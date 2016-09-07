Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your gig or to the festival well in advance to enjoy the music and avoid having to fight your way through the hoards. Sound Up is a series of concerts of new academic and electronic music, juxtaposing European and Russian musicians on the same stage. Each concert is played at a new venue and the fifth edition will take place at the Masterskaya Petra Fomenko theater. German electro-acoustic project Field Rotation is actually just one man, violin and piano player Christoph Berg, who will present his latest album “Fatalist: The Repetition of History.” Prominent Russian musician and composer Alexei Aigui will play some of his well-known pieces, as well as new compositions with his band 4’33’’. Masterskaya Petra Fomenko. 29 Naberezhnaya Tarasa Shevchenko. Metro Kutuzovsky Prospekt. Tickets from 2,500 rubles (39$). Thursday, at 8 p.m.



The Jack Wood, a garage and blues rock band, hail from the city of Tomsk in Siberia. They won last year’s Jagermeister Indie Award as the “rock band of the year,” have collaborated with Pussy Riot and performed at Glastonbury Festival in England. The Jack Wood hasn’t performed for a year, focusing on recording their new album “Ritual,” which they will present at 16 Tons.

16 Tons. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro 1905 Goda. Tickets from 600 rubles ($9). Friday, at 11 p.m.



Moon Hooch will be the second band to play in the new Mosaic Music series in the atrium of Garage museum. Garage is housed in a building that used to be home to the restaurant Vremena Goda, famous for its 1960s jazz parties. Moon Hooch, a jazz band from New York will continue this time honored tradition on Saturday. Moon Hooch plays a lively mix of experimental jazz and electronic music. Garage Museum of Contemporary Art. 9/32 Ulitsa Krymsky Val. Metro Park Kultury, Oktyabrskaya. Tickets from 500 rubles ($8). Saturday, at 7.30 p.m.

Not one, but two artists from the famous London’s Ninja Tune label will play at Dewar’s Powerhouse on Saturday. The first is French American duo Paris Suit Yourself, which plays a blend of electronic music, soul and jazz. The second is the legendary DJ Food project, which started the Ninja Tune label in the first place, with a new audiovisual show. Dewar’s Powerhouse. 7/4 Goncharnaya. Metro Taganskaya, Markistskaya. Tickets from 600 rubles ($9). Saturday, at 8 p.m.

