Nathan Sawaya: Bringing Lego to Life

Made from 80,020 individual Lego bricks, artist Nathan Sawaya’s six-meter long replica of a Tyrannosaurus Rex is anything but child’s play. The sculpture, currently on display at Moscow’s ExpoCenter, took three months to complete and required an in-depth study of dinosaur anatomy, not to mention some complex engineering.

“Each sculpture has its own obstacles and challenges,” says Sawaya, who is based in New York City. “For example, creating a human form out of rectangular bricks requires special attention to detail to get the curves of the human body formed from thousands of little corners.”

Sawaya’s Lego creations have toured London, New York and Paris as part of the hugely popular exhibition “The Art of the Brick.” Organizers expect the Moscow show to attract 200,000 visitors over a two-month run.

Russian Lego enthusiasts can enjoy an array of Sawaya’s most iconic works, including “Yellow,” a sculpture of a man with hundreds of lego bricks pouring from his chest. Despite the numerous “don’t touch” signs dotted around the hall, temptation proves too much for some of the exhibition’s younger visitors, who poke their hands inside “Yellow”’s chest cavity in search of a stray brick. Fortunately, Sawaya’s works are sturdier than the average Lego construction.

“When I am building, I glue as I go,” says Sawaya. “That means each brick is glued into place, and if I make a mistake, I use a hammer and chisel to separate the bricks. It can be a slow process.”

Sawaya creates his artwork in his Los Angeles studio, where he stores over six million bricks sorted into different shapes and colors. Most of his sculptures have been transported whole to Moscow, although the dinosaur was so big it had to be broken down into smaller pieces and reconstructed on site. His inspiration comes from all sorts of places, but mainly from travel. For the Moscow exhibition he created a life-size ballerina wearing a rainbow-colored tutu, a nod to the country’s great tradition of classical dance.

“I carry a sketchpad with me when I’m traveling so I can jot down ideas as they come to me. Once I have a solid idea, I envision the final piece before I put down the first brick,” he says.



