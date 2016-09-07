Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
21 minutes ago Russia's Top Pop Star Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump
33 minutes ago Russian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches
1 hour ago Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding
Moscow
Russian Justice Ministry Searches Human Rights Group Memorial
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot
Moscow
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

Sep. 07 2016 — 14:00
— Update: 14:00
By Andrei Muchnik
Sep. 07 2016 — 14:00
— Update: 14:00
By Andrei Muchnik
Most Read
Russia
A Ban on Offending Russia's Veterans
Russia
Russian Security Services Say ‘Spy Pen’ Found in Pokemon Go Player's Home
World
Finnish Doctor Sheds Light on Uzbek Leader's Demise
World
Gazprom Invites Chinese Company to Drill for Arctic Oil
Moon Hooch Moon Hooch/Facebook

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your gig or to the festival well in advance to enjoy the music and avoid having to fight your way through the hoards.

Sound Up is a series of concerts of new academic and electronic music, juxtaposing European and Russian musicians on the same stage. Each concert is played at a new venue and the fifth edition will take place at the Masterskaya Petra Fomenko theater. German electro-acoustic project Field Rotation is actually just one man, violin and piano player Christoph Berg, who will present his latest album “Fatalist: The Repetition of History.” Prominent Russian musician and composer Alexei Aigui will play some of his well-known pieces, as well as new compositions with his band 4’33’’.

Masterskaya Petra Fomenko. 29 Naberezhnaya Tarasa Shevchenko. Metro Kutuzovsky Prospekt. Tickets from 2,500 rubles (39$). Thursday, at 8 p.m.

Field Rotation YouTube
Alexei Aigui YouTube

The Jack Wood, a garage and blues rock band, hail from the city of Tomsk in Siberia. They won last year’s Jagermeister Indie Award as the “rock band of the year,” have collaborated with Pussy Riot and performed at Glastonbury Festival in England. The Jack Wood hasn’t performed for a year, focusing on recording their new album “Ritual,” which they will present at 16 Tons.

16 Tons. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro 1905 Goda. Tickets from 600 rubles ($9). Friday, at 11 p.m.

The Jack Wood YouTube

Moon Hooch will be the second band to play in the new Mosaic Music series in the atrium of Garage museum. Garage is housed in a building that used to be home to the restaurant Vremena Goda, famous for its 1960s jazz parties. Moon Hooch, a jazz band from New York will continue this time honored tradition on Saturday. Moon Hooch plays a lively mix of experimental jazz and electronic music.

Garage Museum of Contemporary Art. 9/32 Ulitsa Krymsky Val. Metro Park Kultury, Oktyabrskaya. Tickets from 500 rubles ($8). Saturday, at 7.30 p.m.

Moon Hooch YouTube

Not one, but two artists from the famous London’s Ninja Tune label will play at Dewar’s Powerhouse on Saturday. The first is French American duo Paris Suit Yourself, which plays a blend of electronic music, soul and jazz. The second is the legendary DJ Food project, which started the Ninja Tune label in the first place, with a new audiovisual show.   

Dewar’s Powerhouse. 7/4 Goncharnaya. Metro Taganskaya, Markistskaya. Tickets from 600 rubles ($9). Saturday, at 8 p.m.

Paris Suit Yourself YouTube

This year’s headliners at the Fields Festival of avant-garde music are Mexican-French duo Murcof & Vanessa Wagner, who will mix academic with electronic music alongside Mike Cooper, an improvisation master from the U.K. Flying the flag for Russia is Lovozero, an electronic artist who experiments with Russian folk songs and Kira Weinstein, formerly of Kira Lao, who turned from post-punk to experimental music. A second stage hosts the leading names in Russian new academic music, including Dmitry Kurlyandsky and Alexei Sysoyev.

Park Muzeon. 2 Krymskiy Val. Metro Oktyabrskaya, Park Kultury. Free entrance. Saturday, from 1 p.m.

Related
Moscow
'Dance of the Vampires' Musical Returns to Russia
Moscow
Krugozor: Cocktails, Music and Street Food With an Edge
Ukraine Considers Boycott of Russia's 2018 Football World Cup

3 hours ago

Ukraine could boycott the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia should the country qualify for the tournament, the Izvestiya newspaper reported Wednesday. "The Ukrainian government and its football officials are seriously looking at boycotting the ...

21 minutes ago

Russia's Top Pop Star Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump

33 minutes ago

Russian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches

1 hour ago

Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding

2 hours ago

Russian Justice Ministry Searches Human Rights Group Memorial

18 hours ago

A Ban on Offending Russia's Veterans

18 hours ago

Russian Security Services Say ‘Spy Pen’ Found in Pokemon Go Player's Home

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin

A sporting tournament hosted in Kyrgyzstan is giving Russia and the United States a chance to practice sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and a version of polo ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin

A sporting tournament hosted in Kyrgyzstan is giving Russia and the United States a chance to practice sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and a version of polo ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin

A sporting tournament hosted in Kyrgyzstan is giving Russia and the United States a chance to practice sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and a version of polo ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

21 minutes ago

Russia's Top Pop Star Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump

33 minutes ago

Russian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches

1 hour ago

Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding

21 minutes ago

Russia's Top Pop Star Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump

33 minutes ago

Russian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches

1 hour ago

Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding
4 days ago
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
4 days ago

There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from the general rule where the popularity of the ruling regime declines in tandem with the economy. The second is that the authorities have ...

Print edition — 6 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

1 day ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

1 day ago

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment on auto loans has risen by 66 percent since early 2016, by 22 percent for credit card debt, by 29.5 percent on cash loans, and ...

1 day ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

1 day ago

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment on auto loans has risen by 66 percent since early 2016, by 22 percent for credit card debt, by 29.5 percent on cash loans, and by 19.4 percent on POS loans. In fact, the average ...

1 day ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

1 day ago

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment on auto loans has risen by 66 percent since early 2016, by 22 percent for credit card debt, by 29.5 percent on cash loans, and by 19.4 percent on POS loans. In fact, the average payment has nearly reached ...
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
2 days, 3 hours ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

2 hours ago

Russian Justice Ministry Searches Human Rights Group Memorial

18 hours ago

A Ban on Offending Russia's Veterans

18 hours ago

Russian Security Services Say ‘Spy Pen’ Found in Pokemon Go Player's Home

1 day ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, and his YouTube videos, where he sits by a lava lamp, cracking jokes about organized religion.

see more

1 day ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, and his YouTube videos, where he sits ...

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the ...

1 day ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, and his YouTube videos, where he sits by a lava lamp, cracking jokes about organized religion.

New issue — 6 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was chosen in homage to Groot’s ...

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Hankering for spicy ramen on-the-go, a big meaty burger or a hidden gem in the center where you can relax with friends over a cocktail or two? Look no further than our roundup of everything that's new and delicious in Moscow.

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Hankering for spicy ramen on-the-go, a big meaty burger or a hidden gem in the center where you can relax with friends over a cocktail or two? Look no further than our roundup of everything that's new and delicious in Moscow.

19 hours ago

Finnish Doctor Sheds Light on Uzbek Leader's Demise
A Finnish doctor who assessed late Uzbek President Islam Karimov’s condition after his Aug. 27 stroke has shed ...

20 hours ago

Gazprom Invites Chinese Company to Drill for Arctic Oil
Russian energy giant Gazprom has invited China National Offshore Oil Coorporation (CNOOC) to drill for oil in the ...

19 hours ago

Finnish Doctor Sheds Light on Uzbek Leader's Demise
A Finnish doctor who assessed late Uzbek President Islam Karimov’s condition after his Aug. 27 stroke has shed ...

20 hours ago

Gazprom Invites Chinese Company to Drill for Arctic Oil
Russian energy giant Gazprom has invited China National Offshore Oil Coorporation (CNOOC) to drill for oil in the ...

2 hours ago

Russian Justice Ministry Searches Human Rights Group Memorial
The offices of human rights group Memorial have been raided by Russian authorities, the organization announced on social ...

18 hours ago

A Ban on Offending Russia's Veterans
Russian lawmakers from the Communist Party have formally introduced legislation that would make it a crime to offend ...
4 days ago
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
Heirless in Tashkent
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
4 days ago

Change is coming to the regimes of Central Asia, with Uzbekistan only the first state to experience a succession crisis. The departure ...

21 hours ago

Putin Pays Tribute to Islam Karimov in Uzbekistan

21 hours ago

When You're Russia's Ruling Political Party, This Is How You Do Billboards

22 hours ago

Russia Spends 18% of Reserve Funds in August to Plug Budget Deficit

1 day ago

Delta Suspends Direct Flights Between Russia and U.S.

1 day ago

VimpelCom Russia Chief Resigns Amid Corruption Scandal

1 day ago

Cop Sacked for Complaining About Food at Eastern Economic Forum
Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ
2 days ago
AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by ...
Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ
2 days ago
AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile ...
Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot
2 days ago
Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations

What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or ...

Most Read

A Ban on Offending Russia's Veterans

Russian Security Services Say ‘Spy Pen’ Found in Pokemon Go Player's Home

Finnish Doctor Sheds Light on Uzbek Leader's Demise

Gazprom Invites Chinese Company to Drill for Arctic Oil
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+