
21 minutes ago Opposition Journalist Says Burned Car Points to Assassination Attempt
39 minutes ago Prominent Anti-Racism NGO Sued Under Russian 'Undesirables’ Law
2 hours ago Putin Proposes Building Bridge Connecting Russia to Japan as Sign of Peace
Russia
Opposition Journalist Says Burned Car Points to Assassination Attempt
Russia
Prominent Anti-Racism NGO Sued Under Russian 'Undesirables’ Law
Russia
Regional Leaders Secretly Campaign Ahead of Elections Says Monitor
Moscow
Sobyanin, Sobyanin, Sobyanin — Why Russian Media Mentions the Moscow Mayor's Name 3 Times
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Navalny Attacked With Sausages At Moscow Airport

Sep 6, 2017 — 14:37
— Update: 07:57
Sep 6, 2017 — 14:37
— Update: 07:57
Most Read
Russia
Russian Flight Attendants Win Aeroflot Discrimination Case
World
Socialist Modernism: Buildings That Defy Tradition
Moscow
A Mysterious ‘Masquerade’ Comes to the Bolshoi
Russia
Navalny Attacked With Sausages At Moscow Airport
Alexei Navalny oldLentach / Twitter

Opposition leader and presidential hopeful Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday he was attacked with sausages as he returned from Europe.

The incident took place after a young woman approached Navalny at the arrivals gate of Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport asking to take a picture, he wrote on his blog.

“At this point, three fiends are swooping in from behind and throwing a bunch of sausages on my shoulders,” Navalny said.

Police were standing nearby and “smiling,” he added.

Photographs circulating on social media showed the opposition leader standing amid scattered sausages. 

The attack came a day after the lawyer for Alexei Ulyukayev said in court that the former economy minister thought he was being gifted a fruit basket with wine and sausages rather than a $2 million bribe, just before he was detained on charges of corruption. It is unclear whether the attacker's choice of weapon was a nod to that statement.

Navalny, who plans to challenge Vladimir Putin for the Russian presidency next March despite criminal convictions, accused the president and one of his deputy chiefs of staff of masterminding the attack. 

The prominent anti-corruption activist was attacked with bright green antiseptic known as “zelyonka” twice this year, nearly losing his eyesight in one of the cases.

Related
Russia
Navalny Was 'Joking' When he Said the Kremlin Could Murder Him
Russia
If Navalny Takes Power He Could End Up Like Putin, Says Khodorkovsky
Russia
Moscow Court Orders Navalny to Remove Usmanov Bribery Allegations
Russia
Navalny Outs Kremlin Spokesman's Alleged Son
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+